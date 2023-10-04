Corporate Philosophy

Earn the trust of society through corporate activity

based in integrity

We deﬁned our vision, mission, and value for embodying our corporate philosophy.

The AIFUL Group has upheld the corporate philosophy: "Earn the trust of society through corporate activity based in integrity" as an unalterable underlying philosophy, and in April 2021, we deﬁned our vision, mission, and value as concrete goals suited for the present age for redeveloping the system of our philosophy.

VISION MISSION VALUE

For realizing a society where each person can play an active role

Based on our corporate philosophy: "Earn the trust of society through corporate activity based in integrity" and

our vision: "For Colorful Life: To a society in which your individuality flourishes," and in order to create a future in which everyone can achieve ideal selves, the AIFUL Group supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aims to "realize a sustainable society" and "attain the growth of the Group."

To a society in which your individuality flourishes

We respect the characteristics Let's go beyond the expectations Let's create a better tomorrow. of each other. of customers.