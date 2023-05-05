Advanced search
    DE000A2G8XP9

AIFINYO AG

(EBE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:14:51 2023-05-05 am EDT
14.50 EUR   +1.40%
03:16aSmc Research Confirms Buy Recommendation For Aifinyo Share : target price EUR 42.80
EQ
05/02Fintech aifinyo AG after record year on track for profitable growth in Q1 2023
EQ
01/24Fintech Aifinyo Ag After Strong Q4 With Record Figures For 2022 : gross profit +75%.
EQ
SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80

05/05/2023 | 03:16am EDT
EQS-News: aifinyo AG / Key word(s): Research Update
SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80

05.05.2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMC Research confirms buy recommendation for aifinyo share: target price EUR 42.80

Berlin, 05 May 2023 – Following the strong figures for 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, SMC Research has confirmed its buy recommendation for the aifinyo AG share. The analysts' target price is EUR 42.80 (current price: EUR 14.20).

Unaffected by the turbulences in the fintech sector, aifinyo continued its profitable growth with high dy-namics and was able to increase the processed transaction volume by 42% to EUR 105.9 million in the first quarter. This was also increasingly reflected in earnings, with EBIT almost doubling year-on-year to EUR 622 thousand – or improving by 58.5% when adjusted for special charges from the acquisition of Billomat in 2022.

This would mean that aifinyo is well on the way to achieving the earnings improvement forecast by SMC for 2023. For the time being, the analysts have left their estimates for total output and earnings for the operator of a cloud-based smart billment platform for the management, financing and payment of bills, which is unique in Germany, unchanged. The price target of EUR 42.80 is far above the current level. The aifinyo share had suffered mas-sively from the negative sentiment for fintechs last year. However, the technology company has in the meantime been able to sufficiently prove that the business model is not affected by this at all, according to SMC. The analysts assume that this will also be more strongly rewarded on the stock market in the future.

Download the full SMC study for free:
https://www.smc-research.com/unternehmen/finanzen-fintech/aifinyo-ag

About aifinyo
aifinyo is the reliable smart billing partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers to automate the billing, financing and payment of invoices. For this purpose, the fintech operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including uncomplicated financing solutions in the areas of factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. With Billomat, aifinyo also offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany, with which all invoice processes are handled simply and efficiently.

The shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) of aifinyo AG are listed on Xetra as well as in m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial services provider and aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment services provider.

For further information, visit www.aifinyo.de

Responsible
aifinyo AG
Friedrichstraße 94, 10117 Berlin
Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, E-Mail: presse@aifinyo.de 

Financial media & investor relations contact
Fabian Lorenz
Tel.: 0221 / 29831588, E-Mail: lorenz@florenz-kommunikation.de


05.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: aifinyo AG
Friedrichstr. 94
10117 Berlin
Germany
E-mail: info@aifinyo.de
Internet: https://www.aifinyo.de/
ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9, DE000A3E5CQ8
WKN: A2G8XP, A3E5CQ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1625081

 
End of News EQS News Service

1625081  05.05.2023 CET/CEST

1625081

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 57,1 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
Net income 2022 1,20 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,0 M 60,5 M 60,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 52
Free-Float 100%
Chart AIFINYO AG
Duration : Period :
aifinyo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIFINYO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Florian Renner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mike Nagora Chief Technology Officer
Sebastian Pollin Chief Operating Officer
Markus W. Wenner Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Duden Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIFINYO AG-12.80%61
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED1.84%11 472
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.8.32%7 471
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED20.76%5 504
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-4.44%5 069
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED17.54%3 943
