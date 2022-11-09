Advanced search
    6118   JP3102400003

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(6118)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-09 am EST
861.00 JPY   +0.35%
02:41aAida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023
PU
10/26Aida Engineering : Independently Developed Peripheral Equipment, Product Launch of a Dedicated and Fully Integrated High-Speed Press Line for Forming EV Vehicle Drive Motor Cores
PU
10/07Aida Engineering : P00_Cover
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023

11/09/2022 | 02:41am EST
(For reference purposes only)

Consolidated Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter

of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese Standard]

November 9, 2022

Stock exchange: Tokyo

Listed company name: AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

Stock code:

6118 (URL https://www.aida.co.jp/en/)

Representative:

Kimikazu Aida, Chairman & President (CEO)

Contact:

Hiromitsu Ugawa, Director, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters

Tel: +81-42-772-5231

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report:

November 9, 2022

Scheduled beginning date of dividend payment:

Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for 2nd Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2022

32,164

19.5

716

(10.3)

789

(18.0)

495

(10.3)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

26,910

4.5

798

(48.3)

962

(40.6)

552

(27.6)

Note: Comprehensive income

Six months ended September 30, 2022

574

million yen

(

-68.3

%)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

1,811

million yen

(

-23.6

%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per

share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2022

8.30

8.29

Six months ended September 30, 2021

9.26

9.25

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of September 30, 2022

114,341

77,137

67.4

1,290.53

As of March 31, 2022

113,933

78,664

68.4

1,304.89

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of September 30, 2022

77,046

million yen

As of March 31, 2022

77,901

million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

25.00

25.00

Year ended March 31, 2023

Year ended March 31, 2023 (forecast)

30.00

30.00

Note: Revision of dividend forecast for this period: None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per share

to owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year ended March 31, 2023

72,000

15.3

3,400

35.7

3,500

43.9

2,300

156.6

38.53

Note: Revision of forecasts of consolidated results: Yes

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
  2. Application of special accounting treatment used in preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
    Note: This refers to whether these above were used for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements.
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2022

69,448,421

shares

As of March 31, 2022

69,448,421

shares

2.

Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2022

9,747,524

shares

As of March 31, 2022

9,748,838

shares

3.

Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended September 30, 2022

59,700,182

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2021

59,694,906

shares

Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:

The above forecasts and those presented in appended material are based on the information presently available. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to changes in various factors.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets………………………………………………………………………

2

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income…………………………………

4

Consolidated Statements of Income…………………………………………………………………

4

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income………………………………………………

5

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows……………………………………………………………

6

(4)

Notes to Going Concern Assumption………………………………………………………………

7

(5)

Notes Regarding Remarkable Fluctuation in Shareholders' Equity…………………………………

7

(6)

Accounting Policies Adopted Specially for the Preparation of

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………………

7

(7)

Changes in Accounting Policies……………………………………………………………………

7

  1. Segment Information……………………………………………………………………………… 7

2. Supplementary Information

Status of Orders …………………………………………………………………………………… 8

1

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash on hand and at banks

35,031

30,452

Notes and accounts receivable - trade and contract assets

17,690

20,247

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,087

930

Finished goods

4,135

3,503

Work in process

13,019

16,309

Raw materials and supplies

4,420

5,217

Other current assets

3,358

4,371

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,040)

(1,037)

Total current assets

77,703

79,994

Fixed assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

25,709

26,722

Accumulated depreciation

(18,481)

(19,054)

Buildings and structures, net

7,227

7,668

Machinery and vehicles

18,849

20,440

Accumulated depreciation

(13,822)

(14,973)

Machinery and vehicles, net

5,027

5,467

Land

7,263

7,295

Construction in progress

1,437

865

Other fixed assets

3,925

4,140

Accumulated depreciation

(3,418)

(3,608)

Other fixed assets, net

506

532

Total property, plant and equipment

21,462

21,828

Intangible assets

1,179

1,343

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

10,469

8,090

Insurance reserve fund

1,891

1,822

Net defined benefit assets

820

837

Deferred tax assets

285

306

Other assets

153

151

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(32)

(32)

Total investments and other assets

13,588

11,175

Total fixed assets

36,230

34,347

Total assets

113,933

114,341

2

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2022 As of September 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

6,137

5,860

Electronically recorded monetary obligations - operating

2,888

2,550

Short-term loans payable

1,094

569

Accounts payable - other

1,612

709

Income taxes payable

175

324

Contract liabilities

12,091

15,285

Accrued warranty costs

497

562

Accrued bonuses for employees

1,020

1,053

Accrued bonuses for directors

22

16

Provision for loss on orders received

211

167

Other current liabilities

2,398

3,244

Total current liabilities

28,150

30,344

Long-term liabilities

Long-term loans payable

1,500

1,500

Long-term accounts payable - other

924

1,020

Accrued stock payments

510

604

Net defined benefit liabilities

1,456

1,462

Asset retirement obligations

9

9

Deferred tax liabilities

2,336

1,785

Other long-term liabilities

380

477

Total long-term liabilities

7,119

6,859

Total liabilities

35,269

37,204

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Common stock

7,831

7,831

Additional paid-in capital

12,836

13,007

Retained earnings

55,511

54,405

Treasury shares

(5,250)

(5,250)

Total shareholders' equity

70,927

69,994

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on other securities

4,815

3,247

Deferred hedge gains (losses)

(295)

(741)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,365

4,490

Retirement benefit plan adjustments

87

55

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

6,973

7,052

Stock options

91

91

Non-controlling interests

671

Total net assets

78,664

77,137

Total liabilities and net assets

113,933

114,341

3

