aifinyo releases approved consolidated financial statements 2021 and ex-pects positive development also in 2022

Dresden, 19 May 2022 ? aifinyo AG today released its approved consolidated financial statements for 2021, confirming the preliminary figures published in January. The B2B fintech has successfully developed operationally and strategically in 2021. After having to record revenue losses and a negative annual result in 2020 for the first time since the company was founded in 2012 due to Corona, the company has returned to its profitable growth course. At the same time, aifinyo has invested heavily in the technological development of its smart billment ecosystem. After a successful start to 2022, the positive development is expected to continue in the further course of the year.



Operationally, aifinyo grew from quarter to quarter in 2021 and implemented transactions with a volume of EUR 269.2 million for customers in the full year (2020: EUR 263 million). Total operating performance increased by 41% from EUR 31.8 million to EUR 44.9 million and gross profit (total operating performance less customer-related material and depreciation expenses on leasing assets) by 7% from EUR 7.5 million to EUR 8.00 million. aifinyo offers them and all other customers a cloud-based platform for invoice and liquidity management, including straightforward financing solutions, which is unique in Germany.



The positive development has also continued on the earnings side. In 2021, aifinyo again achieved a positive operating result (EBIT) of EUR 0.87 million (2020: EUR -2.48 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved from EUR -3.46 million to EUR 0.70 million. The figures do not take into account the extraordinary costs of EUR 622,000 for the two capital increases in 2021 totaling around EUR 12 million. The fact that a slightly positive annual result was achieved even taking into account the extraordinary costs was higher than planned.



aifinyo Board member Stefan Kempf: "In the future, we will continue to consistently implement our vision and support entrepreneurs in their growth in the best possible way. We want them to concentrate on the further development of their business, and to this end we will take over the entire process of processing, paying and financing B2B invoices. The market potential for this is huge. In Germany alone, we are addressing a target group of 4 million companies, and the market is still poorly developed."



Positive outlook and additional opportunities through Billomat acquisition

The dynamic development from 2021 is expected to continue in the current year. The transaction volume already increased by 33% in the first quarter. In addition, aifiyno has entered the payment market and, with AI-supported liquidity management, has integrated a new function into the ecosystem that is important for companies. In addition, Billomat will be integrated into the group in the current year. As a result of the merger, both companies are expanding their range of services and together have a customer pool of around 10,000 companies.



Stefan Kempf: "Through the acquisition, we see significant cross-selling opportunities, for example, Billomat customers will have access to aifinyo's financing solutions. Billomat has significantly more customers than aifinyo, but only generates a fraction of our sales with them. There is still a lot of potential here."

The 2021 consolidated financial statements (German version only) are available at





About aifinyo

aifinyo is the reliable Smart Billment partner for entrepreneurs and freelancers when it comes to the automated processing, financing and payment of bills. The Fintech company operates a unique platform for bills and liquidity management including straightforward financing solutions for factoring, finetrading, leasing and receivables management. This way, aifinyo effectively supports businesses in all phases to grow and operate successfully.

aifinyo AG?s shares (ISIN: DE000A2G8XP9) have been listed on Xetra as well as in the m:access, a market segment specifically for medium-sized companies within the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Munich Stock Exchange. The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) supervises the aifinyo finance GmbH as a financial service provider and the aifinyo payments GmbH as a payment service provider.

For further information, visit



Responsible

aifinyo AG, John Alexander Rehmann (CMO)

Tiergartenstraße 8, 01219 Dresden

Tel.: 0351 / 896 933 10, e-mail:



Financial media & investor relations contact

Fabian Lorenz

Tel.: 0221 / 29831588, e-mail:

