Aiful : Announcement of first quarter financial results for the FY ending March 31, 2023

(Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down)

The forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this Report are based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions that the AIFUL Group has judged to be reasonable. Accordingly, actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors. For matters related to earnings forecast above, please refer to "Qualitative Information on the Forecasts for the Consolidated Business Results" on page 2.

Note: Brief Statement of quarterly financial results is not subject to audit procedures that are conducted by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

Changes other than those in (a): None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting changes in scope of consolidation): None

(Notes in Case of any Significant Changes in the Amount Shareholders' Equity) ……………….…………..

1. Quarterly Qualitative Information on Business Results

(1) Qualitative Information on Business Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the outlook for the Japanese economy remains uncertain due to concerns about a slowdown in the economy due to rising prices for energy and raw materials, against backdrop of worsening conditions in Ukraine and a weakening yen, despite the trend toward recovery amid the low number of new infections of COVID-19 and the normalization of socio-economic activities.

The consumer finance industry's recovery trend continued as the number of new contracts at major companies increased year-on-year. In addition, although interest repayment claims have been steadily decreasing, it still requires close monitoring as

it is easily affected by changes in the external environment.

Under these circumstances, in order to realize AIFUL Group's management theme "Go (new) Standard -Deepening Customer Orientation-", the Company will focus on "diversification of business portfolio" through business diversification and strengthening overseas businesses, etc., and "utilization of digital technologies," such as IT technology analysis and in-house production of systems. At the same time, we will strive to expand assets by balancing "growth potential" and "profitability" and optimize management resources to maximize consolidated income, while responding to requests for interest repayment, which is one of our management issues.

(Overview of the results)

AIFUL Group's consolidated operating revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 rose 7.3% year on year, to 34,692 million yen. The principal components were 20,027 million yen in interest on loans (up 7.7% year on year), 4,909 million yen in revenue from the credit card business (up 10.3% year on year) and 4,052 million yen in revenue from the credit guarantee business (up 4.8% year on year).

Operating expenses increased by 1,461 million yen, or 5.5% year on year to 28,082 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase in advertising expenses by 1,152 million (up 45.3% year on year).

As a result, AIFUL Group posted operating profit of 6,609 million yen (up 15.8% year on year) and ordinary profit of 6,714 million yen (up 17.5% year on year). Profit attributable to owners of parent stood at 5,945 million yen (up 18.6% year on year), reflecting a profit attributable to non-controlling interests of 148 million yen.

(2) Qualitative Information on the Forecasts for the Consolidated Business Results

The Group's earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 remains unchanged from the earnings forecast announced on May 11, 2022.

However, outlook disclosed is forecast based on information available as of the date of publication of these materials. There are various risks in the current business environment surrounding us, and the final results may differ from the forecasts.

2