Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:
November 9, 2022
Scheduled beginning date of dividend payment:
－
Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
（Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2022
32,164
19.5
716
(10.3)
789
(18.0)
495
(10.3)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
26,910
4.5
798
(48.3)
962
(40.6)
552
(27.6)
Note: Comprehensive income
Six months ended September 30, 2022
574
million yen
(
-68.3
%)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
1,811
million yen
(
-23.6
%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per
share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2022
8.30
8.29
Six months ended September 30, 2021
9.26
9.25
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of September 30, 2022
114,341
77,137
67.4
1,290.53
As of March 31, 2022
113,933
78,664
68.4
1,304.89
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of September 30, 2022
77,046
million yen
As of March 31, 2022
77,901
million yen
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
―
―
―
25.00
25.00
Year ended March 31, 2023
―
―
Year ended March 31, 2023 (forecast)
－
30.00
30.00
Note: Revision of dividend forecast for this period: None
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
（Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income per share
to owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year ended March 31, 2023
72,000
15.3
3,400
35.7
3,500
43.9
2,300
156.6
38.53
Note: Revision of forecasts of consolidated results: Yes
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
Application of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Note: This refers to whether these above were used for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements.
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2022
69,448,421
shares
As of March 31, 2022
69,448,421
shares
2.
Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2022
9,747,524
shares
As of March 31, 2022
9,748,838
shares
3.
Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended September 30, 2022
59,700,182
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021
59,694,906
shares
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:
The above forecasts and those presented in appended material are based on the information presently available. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in various factors.
Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 07:40:05 UTC.