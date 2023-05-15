Aida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

2. Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period

Changes in accounting policies other than "1": None

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards: Yes

Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (Percentages represent change compared to the previous corresponding period)

[Reference] Outline of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-Consolidated Financial Results

(Percentages represent change compared to the previous period)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Millions of yen %Millions of yen %Millions of yen %Millions of yen % Year ended March 31, 2023 37,591 10.8 798 (21.8) 1,390 (7.9) 1,280 - Year ended March 31, 2022 33,916 (6.0) 1,021 (67.7) 1,510 (60.8) (5) - Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2023 21.45 21.42 Year ended March 31, 2022 (0.10) - (2) Non-Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity Net assets per share ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2023 76,087 59,956 78.7 1,002.57 As of March 31, 2022 78,278 61,031 77.9 1,020.79 Reference: Shareholders' equity As of March 31, 2023 59,865 million yen As of March 31, 2022 60,940 million yen

Performance forecasts presented in these documents are based on information available as of the date of publication. Actual results may differ from these forecasts due to various factors in the future. For the assumptions used as a basis for the business forecast and notes for using the forecast, please refer to "Overview of Business Results" on page 2 of the attachments.

