Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aida Engineering, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6118   JP3102400003

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(6118)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
895.00 JPY   +1.47%
03:18aAida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03:18aAida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03/30AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For reference purposes only)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

[Japanese Standard]

May 15, 2023

Stock exchange: Tokyo

Listed company name: AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

Stock code:

6118 (URL https://www.aida.co.jp/en/)

Representative:

Toshihiko Suzuki, Representative Director and President (CEO)

Contact:

Hiromitsu Ugawa, Director, Managing Executive Officer, Division Manager, General Administration Headquarters

Tel: +81-42-772-5231

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 27, 2023

Scheduled date of beginning dividend payment:

June 28, 2023

Scheduled date of filing annual securities report:

June 27, 2023

Preparation of supplemental explanatory materials:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing:

Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Consolidated Financial Results

(Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

attributable to

owners of parent

Year ended March

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

68,795

10.1

1,540

(38.5)

1,710

(29.7)

1,295

44.5

31, 2023

Year ended March

62,466

7.5

2,505

(32.7)

2,432

(35.1)

896

(31.9)

31, 2022

Note: Comprehensive

income:Year

ended March 31, 2023

1,477 million yen (-41.5%)

Year ended March 31, 2022

2,526 million yen (-44.3%)

Net income per

Diluted net

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of

income to total

operating income

share

income per share

assets

to net sales

Year ended March

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

21.70

21.67

1.7

1.5

2.2

31, 2023

Year ended March

15.02

14.99

1.2

2.2

4.0

31, 2022

Reference: Equity in

earnings of affiliates

Year ended March 31, 2023 - million yen

Year ended March 31, 2022 - million yen

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders'

Net assets per share

equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

116,287

78,043

67.0

1,305.47

As of March 31, 2022

113,933

78,664

68.4

1,304.89

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of March 31, 2023

77,951 million yen

As of March 31, 2022

77,901 million yen

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash and cash

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

equivalents at end of

period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

(1,225)

(907)

(2,169)

30,508

Year ended March 31, 2022

5,905

(2,828)

(1,533)

35,030

2. Cash Dividends

Cash dividends per share

Total

Ratio of

dividends

Payout ratio

dividends

1Q End

2Q End

3Q End

Year-end

Total

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

to net assets

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

-

-

25.00

25.00

1,601

166.5

1.9

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

-

-

30.00

30.00

1,921

138.3

2.3

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

-

-

30.00

30.00

49.8

(forecast)

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentages represent change compared to the previous corresponding period)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Six months

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

ending

36,000

11.9

2,350

228.0

2,450

210.4

1,800

263.1

30.14

September

30, 2023

Full year

72,000

4.7

4,700

205.2

4,900

186.5

3,600

177.9

60.29

4. Others

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None

Note: Please refer to "(Changes in Accounting Policies)" in "(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" for details.

  1. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of March 31, 2023

69,448,421 shares

As of March 31, 2022

69,448,421 shares

2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of March 31, 2023

9,736,558 shares

As of March 31, 2022

9,748,838 shares

3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Year ended March 31, 2023

59,703,426 shares

Year ended March 31, 2022

59,695,511 shares

[Reference] Outline of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-Consolidated Financial Results

(Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%Millions of yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2023

37,591

10.8

798

(21.8)

1,390

(7.9)

1,280

-

Year ended March 31, 2022

33,916

(6.0)

1,021

(67.7)

1,510

(60.8)

(5)

-

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

21.45

21.42

Year ended March 31, 2022

(0.10)

-

(2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2023

76,087

59,956

78.7

1,002.57

As of March 31, 2022

78,278

61,031

77.9

1,020.79

Reference: Shareholders'

equity

As of March 31, 2023

59,865 million yen

As of March 31, 2022

60,940 million yen

Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

Statement for proper use of business forecast and other special remarks:(Notes on forward-looking statements)

Performance forecasts presented in these documents are based on information available as of the date of publication. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future. For the assumptions used as a basis for the business forecast and notes for using the forecast, please refer to "Overview of Business Results" on page 2 of the attachments.

A financial result briefing for securities analysts and institutional investors is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2023. The briefing material will be posted on our website shortly thereafter.

1

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Principal Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of Yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

35,031

30,510

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

17,690

22,506

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

1,087

1,018

Finished goods

4,135

4,387

Work in process

13,019

17,022

Raw materials and supplies

4,420

4,456

Advance payments - trade

1,719

2,222

Accounts receivable - other

489

526

Consumption taxes receivable

846

1,220

Other

302

487

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,040)

(1,837)

Total current assets

77,703

82,522

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

25,709

26,737

Accumulated depreciation

(18,481)

(19,222)

Buildings and structures, net

7,227

7,514

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

18,849

20,479

Accumulated depreciation

(13,822)

(15,092)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

5,027

5,387

Land

7,263

7,297

Construction in progress

1,437

234

Other

3,925

4,245

Accumulated depreciation

(3,418)

(3,665)

Other, net

506

580

Total property, plant and equipment

21,462

21,015

Intangible assets

1,179

1,961

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

10,469

9,186

Insurance funds

1,891

571

Retirement benefit asset

820

633

Deferred tax assets

285

268

Other

153

161

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(32)

(32)

Total investments and other assets

13,588

10,788

Total non-current assets

36,230

33,765

Total assets

113,933

116,287

2

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
03:18aAida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 3..
PU
03:18aAida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03/30AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/22Aida Engineering : Announcement Regarding Relocation of Chugoku/Shikoku Office in Japan
PU
03/05Aida Engineering : Announcement Regarding the Closure of our Russian Office (OOO AIDA)
PU
02/14Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of t..
PU
02/14Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of the FY Ended Marc..
PU
02/14Aida Engineering, Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
02/14Aida Engineering, Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, ..
CI
02/13Aida Engineering : Announcement Regarding Relocation of our Germany Office （AIDA EU..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 75 000 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2023 2 660 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 52 664 M 389 M 389 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 057
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aida Engineering, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 882,00 JPY
Average target price 1 180,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimikazu Aida Representative Director
Toshihiko Suzuki Director, General Manager-Sales & Services
Hiromitsu Ugawa Director & General Manager-Administration
Hirofumi Gomi Independent Outside Director
Mikio Mochizuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.13.22%389
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.01%12 386
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-8.92%8 252
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-35.22%6 662
VALMET OYJ17.77%5 926
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA3.14%4 716
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer