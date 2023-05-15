Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023
05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results
for the FY Ended March 31, 2023
(from Apr. 2022 to Mar. 2023)
Highlights of Consolidated Results Summary of P&L
(JPY mil.)
Order Intake
Net Sales
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Income Before Income Taxes
Net Income/Loss
Exchange Rate
1USD
1EUR
FY2022/3
78,357
62,466
51,574
10,892
17.4%
8,386
2,505
4.0%
2,432
1,753
896
¥112.37 ¥130.55
FY2023/3
83,994
68,795
57,168
11,627
16.9%
10,087
1,540
2.2%
1,710
1,964
1,295
¥135.50 ¥140.92
Fluctuation
Amount
%
（100million JPY）
5,637
7.2%
Factors of Change in Operating
Impact of exchange rate fluctuations
1.6
6,329
10.1%
5,593
10.8%
Increase of net sales (except REJ)
1.8
735
6.8%
Increase of gross profit ratio (except REJ、
2.0
(△0.6P)
valuation/allowances etc.)
Increase of allowance for doubtful
-8.5
1,701
20.3%
accounts of China (SG&A)
-4.5
△ 965
△38.5%
Increase of other SG&A expenses
(△1.8P)
Increase of loss on valuation of inventories
-1.5
△ 722
△29.7%
and allowances
210
12.0%
Decrease of REJ's operating income
-0.5
399
44.5%
Total
-9.6
23.13
20.6%
10.37
7.9%
Achieved Record high
orders, mainly due to order
increase of high-speed presses for EVs. Sales increased, but operating income decreased due to lower gross profit ratio and
provision for doubtful accounts. Net income increased due to the elimination of special factors, etc.
Order Intake
Annual order intake reached a record high (7.2% year-on-year), contributed by
an increase in orders for high-speed presses for EV drive motors.
Sales of presses for EVs remained steady. It increased 9.1% year-on-year partly
Net Salesdue to exchange rate effects (weaker yen), but were lower than expected due to sales delays caused by the electronic components shortage.
Although gross profit increased by 6.8% year-on-year due to the above- mentioned factors, the gross profit ratio fell year-on-year due to soaring raw
Gross Profit material, outsourcing and logistics costs. The initially expected improvement in the product mix had a limited effect on boosting gross margins due to the above-mentioned sales delays.
Operating income dropped 38.5% year-on-year mainly due to the above-
Operating Income mentioned factors of lower gross profit ratio, as well as the provision for doubtful debts (¥0.85bn).
Ordinary Income Ordinary income decreased 29.7% year-on-year due to the above factors.
Net income increased 44.5% year-on-year due to gains on the sale of strategic
Net Income shareholdings and the liquidation of overseas subsidiaries, as well as the elimination of last year's special factors (e.g. impairment losses on overseas subsidiaries and operational losses due to the impact of Corona, etc.).
Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income
JPY(million)
Net Sales
Gross Profit
Operating Income/Loss
Gross Profit ratio
Operating Income ratio
25,000
20%
20,000
15%
15,000
10%
10,000
5%
5,000
0%
0
-5%
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
JPY(million)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Net Sales
13,079
13,830
17,192
18,363
13,665
18,498
15,970
20,660
Gross Profit
2,375
2,600
2,724
3,192
2,174
3,127
2,595
3,730
Operating Income/Loss
270
528
601
1,105
△ 121
837
277
545
Gross Profit ratio
18.2%
18.8%
15.8%
17.4%
15.9%
16.9%
16.2%
18.1%
Operating Income ratio
2.1%
3.8%
3.5%
6.0%
△0.9%
4.5%
1.7%
2.6%
Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)
Sales by Business segment（Press related / Others）
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Press Machines
44,443
71.1%
49,476
71.9%
5,033
11.3%
Services
13,865
22.2%
15,370
22.3%
1,504
10.8%
Others
4,156
6.7%
3,948
5.7%
△ 207
△ 5.0%
Total
62,466
100.0%
68,795
100.0%
6,329
10.1%
Press Machines
Services
Others
1,313
1,010
1,361
898
786
4,647
3,866
3,984
830
1,114
3,129
790
3,862
3,104
3,764
2,876
9,144
8,951
13,163
13,183
9,998
13,503
11,322
14,651
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
Sales by Geographic segment
(JPY mil.)
FY2022/3
FY2023/3
Fluctuation
Amount
%
Japan
23,968
38.4%
24,160
35.1%
192
0.8%
China
8,498
13.6%
10,599
15.4%
2,101
24.7%
Asia
4,175
6.7%
6,265
9.1%
2,090
50.1%
Americas
13,638
21.8%
16,345
23.8%
2,707
19.9%
Europe
12,185
19.5%
11,424
16.6%
△ 761
△ 6.2%
Total
62,466
100.0%
68,795
100.0%
6,329
10.1%
Japan
China
Asia Americas Europe
2,897
3,397
2,877
3,131
3,550
4,538
4,146
1,865
4,495
3,004
2,886
3,654
1,953
1,731
3,855
2,856
2,980
1,323
1,696
3,456
3,353
553
601
2,477
2,113
1,387
3,330
1,193
1,806
2,100
6,838
7,009
1,712
6,064
2,202
7,683
4,859
5,261
5,243
5,168
FY2022/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY2023/3
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
1Q
Sales by Business segment of the Medium-Term Management Plan（Press / FA / Service）