Aiful : Announcement of first quarter financial results for the FY ending March 31, 2023

Mitsuhide Fukuda, President and Chief Executive Officer
For inquiry:
Toshiaki Ando, Assistant Senior General Manager of Finance Division TEL (03) 4503 - 6050
Scheduled date of submission of Quarterly Securities Report: August 12, 2022
Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments : －
Supplementary materials for Quarterly Financial results: Yes
Quarterly earnings release conference: None
I. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
(April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)
(Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down)
1. Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of
yen, Percentages indicate
year-on-year changes)
Operating Revenue
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
Three months ended
34,692
7.3%
6,609
15.8%
6,714
17.5%
5,945
18.6%
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
32,329
1.2%
5,708
(9.8) %
5,714
(24.4)%
5,012
(29.5)%
Note:
Comprehensive
income: For the three months ended
19.7%
June
30,
2022:
6,354 million yen
June
30,
2021:
5,306 million yen
(21.8)%
Net Income per Share
Diluted Net Income per
(Yen)
Share (Yen)
Three months ended
12.29
-
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
10.36
-
2. Consolidated Financial Position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Shareholders' Equity
Ratio (%)
As of
953,959
162,396
16.7
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
935,642
156,526
16.4
Reference:
Shareholders'
equity:
As of June
30, 2022:
159,424
million yen
As of March 31, 2022:
153,900 million yen
II. Dividend Information
Dividend per share (Yen)
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Annual
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
FY ended March 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
1.00
1.00
FY ending March 31, 2023
-
FY ending March 31, 2023
0.00
-
1.00
1.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to dividend forecasts: None
Earnings Forecast on a Consolidated Basis for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
(Millions of yen, Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Operating Revenue
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit Attributable to
Profit per
Owners of Parent
Share (Yen)
Six months ending
69,500
7.2%
11,500
15.8%
11,600
17.7%
10,200
1.6%
21.09
September 30, 2022
Fiscal year ending
142,600
8.0%
23,800
111.7%
24,000
95.7%
21,300
72.7%
44.04
March 31, 2023
Note: Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts: None
IV. Other
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting changes in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of special accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
Changes in accompanying amendments to accounting standards: None
Changes other than those in (a): None
Change in accounting estimates: Yes
Restatements: None
Number of shares issued (Common stock)
Number of shares issued at the end of the period
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
Average number of shares during the period
FY2022 1Q
484,620,136
shares
FY2021
484,620,136 shares
FY2022 1Q
917,470
shares
FY2021
917,470 shares
FY2022 1Q
483,702,666
shares
FY2021 1Q
483,702,666 shares
Note: Brief Statement of quarterly financial results is not subject to audit procedures that are conducted by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Note: Disclaimer concerning the proper use of business results forecasts, etc.
The forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this Report are based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions that the AIFUL Group has judged to be reasonable. Accordingly, actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors. For matters related to earnings forecast above, please refer to "Qualitative Information on the Forecasts for the Consolidated Business Results" on page 2.
Contents
1. Quarterly Qualitative Information on Business Results……..…………………….………………………………
2
(1) Qualitative Information on Business Results………….…………………………..…………………...………
2
(2) Qualitative Information on the Forecasts for the Consolidated Business Results…………………………..…
2
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes…………………………………………………………
1. Quarterly Qualitative Information on Business Results
(1) Qualitative Information on Business Results
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the outlook for the Japanese economy remains uncertain due to concerns about a slowdown in the economy due to rising prices for energy and raw materials, against backdrop of worsening conditions in Ukraine and a weakening yen, despite the trend toward recovery amid the low number of new infections of COVID-19 and the normalization of socio-economic activities.
The consumer finance industry's recovery trend continued as the number of new contracts at major companies increased year-on-year. In addition, although interest repayment claims have been steadily decreasing, it still requires close monitoring as
it is easily affected by changes in the external environment.
Under these circumstances, in order to realize AIFUL Group's management theme "Go (new) Standard -Deepening Customer Orientation-", the Company will focus on "diversification of business portfolio" through business diversification and strengthening overseas businesses, etc., and "utilization of digital technologies," such as IT technology analysis and in-house production of systems. At the same time, we will strive to expand assets by balancing "growth potential" and "profitability" and optimize management resources to maximize consolidated income, while responding to requests for interest repayment, which is one of our management issues.
(Overview of the results)
AIFUL Group's consolidated operating revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 rose 7.3% year on year, to 34,692 million yen. The principal components were 20,027 million yen in interest on loans (up 7.7% year on year), 4,909 million yen in revenue from the credit card business (up 10.3% year on year) and 4,052 million yen in revenue from the credit guarantee business (up 4.8% year on year).
Operating expenses increased by 1,461 million yen, or 5.5% year on year to 28,082 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase in advertising expenses by 1,152 million (up 45.3% year on year).
As a result, AIFUL Group posted operating profit of 6,609 million yen (up 15.8% year on year) and ordinary profit of 6,714 million yen (up 17.5% year on year). Profit attributable to owners of parent stood at 5,945 million yen (up 18.6% year on year), reflecting a profit attributable to non-controlling interests of 148 million yen.
(2) Qualitative Information on the Forecasts for the Consolidated Business Results
The Group's earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 remains unchanged from the earnings forecast announced on May 11, 2022.
However, outlook disclosed is forecast based on information available as of the date of publication of these materials. There are various risks in the current business environment surrounding us, and the final results may differ from the forecasts.
2
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
44,448
37,259
Operating loans
547,457
560,552
Accounts receivables - installment
110,224
114,916
Operational investment securities
2,312
2,349
Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees
193,225
197,651
Other operating receivables
10,241
10,711
Purchased receivables
5,338
5,257
Other
25,440
28,455
Allowance for doubtful accounts
57,906)
56,775)
Total current assets
(880,801
(900,377
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
16,908
16,737
Intangible assets
6,737
6,744
Investments and other assets
31,195
30,099
Total non-current assets
54,841
53,581
Total assets
935,642
953,959
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes & accounts payable-trade
40,919
39,025
Acceptances and guarantees
193,225
197,651
Short-term borrowings
77,310
74,536
Short-term loans payable to subsidiaries and associates
1,533
909
Commercial papers
2,500
9,000
Current portion of bonds
35,000
20,000
Current portion of long-term borrowings
166,786
164,241
Income taxes payable
860
300
Reserves
1,377
735
Other
29,745
29,329
Total current liabilities
549,257
535,730
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
－
30,000
Long-term borrowings
197,271
195,049
Provision for loss on interest repayment
24,595
22,406
Other
7,993
8,376
Total non-current liabilities
229,859
255,832
Total liabilities
779,116
791,562
Net Assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
94,028
94,028
Capital surplus
14,017
14,017
Retained earnings
47,560
53,021
Treasury shares
3,110)
3,110)
Total shareholders' equity
(
(
152,495
157,957
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,098
964
Foreign currency translation adjustment
306
502
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,404
1,467
Non-controlling interests
2,626
2,972
Total net assets
156,526
162,396
Total liabilities and net assets
935,642
953,959
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
aiful Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:07 UTC.