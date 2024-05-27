NEWS RELEASE May 27, 2024 AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. Toshihiko Suzuki Representative Director and President

Product Launch of the BEX Series--Dedicated Presses for Forming

Metal Separators for Fuel Cell Bipolar Plates

AIDA ENGINEERING, LTD. (Representative Director and President: Toshihiko Suzuki) has begun selling BEX Series presses as dedicated machines for forming metal separators for the bipolar plates used in fuel cells and electrolyzers (water electrolysis devices). With a design based on AIDA's high- rigidity, high-precision UL Series presses, BEX Series presses are precision forming machines especially designed for the high-precision forming of thin plates.

Development Background

Fuel cells are power generation devices that can continuously extract the electricity generated by electrochemical reactions between hydrogen and oxygen, and they are used in FCVs (fuel cell vehicles) and ENE-FARMs (home energy-use fuel cells), etc. Furthermore, the development of electrolyzers is also progressing in preparation for a future hydrogen-based society, and demand for the bipolar plates required for these devices is expected to increase.

Separators are critical components for bipolar plates, and they have narrow, tightly-spaced channels that allow hydrogen and oxygen to pass through them. Mass production is possible using cold-forming presses to form metal plates, such as stainless steel plates.

High-precision product accuracy is required when forming metal separators, and there were many issues that arose because the designs of conventional presses made it difficult to achieve the needed product accuracy. AIDA participated in a bipolar plate subcommittee at a European research institute and studied the various elements required of presses in order to form metal separators, and this led to the development of the BEX Series.