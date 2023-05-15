Advanced search
AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.

(6118)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-15 am EDT
895.00 JPY   +1.47%
03:18aAida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03:18aAida Engineering : Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023
PU
03/30AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Aida Engineering : Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results for the FY Ended March 31, 2023

05/15/2023 | 03:18am EDT
Presentation of Consolidated Financial Results

for the FY Ended March 31, 2023

(from Apr. 2022 to Mar. 2023)

1

Highlights of Consolidated Results Summary of P&L

(JPY mil.)

Order Intake

Net Sales

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Income Before Income Taxes

Net Income/Loss

Exchange Rate

1USD

1EUR

FY2022/3

78,357

62,466

51,574

10,892

17.4%

8,386

2,505

4.0%

2,432

1,753

896

¥112.37 ¥130.55

FY2023/3

83,994

68,795

57,168

11,627

16.9%

10,087

1,540

2.2%

1,710

1,964

1,295

¥135.50 ¥140.92

Fluctuation

Amount

%

100million JPY

5,637

7.2%

Factors of Change in Operating

Impact of exchange rate fluctuations

1.6

6,329

10.1%

5,593

10.8%

Increase of net sales (except REJ)

1.8

735

6.8%

Increase of gross profit ratio (except REJ

2.0

(0.6P)

valuation/allowances etc.)

Increase of allowance for doubtful

-8.5

1,701

20.3%

accounts of China (SG&A)

-4.5

965

38.5%

Increase of other SG&A expenses

(1.8P)

Increase of loss on valuation of inventories

-1.5

722

29.7%

and allowances

210

12.0%

Decrease of REJ's operating income

-0.5

399

44.5%

Total

-9.6

23.13

20.6%

10.37

7.9%

Achieved Record high

orders, mainly due to order

increase of high-speed presses for EVs. Sales increased, but operating income decreased due to lower gross profit ratio and

provision for doubtful accounts. Net income increased due to the elimination of special factors, etc.

Order Intake

Annual order intake reached a record high (7.2% year-on-year), contributed by

an increase in orders for high-speed presses for EV drive motors.

Sales of presses for EVs remained steady. It increased 9.1% year-on-year partly

Net Salesdue to exchange rate effects (weaker yen), but were lower than expected due to sales delays caused by the electronic components shortage.

Although gross profit increased by 6.8% year-on-year due to the above- mentioned factors, the gross profit ratio fell year-on-year due to soaring raw

Gross Profit material, outsourcing and logistics costs. The initially expected improvement in the product mix had a limited effect on boosting gross margins due to the above-mentioned sales delays.

Operating income dropped 38.5% year-on-year mainly due to the above-

Operating Income mentioned factors of lower gross profit ratio, as well as the provision for doubtful debts (¥0.85bn).

Ordinary Income Ordinary income decreased 29.7% year-on-year due to the above factors.

Net income increased 44.5% year-on-year due to gains on the sale of strategic

Net Income shareholdings and the liquidation of overseas subsidiaries, as well as the elimination of last year's special factors (e.g. impairment losses on overseas subsidiaries and operational losses due to the impact of Corona, etc.).

2

Trend of Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income

JPY(million)

Net Sales

Gross Profit

Operating Income/Loss

Gross Profit ratio

Operating Income ratio

25,000

20%

20,000

15%

15,000

10%

10,000

5%

5,000

0%

0

-5%

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

JPY(million)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Net Sales

13,079

13,830

17,192

18,363

13,665

18,498

15,970

20,660

Gross Profit

2,375

2,600

2,724

3,192

2,174

3,127

2,595

3,730

Operating Income/Loss

270

528

601

1,105

121

837

277

545

Gross Profit ratio

18.2%

18.8%

15.8%

17.4%

15.9%

16.9%

16.2%

18.1%

Operating Income ratio

2.1%

3.8%

3.5%

6.0%

0.9%

4.5%

1.7%

2.6%

3

Sales to Third Party (by Business/Customer/Geographic segment)

Sales by Business segmentPress related / Others

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Press Machines

44,443

71.1%

49,476

71.9%

5,033

11.3%

Services

13,865

22.2%

15,370

22.3%

1,504

10.8%

Others

4,156

6.7%

3,948

5.7%

207

5.0%

Total

62,466

100.0%

68,795

100.0%

6,329

10.1%

Press Machines

Services

Others

1,313

1,010

1,361

898

786

4,647

3,866

3,984

830

1,114

3,129

790

3,862

3,104

3,764

2,876

9,144

8,951

13,163

13,183

9,998

13,503

11,322

14,651

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Sales by Geographic segment

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Japan

23,968

38.4%

24,160

35.1%

192

0.8%

China

8,498

13.6%

10,599

15.4%

2,101

24.7%

Asia

4,175

6.7%

6,265

9.1%

2,090

50.1%

Americas

13,638

21.8%

16,345

23.8%

2,707

19.9%

Europe

12,185

19.5%

11,424

16.6%

761

6.2%

Total

62,466

100.0%

68,795

100.0%

6,329

10.1%

Japan

China

Asia Americas Europe

2,897

3,397

2,877

3,131

3,550

4,538

4,146

1,865

4,495

3,004

2,886

3,654

1,953

1,731

3,855

2,856

2,980

1,323

1,696

3,456

3,353

553

601

2,477

2,113

1,387

3,330

1,193

1,806

2,100

6,838

7,009

1,712

6,064

2,202

7,683

4,859

5,261

5,243

5,168

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Sales by Business segment of the Medium-Term Management PlanPress / FA / Service

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Press Machines

39,077

62.6%

42,487

61.8%

3,410

8.7%

Factory Automation

6,044

9.7%

7,900

11.5%

1,856

30.7%

Services

17,344

27.8%

18,407

26.8%

1,063

6.1%

Total

62,466

100.0%

68,795

100.0%

6,329

10.1%

Press Machines

Factory Automation Services

3,931

4,951

4,666

5,764

4,503

3,173

3,757

4,703

1,917

1,365

3,473

1,405

1,572

1,801

960

1,749

11,342

12,046

12,426

11,723

7,521

8,166

8,442

9,895

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Sales (press machines) by Customer industry

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Automotive relate

30,894

69.5%

34,217

69.2%

3,322

10.8%

Electric related

4,638

10.4%

4,303

8.7%

334

7.2%

Other industries

8,910

20.0%

10,955

22.1%

2,044

22.9%

Total

44,443

100.0%

49,476

100.0%

5,033

11.3%

Automotive related

Electric related Other industries

2,706

2,427

2,968

2,338

1,817

1,810

1,148

1,583

2,613

1,140

3,035

1,965

602

828

1,077

9,309

9,171

744

9,394

10,496

6,641

7,685

6,505

5,908

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

4

Sales / Operating Income (by Geographic segment)

Japan

China

Asia

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

Net Sales

38,188

Operating

802

2.1%

Income

FY2023/3

41,648

455 1.1%

Fluctuation

Amount

%

3,460

9.1%

346

43.2%

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Net Sales

8,851

11,021

2,170

24.5%

Operating

741

8.4%

149

1.4%

891

120.1%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

13,040

10,650

11,322

9,818

9,871

8,917

7,958

8,257

542

503

174

240

89

3

97

190

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

3,558

3,380

2,178

2,564

2,192

2,309

1,915

1,772

235

225

186

187

192

126

28

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

588

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Net Sales

7,646

10,676

Operating

745

9.8%

909

8.5%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Fluctuation

Amount

%

3,030

39.6%

163

22.0%

3,229

2,989

2,766

2,495

2,203

2,253

353

357

1,231

1,151

237

243

211

66

88

95

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

Americas

Europe

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Fluctuation

Amount

%

Net Sales

13,869

16,792

2,922

21.1%

Operating

269

1.9%

286

1.7%

16

6.2%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

(JPY mil.)

FY2022/3

FY2023/3

Net Sales

12,658

12,864

Operating

110

0.9%

227

1.8%

Income

Net Sales

Operating Income

Fluctuation

Amount

%

  1. 1.6%
  1. 104.9%

4,272

4,543

4,667

3,927

3,707

3,653

2,885

3,003

160

147

252

105

46

15

42

98

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

4,245

3,616

3,627

3,027

3,069

2,945

2,959

2,032

89

73

65

45

30

24

10

1

FY2022/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY2023/3

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

1Q

5

Disclaimer

Aida Engineering Ltd. published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 75 000 M 554 M 554 M
Net income 2023 2 660 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,8x
Yield 2023 3,40%
Capitalization 52 664 M 389 M 389 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 057
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aida Engineering, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 882,00 JPY
Average target price 1 180,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kimikazu Aida Representative Director
Toshihiko Suzuki Director, General Manager-Sales & Services
Hiromitsu Ugawa Director & General Manager-Administration
Hirofumi Gomi Independent Outside Director
Mikio Mochizuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD.13.22%389
NORDSON CORPORATION-9.01%12 386
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-8.92%8 252
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-35.22%6 662
VALMET OYJ17.77%5 926
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA3.14%4 716
