Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023

provision for doubtful accounts. Net income increased due to the elimination of special factors, etc.

increase of high-speed presses for EVs. Sales increased, but operating income decreased due to lower gross profit ratio and

orders, mainly due to order

Order Intake Annual order intake reached a record high (7.2% year-on-year), contributed by an increase in orders for high-speed presses for EV drive motors.

Sales of presses for EVs remained steady. It increased 9.1% year-on-year partly

Net Salesdue to exchange rate effects (weaker yen), but were lower than expected due to sales delays caused by the electronic components shortage.

Although gross profit increased by 6.8% year-on-year due to the above- mentioned factors, the gross profit ratio fell year-on-year due to soaring raw

Gross Profit material, outsourcing and logistics costs. The initially expected improvement in the product mix had a limited effect on boosting gross margins due to the above-mentioned sales delays.

Operating income dropped 38.5% year-on-year mainly due to the above-

Operating Income mentioned factors of lower gross profit ratio, as well as the provision for doubtful debts (¥0.85bn).

Ordinary Income Ordinary income decreased 29.7% year-on-year due to the above factors.

Net income increased 44.5% year-on-year due to gains on the sale of strategic

Net Income shareholdings and the liquidation of overseas subsidiaries, as well as the elimination of last year's special factors (e.g. impairment losses on overseas subsidiaries and operational losses due to the impact of Corona, etc.).