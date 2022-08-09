Log in
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
909.00 JPY   -1.62%
Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results

for the 1st Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2023

from Apr. 2022 to Jun. 2022

1

Highlights of Consolidated Results Summary of P&L

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q (3M)

1Q (3M)

Amount

%

Order Intake

20,566

31,773

11,207

54.5%

Net Sales

13,079

13,665

585

4.5%

Cost of Sales

10,704

11,491

786

7.3%

Gross Profit

2,375

2,174

200

8.5%

18.2%

15.9%

(2.3P)

Selling, general and administrative

2,104

2,295

190

9.1%

expenses

Operating Income/Loss

270

121

391

-

2.1%

0.9%

(3.0P)

Ordinary Income/Loss

380

117

497

-

Income Before Income Taxes

367

120

488

-

Net Income/Loss

226

175

402

-

Exchange Rate

1USD

¥109.51

¥129.52

20.01

18.3%

1EUR

¥131.91

¥138.00

6.09

4.6%

Order Intake

Orders for "High-speed presses" increased significantly due to expanding capital

investment related to electric vehicles, resulting in a record-high on a quarterly

basis. Order intake increased by 54.5% from the previous FY.

Sales increased by 4.5% from the previous FY due to an increase in sales of

Net Sales

medium/large presses under the percentage-of-completion method. This was

below the original expectation due to sales delays caused by supply shortages

Order intake increased

and lockdowns.

significantly due to growing

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased by 8.5% from the previous FY due to insufficient sales

demand of electric vehicles,

compared to increased fixed costs, soaring costs of raw materials, outsourcing,

and reached a record high

and logistics, and sales delays of high value-added presses and services projects.

on a quarterly basis.

Operating Loss

Operating loss was due to a decrease of gross profit and an increase of SGA

Although sales increased,

expenses (including the impact of the yen depreciation).

profits decreased mainly

Ordinary loss was due to the above factors and foreign exchange losses on yen-

due to lower gross profit

Ordinary Loss

denominated assets at overseas subsidiaries (impact of yen depreciation).

margin.

Net Loss

Net loss was due to the occurrence of ordinary loss.

2

Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income

JPY(million)

Net Sales Gross Profit Operating Income/Loss

Gross Profit ratio

Operating Income ratio

25,000

20%

20,000

15%

15,000

10%

10,000

5%

5,000

0%

0

-5%

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

JPY(million)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Net Sales

13,079

13,830

17,192

18,363

13,665

Gross Profit

2,375

2,600

2,724

3,192

2,174

Operating Income/Loss

270

528

601

1,105

121

Gross Profit ratio

18.2%

18.8%

15.8%

17.4%

15.9%

Operating Income ratio

2.1%

3.8%

3.5%

6.0%

0.9%

3

Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)

Sales by Business segmentPress related / Others

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Press Machines

9,144

69.9%

9,998

73.2%

853

9.3%

Services

3,104

23.7%

2,876

21.0%

228

7.4%

Others

830

6.3%

790

5.8%

39

4.7%

Total

13,079

100.0%

13,665

100.0%

585

4.5%

Press Machines

Services

Others

898

1,313

3,866

830

1,114

3,129

790

3,104

3,764

2,876

9,144

8,951

13,163

13,183

9,998

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

Sales

by Geographic segment

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Japan

4,859

37.2%

5,243

38.4%

383

7.9%

China

1,806

13.8%

1,712

12.5%

93

5.2%

Asia

553

4.2%

1,387

10.2%

834

150.7%

Americas

2,856

21.8%

3,456

25.3%

600

21.0%

Europe

3,004

23.0%

1,865

13.6%

1,139

37.9%

Total

13,079

100.0%

13,665

100.0%

585

4.5%

Japan

China

Asia

Americas Europe

2,897

3,397

4,146

1,865

3,004

2,886

3,654

2,856

2,980

1,323

1,696

3,456

553

601

2,477

2,113

1,387

1,806

2,100

6,838

7,009

1,712

4,859

5,261

5,243

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

Sales by Business segment of the Medium-Term Management PlanPress / FA / Service

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Press Machines

7,521

57.5%

8,442

61.8%

920

12.2%

Factory Automation

1,801

13.8%

1,749

12.8%

51

2.9%

Services

3,757

28.7%

3,473

25.4%

283

7.6%

Total

13,079

100.0%

13,665

100.0%

585

4.5%

Press Machines

Factory Automation Services

3,931

4,951

3,757

4,703

1,917

1,365

3,473

1,801

960

11,342

12,046

1,749

7,521

8,166

8,442

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

Sales (press machines) by Customer industry

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Automotive relate

6,505

71.1%

6,641

66.4%

135

2.1%

Electric related

828

9.1%

744

7.4%

84

10.2%

Other industries

1,810

19.8%

2,613

26.1%

802

44.3%

Total

9,144

100.0%

9,998

100.0%

853

9.3%

Automotive related Electric related Other industries

2,706

2,427

1,810

1,965

1,148

1,583

2,613

828

1,077

9,309

9,171

744

6,505

5,908

6,641

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

4

Sales / Operating Income (by Geographic segment)

Japan

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

7,958

8,917

959

12.1%

Operating

89

1.1%

97

1.1%

186

-

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

10,650

11,322

7,958

8,257

8,917

542

89

174

3

97

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

China

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

1,915

1,772

142

7.5%

Operating

187

9.8%

28

1.6%

159

85.0%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

2,178

2,564

2,192

1,915

1,772

235

187

192

126

28

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

Asia

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

1,231

2,203

972

78.9%

Operating

66

5.4%

95

4.4%

29

45.1%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

2,495

2,766

2,203

353

1,231

1,151

237

66

88

95

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

Americas

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

2,885

3,653

768

26.6%

Operating

42

-1.5%

98

2.7%

55

-

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

4,272

3,707

3,653

2,885

3,003

105

160

46

42

98

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

Europe

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

3,027

2,032

994

32.9%

Operating

45

1.5%

1

0.1%

46

-

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

3,616

3,027

3,069

2,945

2,032

45

30

24

10

1

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

1Q

1Q

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
