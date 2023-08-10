First Quarter of FY2024/3

  • Introduction

Digest of Financial Results Consolidated

  • The number of new accounts increased by 33% YoY, totaling 102,000 . The total receivable outstanding grew by 15% to 1,049 billion yen, while the operating revenue reached 38 . 6 billion yen, reflecting an 11% increase .
  • Due to upfront investment costs accompanying the expansion of total receivable outstanding and the necessary cost increase during the balance growth phase, the operating profit amounted to 3 . 1 billion yen .

New Accounts

102,000 (+33％）

Total Receivable

1,049.1bn yen (+15％）

Operating Revenue

38.6bn yen+11％）

Operating profit

3.1bn yen-53％）

Key Figures & Full-year Plan (Consolidated)

O n t h e b a c k o f s o l i d n e w l o a n g r o w t h , t o t a l r e c e i v a b l e a n d o p e r a t i n g r e v e n u e h a v e a c h i e v e d d o u b l e - d i g i t g r o w t h .

D u e t o t h e r e c o g n i t i o n o f a s s o c i a t e d e x p e n s e s s t e m m i n g f r o m m a r k e t r e c o v e r y a n d t h e e x p a n s i o n o f t o t a l r e c e i v a b l e , t h e e a r n i n g s d e c l i n e d Y o Y .

(¥ million)

23/3

24/3

1Q

1Q

YOY

YOY%

24/3(E)

YOY

YOY%

Total receivable outstanding

910,052

1,049,127

139,075

15.3%

1,156,400

140,489

13.8%

Loan business

594,238

668,294

74,056

12.5%

715,600

66,839

10.3%

514,750

Unsecured

565,856

51,105

9.9%

600,600

49,952

9.1%

Secured

19,030

27,424

8,393

44.1%

31,700

5,720

22.0%

Small Business

60,456

75,013

14,556

24.1%

83,200

11,066

15.3%

121,357

Credit business

148,006

26,648

22.0%

182,000

39,100

27.4%

Guarantees

178,487

212,175

33,688

18.9%

236,400

32,321

15.8%

177,675

211,637

33,961

19.1%

236,100

32,607

16.0%

Credit guarantee

1Q

Other

812

538

-273

-33.7%

300

-285

-48.8%

Progress

Operating revenue

34,692

38,665

3,973

11.5%

161,200

17,047

11.8%

24.0%

Operating expenses

28,082

35,557

7,474

26.6%

136,000

15,572

12.9%

26.1%

6,609

Operating profit

3,108

-3,501

-53.0%

25,200

1,475

6.2%

12.3%

Ordinary profit

6,714

3,408

-3,306

-49.2%

25,500

1,071

4.4%

13.4%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,945

2,968

-2,977

-50.1%

22,600

256

1.1%

13.1%

