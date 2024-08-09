Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results
for the 1st Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2025
(from April 2024 to June 2024)
Highlights of Consolidated Results P&L
(JPY mil.)
Orders
Net Sales
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Income
Net Income
Exchange Rate
1USD
1EUR
FY2024/3 1Q（3M）
22,679
16,867
13,743
3,124
18.5%
2,453
671
4.0%
748
755
473
¥137.31 ¥149.50
FY2025/3 1Q（3M）
21,997
17,858
14,397
3,461
19.4%
2,562
899
5.0%
860
1,220
776
¥155.94 ¥167.89
Fluctuation
Amount
%
△ 682
△3.0%
991
5.9%
654
4.8%
337
10.8%
(+0.9P)
109
4.5%
227
33.9%
(+1.0P)
112
15.0%
464
61.5%
303
64.0%
18.63
13.6%
18.39
12.3%
（100million JPY）
Factors of Change in Operating Income
Improvement of gross profit of
1.3
press sales
Increase of REJ’s operating income
1.0
Total
2.3
＜Summary＞
Orders decreased year-on-year due to a
decline in high-speed presses
Sales increased due to higher sales of middle/large presses and services and a weaker yen
Profit increased mainly due to higher sales and improved gross margins
Orders
Although orders for middle/large presses (customized presses) increased, a
decline in high-speed presses for EVs led to a 3% year-on-year decrease.
Net Sales
Sales increased by 5.9% year-on-year due to higher sales of middle/large
presses (customized presses) and services, as well as the effect of a weaker
yen.
Gross Profit
Gross profit increased by 10.8% year-on-year due to increased sales and
improved gross margins.
Operating Income
Operating income increased by 33.9% year-on-year due to the above-mentioned
factors for increased gross profit.
Net Income
Net income increased by 64.0% year-on-year due to the above-mentioned
factors for increased gross profit and the sale of investment securities.
Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income
JPY(million)
Net Sales
Gross Profit
Operating Income/Loss
Gross Profit ratio
Operating Income ratio
25,000
25%
20,000
20%
15,000
15%
10,000
10%
5,000
5%
0
0%
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
JPY(million)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
Net Sales
16,867
17,708
17,042
21,124
17,858
Gross Profit
3,124
3,200
2,871
4,460
3,461
Operating Income/Loss
671
756
373
1,813
899
Gross Profit ratio
18.5%
18.1%
16.8%
21.1%
19.4%
Operating Income ratio
4.0%
4.3%
2.2%
8.6%
5.0%
Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)
Sales by Business segment（Press related / Others）
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Presses
13,004
77.1%
13,155
73.7%
151
1.2%
Services
3,112
18.5%
3,982
22.3%
869
27.9%
Others
750
4.5%
720
4.0%
△ 30
△ 4.0%
Total
16,867
100.0%
17,858
100.0%
991
5.9%
presses
Services
Others
1,818
720
750
832
771
5,646
3,112
4,009
3,681
3,982
13,004
12,866
12,589
13,658
13,155
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Sales
by Geographic segment
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/31Q
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
Amount
%
Japan
4,442
26.3%
5,343
29.9%
901
20.3%
China
3,472
20.6%
1,655
9.3%
△ 1,817
△ 52.3%
Asia
2,016
12.0%
1,946
10.9%
△ 70
△ 3.5%
Americas
3,162
18.7%
5,209
29.2%
2,047
64.8%
Europe
3,773
22.4%
3,703
20.7%
△ 69
△ 1.8%
Total
16,867
100.0%
17,858
100.0%
991
5.9%
Japan
China
Asia
Americas Europe
3,389
2,833
5,371
3,703
3,773
4,172
3,162
3,887
4,217
5,209
2,112
2,016
1,528
1,414
1,513
1,946
3,472
3,483
2,910
7,955
1,655
4,442
5,418
5,666
5,343
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Sales by Business segment of the Medium-Term Management Plan（Press / FA / Service）
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Presses
11,482
68.1%
11,572
64.8%
90
0.8%
Factory Automation
1,697
10.1%
1,768
9.9%
71
4.2%
Services
3,688
21.9%
4,517
25.3%
829
22.5%
Total
16,867
100.0%
17,858
100.0%
991
5.9%
presses
Factory Automation
Services
3,688
4,741
4,304
7,068
4,517
1,899
1,697
1,500
2,190
1,768
11,482
11,466
10,548
12,156
11,572
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Sales (presses) by Customer industry
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Automotive relate
8,657
66.6%
10,047
76.4%
1,389
16.1%
Electric related
1,511
11.6%
1,474
11.2%
△ 37
△ 2.5%
Other industries
2,835
21.8%
1,634
12.4%
△ 1,201
△ 42.4%
Total
13,004
100.0%
13,155
100.0%
151
1.2%
Automotive related
Electric related Other industries
2,835
2,012
1,317
1,634
3,045
1,753
1,474
1,511
883
2,056
8,657
8,936
8,520
10,587
10,047
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Sales / Operating Income (by Geographic segment)
Japan
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
8,546
10,716
2,170
25.4%
Operating
△ 118
△ 1.4%
400
3.7%
518
-
Income /
Loss
Net Sales
Operating Income/Loss
13,319
9,946
11,091
10,716
1,109
8,546
400
227
△ 118
△ 107
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
China
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
3,544
1,992
△ 1,552
△43.8%
Operating
196
5.5%
47
2.4%
△ 149
Income/
△76.0%
Loss
Net Sales
Operating Income/Loss
3,544
3,575
3,027
314
1,647
1,992
196
164
47
122
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Asia
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
2,893
2,601
△ 292
△10.1%
Operating
338
11.7%
135
5.2%
△ 202
△59.9%
Income/
Loss
Net Sales
Operating Income/Loss
2,893
3,220
2,601
2,381
2,340
418
338
282
153
135
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Americas
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
3,235
5,223
1,987
61.4%
Operating
△ 16
△ 0.5%
529
10.1%
545
-
Income/
Loss
Net Sales
Operating Income/Loss
5,223
4,146
4,400
4,258
3,235
529
180
236
△ 16
△ 4
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Europe
(JPY mil.)
FY2024/3
FY2025/3
Fluctuation
1Q
1Q
Amount
%
Net Sales
4,482
4,652
169
3.8%
Operating
79
1.8%
102
2.2%
23
29.2%
Income/
Loss
Net Sales
Operating Income/Loss
5,401
4,482
4,652
3,579
3,042
133
102
79
84
△ 4
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Orders & Backlog (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)
Orders by Business Segment
JPY mil.
presses
Services
Others
22,679
21,997
876
20,310
18,754
1,388
3,463
1,418
17,360
1,075
3,850
4,013
914
5,635
3,881
18,339
14,879
16,758
12,564
12,043
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Orders by Customer Industry (Presses)
JPY mil.
Automotive related
Electric related
Other industries
18,339
2,254
14,879
16,758
1,521
2,448
12,564
2,219
12,043
1,937
1,520
1,932
2,188
13,637
3,831
1,220
13,299
11,138
0
6,801
8,634
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
0
4Q
FY2025/3
0
1Q
1Q
Orders by Geographic Segment
JPY mil.
Japan China
Asia
Americas
Europe
22,679
21,997
20,310
18,754
5,901
17,360
3,621
4,007
3,256
3,421
3,510
6,573
4,936
4,869
1,427
4,846
2,164
3,212
2,784
1,644
892
2,011
2,041
2,104
1,344
8,716
6,478
6,766
6,973
7,596
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Order Backlog by Geographic Segment
JPY mil.
Japan
China
Asia Americas
Europe
80,844
76,155
78,758
79,076
76,705
15,863
16,541
14,426
14,343
15,245
10,948
11,996
12,625
13,322
14,686
4,717
5,973
5,451
4,983
5,201
17,252
15,872
14,306
14,804
15,190
27,992
29,051
30,151
29,169
31,422
FY2024/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2025/3
1Q
1Q
Sales & Orders & Order Backlog (by Press type)
Ultimate Precision Forming Press (UL)
⇒ Special machines which provide improved precision with high frame-rigidity
Customized press and others
⇒ Middle and large size machines,
strokes
upon requests from customers
Major Changes on Balance Sheet
(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry-1
Press: Mechanical, Hydraulic, Forging & Automation
JPY(billion)
Monthly Average
Reference material: JFMA
(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry- 2
ORDERS
Trend of Orders (Overseas) by Geographic Segment
Reference material: JFMA
