Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023
Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results
for the 1st Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023
（from Apr. 2022 to Jun. 2022 ）
Highlights of Consolidated Results Summary of P&L
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q (3M)
1Q (3M)
Amount
%
Order Intake
20,566
31,773
11,207
54.5%
Net Sales
13,079
13,665
585
4.5%
Cost of Sales
10,704
11,491
786
7.3%
Gross Profit
2,375
2,174
△ 200
△8.5%
18.2%
15.9%
(
△2.3P)
Selling, general and administrative
2,104
2,295
190
9.1%
expenses
Operating Income/Loss
270
△ 121
△ 391
-
2.1%
△0.9%
(
△3.0P)
Ordinary Income/Loss
380
△ 117
△ 497
-
Income Before Income Taxes
367
△ 120
△ 488
-
Net Income/Loss
226
△ 175
△ 402
-
Exchange Rate
1USD
¥109.51
¥129.52
20.01
18.3%
1EUR
¥131.91
¥138.00
6.09
4.6%
Order Intake
Orders for "High-speed presses" increased significantly due to expanding capital
investment related to electric vehicles, resulting in a record-high on a quarterly
basis. Order intake increased by 54.5% from the previous FY.
Sales increased by 4.5% from the previous FY due to an increase in sales of
Net Sales
medium/large presses under the percentage-of-completion method. This was
below the original expectation due to sales delays caused by supply shortages
Order intake increased
and lockdowns.
significantly due to growing
Gross Profit
Gross profit decreased by 8.5% from the previous FY due to insufficient sales
demand of electric vehicles,
compared to increased fixed costs, soaring costs of raw materials, outsourcing,
and reached a record high
and logistics, and sales delays of high value-added presses and services projects.
on a quarterly basis.
Operating Loss
Operating loss was due to a decrease of gross profit and an increase of SGA
Although sales increased,
expenses (including the impact of the yen depreciation).
profits decreased mainly
Ordinary loss was due to the above factors and foreign exchange losses on yen-
due to lower gross profit
Ordinary Loss
denominated assets at overseas subsidiaries (impact of yen depreciation).
margin.
Net Loss
Net loss was due to the occurrence of ordinary loss.
2
Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income
JPY(million)
Net Sales Gross Profit Operating Income/Loss
Gross Profit ratio
Operating Income ratio
25,000
20%
20,000
15%
15,000
10%
10,000
5%
5,000
0%
0
-5%
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
JPY(million)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Net Sales
13,079
13,830
17,192
18,363
13,665
Gross Profit
2,375
2,600
2,724
3,192
2,174
Operating Income/Loss
270
528
601
1,105
△ 121
Gross Profit ratio
18.2%
18.8%
15.8%
17.4%
15.9%
Operating Income ratio
2.1%
3.8%
3.5%
6.0%
△0.9%
3
Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)
Sales by Business segment
（Press related / Others ）
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Press Machines
9,144
69.9%
9,998
73.2%
853
9.3%
Services
3,104
23.7%
2,876
21.0%
△ 228
△ 7.4%
Others
830
6.3%
790
5.8%
△
39
△ 4.7%
Total
13,079
100.0%
13,665
100.0%
585
4.5%
Press Machines
Services
Others
898
1,313
3,866
830
1,114
3,129
790
3,104
3,764
2,876
9,144
8,951
13,163
13,183
9,998
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
Sales
by Geographic segment
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Japan
4,859
37.2%
5,243
38.4%
383
7.9%
China
1,806
13.8%
1,712
12.5%
△
93
△ 5.2%
Asia
553
4.2%
1,387
10.2%
834
150.7%
Americas
2,856
21.8%
3,456
25.3%
600
21.0%
Europe
3,004
23.0%
1,865
13.6%
△ 1,139
△ 37.9%
Total
13,079
100.0%
13,665
100.0%
585
4.5%
Japan
China
Asia
Americas Europe
2,897
3,397
4,146
1,865
3,004
2,886
3,654
2,856
2,980
1,323
1,696
3,456
553
601
2,477
2,113
1,387
1,806
2,100
6,838
7,009
1,712
4,859
5,261
5,243
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
Sales by Business segment of the Medium-Term Management Plan （Press / FA / Service ）
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Press Machines
7,521
57.5%
8,442
61.8%
920
12.2%
Factory Automation
1,801
13.8%
1,749
12.8%
△
51
△ 2.9%
Services
3,757
28.7%
3,473
25.4%
△ 283
△ 7.6%
Total
13,079
100.0%
13,665
100.0%
585
4.5%
Press Machines
Factory Automation Services
3,931
4,951
3,757
4,703
1,917
1,365
3,473
1,801
960
11,342
12,046
1,749
7,521
8,166
8,442
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
Sales (press machines) by Customer industry
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Automotive relate
6,505
71.1%
6,641
66.4%
135
2.1%
Electric related
828
9.1%
744
7.4%
△
84
△ 10.2%
Other industries
1,810
19.8%
2,613
26.1%
802
44.3%
Total
9,144
100.0%
9,998
100.0%
853
9.3%
Automotive related Electric related Other industries
2,706
2,427
1,810
1,965
1,148
1,583
2,613
828
1,077
9,309
9,171
744
6,505
5,908
6,641
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
Sales / Operating Income (by Geographic
segment)
Japan
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
7,958
8,917
959
12.1%
Operating
89
1.1%
△
97
△ 1.1%
△ 186
-
Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
10,650
11,322
7,958
8,257
8,917
542
89
174
△
3
△
97
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
China
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
1,915
1,772
△ 142
△7.5%
Operating
187
9.8%
28
1.6%
△ 159
△85.0%
Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
2,178
2,564
2,192
1,915
1,772
235
187
192
126
28
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
Asia
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
1,231
2,203
972
78.9%
Operating
66
5.4%
95
4.4%
29
45.1%
Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
2,495
2,766
2,203
353
1,231
1,151
237
66
88
95
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
Americas
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
2,885
3,653
768
26.6%
Operating
△
42
-1.5%
△
98
△ 2.7%
△
55
-
Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
4,272
3,707
3,653
2,885
3,003
105
160
46
△
42
△
98
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
Europe
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
3,027
2,032
△ 994
△32.9%
Operating
45
1.5%
△
1
△ 0.1%
△
46
-
Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
3,616
3,027
3,069
2,945
2,032
45
30
24
10
△
1
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
1Q
1Q
Sales 2023
74 000 M
550 M
550 M
Net income 2023
4 400 M
32,7 M
32,7 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
12,5x
Yield 2023
3,25%
Capitalization
55 162 M
410 M
410 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,71x
Nbr of Employees
2 057
Free-Float
68,7%
