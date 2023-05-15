Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
June 27, 2023
Scheduled date of beginning dividend payment:
June 28, 2023
Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:
June 27, 2023
Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Financial Results
(Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
attributable to
owners of parent
Year ended March
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
68,795
10.1
1,540
(38.5)
1,710
(29.7)
1,295
44.5
31, 2023
Year ended March
62,466
7.5
2,505
(32.7)
2,432
(35.1)
896
(31.9)
31, 2022
Note: Comprehensive
income:Year
ended March 31, 2023
1,477 million yen (-41.5%)
Year ended March 31, 2022
2,526 million yen (-44.3%)
Net income per
Diluted net
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of
income to total
operating income
share
income per share
assets
to net sales
Year ended March
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
21.70
21.67
1.7
1.5
2.2
31, 2023
Year ended March
15.02
14.99
1.2
2.2
4.0
31, 2022
Reference: Equity in
earnings of affiliates
Year ended March 31, 2023 - million yen
Year ended March 31, 2022 - million yen
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders'
Net assets per share
equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
116,287
78,043
67.0
1,305.47
As of March 31, 2022
113,933
78,664
68.4
1,304.89
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of March 31, 2023
77,951 million yen
As of March 31, 2022
77,901 million yen
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Cash and cash
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
equivalents at end of
period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
(1,225)
(907)
(2,169)
30,508
Year ended March 31, 2022
5,905
(2,828)
(1,533)
35,030
2. Cash Dividends
Cash dividends per share
Total
Ratio of
dividends
Payout ratio
dividends
1Q End
2Q End
3Q End
Year-end
Total
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
to net assets
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
-
-
25.00
25.00
1,601
166.5
1.9
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
30.00
30.00
1,921
138.3
2.3
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
-
-
30.00
30.00
49.8
(forecast)
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentages represent change compared to the previous corresponding period)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Six months
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
ending
36,000
11.9
2,350
228.0
2,450
210.4
1,800
263.1
30.14
September
30, 2023
Full year
72,000
4.7
4,700
205.2
4,900
186.5
3,600
177.9
60.29
4. Others
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Note: Please refer to "(Changes in Accounting Policies)" in "(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" for details.
Number of issued shares (common shares)
1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of March 31, 2023
69,448,421 shares
As of March 31, 2022
69,448,421 shares
2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2023
9,736,558 shares
As of March 31, 2022
9,748,838 shares
3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Year ended March 31, 2023
59,703,426 shares
Year ended March 31, 2022
59,695,511 shares
[Reference] Outline of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-Consolidated Financial Results
(Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of yen
%Millions of yen
%Millions of yen
%Millions of yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2023
37,591
10.8
798
(21.8)
1,390
(7.9)
1,280
-
Year ended March 31, 2022
33,916
(6.0)
1,021
(67.7)
1,510
(60.8)
(5)
-
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
21.45
21.42
Year ended March 31, 2022
(0.10)
-
(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per share
ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
76,087
59,956
78.7
1,002.57
As of March 31, 2022
78,278
61,031
77.9
1,020.79
Reference: Shareholders'
equity
As of March 31, 2023
59,865 million yen
As of March 31, 2022
60,940 million yen
Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:(Notes on forward-looking statements)
Performance forecasts presented in these documents are based on information available as of the date of publication. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future. For the assumptions used as a basis for the business forecast and notes for using the forecast, please refer to "Overview of Business Results" on page 2 of the attachments.
A financial result briefing for securities analysts and institutional investors is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023. The briefing material will be posted on our website shortly thereafter.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of Yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
35,031
30,510
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
17,690
22,506
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating