AIFUL CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in loan business, credit sales business, credit guarantee business and receivables management and collection business. The Company operates in three segments including Aiful Co., Ltd., Life Card Co., Ltd. and AIRA & AIFUL Public Company Limited. The loan business is involved in consumer finance business, real estate secured finance business, and finance business. The credit sales business provides a comprehensive credit purchase mediation business. The credit guarantee business provides credit guarantees for loans provided by financial institutions. The receivables management and collection business is engaged in the management and collection of various types of receivables. Other businesses include venture capital business and rent guarantee business.

Sector Consumer Lending