  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Aiful Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8515   JP3105040004

AIFUL CORPORATION

(8515)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:59 2022-08-10 am EDT
395.00 JPY   -0.50%
02:14aAIFUL : Announcement of first quarter financial results for the FY ending March 31, 2023
PU
05/27AIFUL : Notice of Convocation of the 45th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/27Aiful Corporation Announces Retirement of Tsuguo Nakagawa as Director
CI
Aiful : Announcement of first quarter financial results for the FY ending March 31, 2023

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
(Translation for reference only)

August 10, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

AIFUL Corporation

Stock Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock Code:

8515

URL:

https://www.aiful.co.jp

Representative:

Mitsuhide Fukuda, President and Chief Executive Officer

For inquiry:

Toshiaki Ando, Assistant Senior General Manager of Finance Division TEL (03) 4503 - 6050

Scheduled date of submission of Quarterly Securities Report: August 12, 2022

Scheduled date of commencement of dividend payments :

Supplementary materials for Quarterly Financial results: Yes

Quarterly earnings release conference: None

I. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

(April 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022)

(Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down)

1. Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of

yen, Percentages indicate

year-on-year changes)

Operating Revenue

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Owners of Parent

Three months ended

34,692

7.3%

6,609

15.8%

6,714

17.5%

5,945

18.6%

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

32,329

1.2%

5,708

(9.8) %

5,714

(24.4)%

5,012

(29.5)%

Note:

Comprehensive

income: For the three months ended

19.7%

June

30,

2022:

6,354 million yen

June

30,

2021:

5,306 million yen

(21.8)%

Net Income per Share

Diluted Net Income per

(Yen)

Share (Yen)

Three months ended

12.29

-

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

10.36

-

2. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Shareholders' Equity

Ratio (%)

As of

953,959

162,396

16.7

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

935,642

156,526

16.4

Reference:

Shareholders'

equity:

As of June

30, 2022:

159,424

million yen

As of March 31, 2022:

153,900 million yen

II. Dividend Information

Dividend per share (Yen)

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Annual

1st quarter

2nd quarter

3rd quarter

FY ended March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

1.00

1.00

FY ending March 31, 2023

-

FY ending March 31, 2023

0.00

-

1.00

1.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to dividend forecasts: None

  1. Earnings Forecast on a Consolidated Basis for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
    (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

(Millions of yen, Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Operating Revenue

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Profit Attributable to

Profit per

Owners of Parent

Share (Yen)

Six months ending

69,500

7.2%

11,500

15.8%

11,600

17.7%

10,200

1.6%

21.09

September 30, 2022

Fiscal year ending

142,600

8.0%

23,800

111.7%

24,000

95.7%

21,300

72.7%

44.04

March 31, 2023

Note: Revisions to consolidated earnings forecasts: None

IV. Other

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of special accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatements
    1. Changes in accompanying amendments to accounting standards: None
    2. Changes other than those in (a): None
    3. Change in accounting estimates: Yes
    4. Restatements: None
  1. Number of shares issued (Common stock)
  1. Number of shares issued at the end of the period
    (including treasury stock)
  2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares during the period

FY2022 1Q

484,620,136

shares

FY2021

484,620,136 shares

FY2022 1Q

917,470

shares

FY2021

917,470 shares

FY2022 1Q

483,702,666

shares

FY2021 1Q

483,702,666 shares

  • Note: Brief Statement of quarterly financial results is not subject to audit procedures that are conducted by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Note: Disclaimer concerning the proper use of business results forecasts, etc.

The forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this Report are based on information currently available to the Company as well as certain assumptions that the AIFUL Group has judged to be reasonable. Accordingly, actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors. For matters related to earnings forecast above, please refer to "Qualitative Information on the Forecasts for the Consolidated Business Results" on page 2.

Contents

1. Quarterly Qualitative Information on Business Results……..…………………….………………………………

2

(1) Qualitative Information on Business Results………….…………………………..…………………...………

2

(2) Qualitative Information on the Forecasts for the Consolidated Business Results…………………………..…

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes…………………………………………………………

3

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets…………….………………………………………………………….

3

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income…………………………………………………….……

4

(3) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows…………..…………………………………………….......

6

(4) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ………………………….………………………........

7

(Notes on Premise of Going Concern) …….…………………………………………………………………..

7

(Changes in Scope of Consolidation) …………………………………………………………………………

7

(Changes in Accounting Estimates) ………………………………………...…………………………………

7

(Notes in Case of any Significant Changes in the Amount Shareholders' Equity) ……………….…………..

7

(Additional Information) …………………………………………………...…………………………………

8

1

1. Quarterly Qualitative Information on Business Results

(1) Qualitative Information on Business Results

During the three months ended June 30, 2022, the outlook for the Japanese economy remains uncertain due to concerns about a slowdown in the economy due to rising prices for energy and raw materials, against backdrop of worsening conditions in Ukraine and a weakening yen, despite the trend toward recovery amid the low number of new infections of COVID-19 and the normalization of socio-economic activities.

The consumer finance industry's recovery trend continued as the number of new contracts at major companies increased year-on-year. In addition, although interest repayment claims have been steadily decreasing, it still requires close monitoring as

it is easily affected by changes in the external environment.

Under these circumstances, in order to realize AIFUL Group's management theme "Go (new) Standard -Deepening Customer Orientation-", the Company will focus on "diversification of business portfolio" through business diversification and strengthening overseas businesses, etc., and "utilization of digital technologies," such as IT technology analysis and in-house production of systems. At the same time, we will strive to expand assets by balancing "growth potential" and "profitability" and optimize management resources to maximize consolidated income, while responding to requests for interest repayment, which is one of our management issues.

(Overview of the results)

AIFUL Group's consolidated operating revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 rose 7.3% year on year, to 34,692 million yen. The principal components were 20,027 million yen in interest on loans (up 7.7% year on year), 4,909 million yen in revenue from the credit card business (up 10.3% year on year) and 4,052 million yen in revenue from the credit guarantee business (up 4.8% year on year).

Operating expenses increased by 1,461 million yen, or 5.5% year on year to 28,082 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase in advertising expenses by 1,152 million (up 45.3% year on year).

As a result, AIFUL Group posted operating profit of 6,609 million yen (up 15.8% year on year) and ordinary profit of 6,714 million yen (up 17.5% year on year). Profit attributable to owners of parent stood at 5,945 million yen (up 18.6% year on year), reflecting a profit attributable to non-controlling interests of 148 million yen.

(2) Qualitative Information on the Forecasts for the Consolidated Business Results

The Group's earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 remains unchanged from the earnings forecast announced on May 11, 2022.

However, outlook disclosed is forecast based on information available as of the date of publication of these materials. There are various risks in the current business environment surrounding us, and the final results may differ from the forecasts.

2

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

  1. Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

44,448

37,259

Operating loans

547,457

560,552

Accounts receivables - installment

110,224

114,916

Operational investment securities

2,312

2,349

Customers' liabilities for acceptances and guarantees

193,225

197,651

Other operating receivables

10,241

10,711

Purchased receivables

5,338

5,257

Other

25,440

28,455

Allowance for doubtful accounts

57,906)

56,775)

Total current assets

(880,801

(900,377

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

16,908

16,737

Intangible assets

6,737

6,744

Investments and other assets

31,195

30,099

Total non-current assets

54,841

53,581

Total assets

935,642

953,959

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes & accounts payable-trade

40,919

39,025

Acceptances and guarantees

193,225

197,651

Short-term borrowings

77,310

74,536

Short-term loans payable to subsidiaries and associates

1,533

909

Commercial papers

2,500

9,000

Current portion of bonds

35,000

20,000

Current portion of long-term borrowings

166,786

164,241

Income taxes payable

860

300

Reserves

1,377

735

Other

29,745

29,329

Total current liabilities

549,257

535,730

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

30,000

Long-term borrowings

197,271

195,049

Provision for loss on interest repayment

24,595

22,406

Other

7,993

8,376

Total non-current liabilities

229,859

255,832

Total liabilities

779,116

791,562

Net Assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

94,028

94,028

Capital surplus

14,017

14,017

Retained earnings

47,560

53,021

Treasury shares

3,110)

3,110)

Total shareholders' equity

(

(

152,495

157,957

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,098

964

Foreign currency translation adjustment

306

502

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,404

1,467

Non-controlling interests

2,626

2,972

Total net assets

156,526

162,396

Total liabilities and net assets

935,642

953,959

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

aiful Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
