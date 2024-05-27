NEWS RELEASE May 27, 2024 AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. Toshihiko Suzuki Representative Director and President

Product Launch of a Wide-Area (4300 mm) MSP Series Press for

Forming Large Motor Cores for EVs

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. (Representative Director and President: Toshihiko Suzuki) has developed a wide-area (4300 mm) MSP Series press model for forming large motor cores for EVs.

MSP-4000-430

■Development Background

The usage of ultra-thin materials and adhesive laminating methods in EV drive motor production is growing as a way to improve motor performance and to reduce motor size and weight. Moreover, there is a growing need for wider forming areas to accommodate the additional forming stages required by increasingly complex die shapes.

AIDA developed the new MSP-4000-430 model (Capacity: 4000 kN) to meet the dual requirements of high product accuracy and a wide forming area.

Primary Specifications

・The forming area has been increased to 4300 mm, an increase of 600 mm compared to previous models.

・The side opening can accommodate 600 mm material widths and allows up to "3-out" blanking.

Product Launch: June 2024

