The number of new accounts increased by 33% YoY, totaling 102,000 . The total receivable outstanding grew by 15% to 1,049 billion yen, while the operating revenue reached 38 . 6 billion yen, reflecting an 11% increase .
Due to upfront investment costs accompanying the expansion of total receivable outstanding and the necessary cost increase during the balance growth phase, the operating profit amounted to 3 . 1 billion yen .
New Accounts
102,000 (+33％）
Total Receivable
1,049.1bn yen (+15％）
Operating Revenue
38.6bn yen（+11％）
Operating profit
3.1bn yen（-53％）
4
Key Figures & Full-year Plan (Consolidated)
⚫ O n t h e b a c k o f s o l i d n e w l o a n g r o w t h , t o t a l r e c e i v a b l e a n d o p e r a t i n g r e v e n u e h a v e a c h i e v e d d o u b l e - d i g i t g r o w t h .
⚫ D u e t o t h e r e c o g n i t i o n o f a s s o c i a t e d e x p e n s e s s t e m m i n g f r o m m a r k e t r e c o v e r y a n d t h e e x p a n s i o n o f t o t a l r e c e i v a b l e , t h e e a r n i n g s d e c l i n e d Y o Y .
(¥ million)
23/3
24/3
1Q
1Q
YOY
YOY%
24/3(E)
YOY
YOY%
Total receivable outstanding
910,052
1,049,127
139,075
15.3%
1,156,400
140,489
13.8%
Loan business
594,238
668,294
74,056
12.5%
715,600
66,839
10.3%
514,750
Unsecured
565,856
51,105
9.9%
600,600
49,952
9.1%
Secured
19,030
27,424
8,393
44.1%
31,700
5,720
22.0%
Small Business
60,456
75,013
14,556
24.1%
83,200
11,066
15.3%
121,357
Credit business
148,006
26,648
22.0%
182,000
39,100
27.4%
Guarantees
178,487
212,175
33,688
18.9%
236,400
32,321
15.8%
177,675
211,637
33,961
19.1%
236,100
32,607
16.0%
Credit guarantee
1Q
Other
812
538
-273
-33.7%
300
-285
-48.8%
Progress
Operating revenue
34,692
38,665
3,973
11.5%
161,200
17,047
11.8%
24.0%
Operating expenses
28,082
35,557
7,474
26.6%
136,000
15,572
12.9%
26.1%
6,609
Operating profit
3,108
-3,501
-53.0%
25,200
1,475
6.2%
12.3%
Ordinary profit
6,714
3,408
-3,306
-49.2%
25,500
1,071
4.4%
13.4%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
5,945
2,968
-2,977
-50.1%
22,600
256
1.1%
13.1%
5
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
aiful Corporation published this content on 10 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 09:47:00 UTC.
AIFUL CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in loan business, credit sales business, credit guarantee business and receivables management and collection business. The Company operates in three segments including Aiful Co., Ltd., Life Card Co., Ltd. and AIRA & AIFUL Public Company Limited. The loan business is involved in consumer finance business, real estate secured finance business, and finance business. The credit sales business provides a comprehensive credit purchase mediation business. The credit guarantee business provides credit guarantees for loans provided by financial institutions. The receivables management and collection business is engaged in the management and collection of various types of receivables. Other businesses include venture capital business and rent guarantee business.