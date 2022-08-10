Aiful : First Quarter (2,900KB)
First Quarter of FY2023/3
Presentation Material
August 2022
０１ Initiatives and Policies for IT Finance Group
０２ Financial Results Summary
０３ AIFUL Results Summary
０４ LIFECARD Results Summary
０５ Group Companies Results Summary
０６ Appendix
03 - 09
10 - 16
17 - 32
33 - 40
41 - 44
45 - 53
01 Initiatives and Policies for IT Finance Group
Management Theme, Strategy
Aiming to be IT Finance Group
An organization that can reduce costs and
An organization that can grow with its
increase profitability by producing apps and
employees by focusing on human resource
websites in-house instead of relying on
development with an emphasis on IT
outsourcing
training
Essential skill for IT Finance Group
Design
Promoting Digitalization
Data Analysis
IT Personnel Strategy
Aiming to become an
IT Finance Group
Actively recruit new graduates while strengthening investment and training in mid-career hires and existing employees
Goal
Present
New-
graduate
Existing
Mid-career
Aim to increase the number of employees with expertise in IT to around 25% of all employees
Total 81
（
3.8％）
graduate
New- 16
Existing
23
35
（
1.1％）
19/3
22/3
Goal
25
％
of all
employees
Disclaimer
aiful Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIFUL CORPORATION
Sales 2023
141 B
1 048 M
1 048 M
Net income 2023
23 061 M
171 M
171 M
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
8,33x
Yield 2023
0,42%
Capitalization
192 B
1 423 M
1 423 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024
1,27x
Nbr of Employees
2 116
Free-Float
62,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AIFUL CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
397,00 JPY
Average target price
414,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
4,28%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.