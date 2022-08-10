Log in
    8515   JP3105040004

AIFUL CORPORATION

(8515)
  Report
2022-08-10
395.00 JPY   -0.50%
Aiful : First Quarter (2,900KB)

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
First Quarter of FY2023/3

Presentation Material

August 2022

Securities code 8515

INDEX

０１ Initiatives and Policies for IT Finance Group

０２ Financial Results Summary

０３ AIFUL Results Summary

０４ LIFECARD Results Summary

０５ Group Companies Results Summary

０６ Appendix

03 - 09

10 - 16

17 - 32

33 - 40

41 - 44

45 - 53

2

01 Initiatives and Policies for IT Finance Group

3

Management Theme, Strategy

Aiming to be IT Finance Group

An organization that can reduce costs and

An organization that can grow with its

increase profitability by producing apps and

employees by focusing on human resource

websites in-house instead of relying on

development with an emphasis on IT

outsourcing

training

Essential skill for IT Finance Group

Design

Promoting Digitalization

Data Analysis

4

IT Personnel Strategy

Aiming to become an IT Finance Group

Actively recruit new graduates while strengthening investment and training in mid-career hires and existing employees

Goal

Present New-

graduate

Existing

Mid-career

Aim to increase the number of employees with expertise in IT to around 25% of all employees

Total 81

3.8％）

graduateNew- 16

Existing

23 35

1.1％）

13

Mid-career

30

10

19/322/3

Goal

25

of all

employees

5

Disclaimer

aiful Corporation published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 141 B 1 048 M 1 048 M
Net income 2023 23 061 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,33x
Yield 2023 0,42%
Capitalization 192 B 1 423 M 1 423 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,36x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 116
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart AIFUL CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends AIFUL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 397,00 JPY
Average target price 414,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitsuhide Fukuda President & Representative Director
Hiroyuki Otomo Executive Officer & General Manager-Finance
Yoshitaka Fukuda Chairman
Takayuki Nakata Manager-Information Systems Development
Masayuki Sato Representative Director, GM-Sales & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIFUL CORPORATION11.52%1 423
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED5.25%55 667
ORIX CORPORATION-5.60%19 524
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-26.92%16 332
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED49.03%8 006
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-53.26%6 814