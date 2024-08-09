Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results

for the 1st Quarter of the FY Ended March 31, 2025

(from April 2024 to June 2024)

1

Highlights of Consolidated Results P&L

(JPY mil.)

Orders

Net Sales

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Income

Net Income

Exchange Rate

1USD

1EUR

FY2024/3 1Q3M

22,679

16,867

13,743

3,124

18.5%

2,453

671

4.0%

748

755

473

¥137.31 ¥149.50

FY2025/3 1Q3M

21,997

17,858

14,397

3,461

19.4%

2,562

899

5.0%

860

1,220

776

¥155.94 ¥167.89

Fluctuation

Amount

%

682

3.0%

991

5.9%

654

4.8%

337

10.8%

(+0.9P)

109

4.5%

227

33.9%

(+1.0P)

112

15.0%

464

61.5%

303

64.0%

18.63

13.6%

18.39

12.3%

100million JPY

Factors of Change in Operating Income

Improvement of gross profit of

1.3

press sales

Increase of REJ’s operating income

1.0

Total

2.3

Summary

Orders decreased year-on-year due to a

decline in high-speed presses

Sales increased due to higher sales of middle/large presses and services and a weaker yen

Profit increased mainly due to higher sales and improved gross margins

Orders

Although orders for middle/large presses (customized presses) increased, a

decline in high-speed presses for EVs led to a 3% year-on-year decrease.

Net Sales

Sales increased by 5.9% year-on-year due to higher sales of middle/large

presses (customized presses) and services, as well as the effect of a weaker

yen.

Gross Profit

Gross profit increased by 10.8% year-on-year due to increased sales and

improved gross margins.

Operating Income

Operating income increased by 33.9% year-on-year due to the above-mentioned

factors for increased gross profit.

Net Income

Net income increased by 64.0% year-on-year due to the above-mentioned

factors for increased gross profit and the sale of investment securities.

2

Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income

JPY(million)

Net Sales

Gross Profit

Operating Income/Loss

Gross Profit ratio

Operating Income ratio

25,000

25%

20,000

20%

15,000

15%

10,000

10%

5,000

5%

0

0%

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

JPY(million)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

Net Sales

16,867

17,708

17,042

21,124

17,858

Gross Profit

3,124

3,200

2,871

4,460

3,461

Operating Income/Loss

671

756

373

1,813

899

Gross Profit ratio

18.5%

18.1%

16.8%

21.1%

19.4%

Operating Income ratio

4.0%

4.3%

2.2%

8.6%

5.0%

3

Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)

Sales by Business segmentPress related / Others

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Presses

13,004

77.1%

13,155

73.7%

151

1.2%

Services

3,112

18.5%

3,982

22.3%

869

27.9%

Others

750

4.5%

720

4.0%

30

4.0%

Total

16,867

100.0%

17,858

100.0%

991

5.9%

presses

Services

Others

1,818

720

750

832

771

5,646

3,112

4,009

3,681

3,982

13,004

12,866

12,589

13,658

13,155

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

Sales

by Geographic segment

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/31Q

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

Amount

%

Japan

4,442

26.3%

5,343

29.9%

901

20.3%

China

3,472

20.6%

1,655

9.3%

1,817

52.3%

Asia

2,016

12.0%

1,946

10.9%

70

3.5%

Americas

3,162

18.7%

5,209

29.2%

2,047

64.8%

Europe

3,773

22.4%

3,703

20.7%

69

1.8%

Total

16,867

100.0%

17,858

100.0%

991

5.9%

Japan

China

Asia

Americas Europe

3,389

2,833

5,371

3,703

3,773

4,172

3,162

3,887

4,217

5,209

2,112

2,016

1,528

1,414

1,513

1,946

3,472

3,483

2,910

7,955

1,655

4,442

5,418

5,666

5,343

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

Sales by Business segment of the Medium-Term Management PlanPress / FA / Service

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Presses

11,482

68.1%

11,572

64.8%

90

0.8%

Factory Automation

1,697

10.1%

1,768

9.9%

71

4.2%

Services

3,688

21.9%

4,517

25.3%

829

22.5%

Total

16,867

100.0%

17,858

100.0%

991

5.9%

presses

Factory Automation

Services

3,688

4,741

4,304

7,068

4,517

1,899

1,697

1,500

2,190

1,768

11,482

11,466

10,548

12,156

11,572

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

Sales (presses) by Customer industry

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Automotive relate

8,657

66.6%

10,047

76.4%

1,389

16.1%

Electric related

1,511

11.6%

1,474

11.2%

37

2.5%

Other industries

2,835

21.8%

1,634

12.4%

1,201

42.4%

Total

13,004

100.0%

13,155

100.0%

151

1.2%

Automotive related

Electric related Other industries

2,835

2,012

1,317

1,634

3,045

1,753

1,474

1,511

883

2,056

8,657

8,936

8,520

10,587

10,047

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

4

Sales / Operating Income (by Geographic segment)

Japan

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

8,546

10,716

2,170

25.4%

Operating

118

1.4%

400

3.7%

518

-

Income /

Loss

Net Sales

Operating Income/Loss

13,319

9,946

11,091

10,716

1,109

8,546

400

227

118

107

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

China

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

3,544

1,992

1,552

43.8%

Operating

196

5.5%

47

2.4%

149

Income/

76.0%

Loss

Net Sales

Operating Income/Loss

3,544

3,575

3,027

314

1,647

1,992

196

164

47

122

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

Asia

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

2,893

2,601

292

10.1%

Operating

338

11.7%

135

5.2%

202

59.9%

Income/

Loss

Net Sales

Operating Income/Loss

2,893

3,220

2,601

2,381

2,340

418

338

282

153

135

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

Americas

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

3,235

5,223

1,987

61.4%

Operating

16

0.5%

529

10.1%

545

-

Income/

Loss

Net Sales

Operating Income/Loss

5,223

4,146

4,400

4,258

3,235

529

180

236

16

4

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

Europe

(JPY mil.)

FY2024/3

FY2025/3

Fluctuation

1Q

1Q

Amount

%

Net Sales

4,482

4,652

169

3.8%

Operating

79

1.8%

102

2.2%

23

29.2%

Income/

Loss

Net Sales

Operating Income/Loss

5,401

4,482

4,652

3,579

3,042

133

102

79

84

4

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

5

Orders & Backlog (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)

Orders by Business Segment

JPY mil.

presses

Services

Others

22,679

21,997

876

20,310

18,754

1,388

3,463

1,418

17,360

1,075

3,850

4,013

914

5,635

3,881

18,339

14,879

16,758

12,564

12,043

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

Orders by Customer Industry (Presses)

JPY mil.

Automotive related

Electric related

Other industries

18,339

2,254

14,879

16,758

1,521

2,448

12,564

2,219

12,043

1,937

1,520

1,932

2,188

13,637

3,831

1,220

13,299

11,138

0

6,801

8,634

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

0

4Q

FY2025/3

0

1Q

1Q

Orders by Geographic Segment

JPY mil.

Japan China

Asia

Americas

Europe

22,679

21,997

20,310

18,754

5,901

17,360

3,621

4,007

3,256

3,421

3,510

6,573

4,936

4,869

1,427

4,846

2,164

3,212

2,784

1,644

892

2,011

2,041

2,104

1,344

8,716

6,478

6,766

6,973

7,596

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

Order Backlog by Geographic Segment

JPY mil.

Japan

China

Asia Americas

Europe

80,844

76,155

78,758

79,076

76,705

15,863

16,541

14,426

14,343

15,245

10,948

11,996

12,625

13,322

14,686

4,717

5,973

5,451

4,983

5,201

17,252

15,872

14,306

14,804

15,190

27,992

29,051

30,151

29,169

31,422

FY2024/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2025/3

1Q

1Q

6

Sales & Orders & Order Backlog (by Press type)

Ultimate Precision Forming Press (UL)

Special machines which provide improved precision with high frame-rigidity

Customized press and others

Middle and large size machines,

strokes

upon requests from customers

7

Major Changes on Balance Sheet

8

(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry-1

Press: Mechanical, Hydraulic, Forging & Automation

JPY(billion)

Monthly Average

Reference material: JFMA

9

(for Reference) Statistics of Forming Machinery Industry- 2

ORDERS

Trend of Orders (Overseas) by Geographic Segment

Reference material: JFMA

10

Attachments

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2024 07:30:09 UTC.