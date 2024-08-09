Aida Engineering Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of forming machinery with a focus on press machines, various automatic apparatus, industrial robots and dies. The Company operates in five geographic segments. The Japan segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of press machines and drive devices, and the provision of related services. The China segment, Asia segment, Americas segment and Europe segment are engaged in the provision of press machines and services. The main products include multi-purpose servo presses, precision forming presses, multi-purpose presses, high speed automatic presses, cold forging presses, conveyance equipment, coil feeders and tooling dies.