AIFUL CORPORATION

Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
331.00 JPY   +0.61%
Aiful : Notice of Convocation of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (470KB)
Aiful : Announcement of financial results for the FY ended March 31, 2023
Aiful Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
Aiful : Notice of Convocation of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (470KB)

06/02/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
These documents have been translated from the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

(Securities Code 8515) June 7, 2023 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: June 2, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Mitsuhide Fukuda

President and Representative Director

AIFUL CORPORATION

381-1,Takasago-cho,Gojo-Agaru,

Karasuma-Dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

The 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AIFUL CORPORATION (the "Company" or "AIFUL") will be held for the purposes as described below.

Electronic provision measures have been taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and the matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted on the following website on the Internet.

Company's website: https://www.ir-aiful.com/en/investor/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the above, this information is also posted on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search):

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

  • Please enter "AIFUL" in the Issue name field or "8515" in the Code field, search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" on the Tokyo Stock Exchange website to review the Company's notice of convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to electronic provision measures, follow the "Exercise of Voting Rights" and "Instructions for Voting via the Internet, etc.," and cast your vote by 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. Japan time

2. Place:

Third floor hall in the Head Office of the Company, located at

381-1,Takasago-cho,Gojo-Agaru,Karasuma-Dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

46th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 46th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit

and Supervisory Committee)

Proposal No. 2: Election of Three Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

4. Disclosure on the Company's Website:

  • Any updates to the matters subject to electronic provision measures will be posted on each website on which the matters are posted.
  • Of the matters subject to electronic provision measures, pursuant to laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation, the Company does not include the following matters in documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested document delivery. Therefore, such documents include parts of consolidated financial statements and non- consolidated financial statements that were audited when the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor prepared their audit report respectively.
    1. "Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
    2. "Non-ConsolidatedStatements of Change in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to Non- Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements

Exercise of Voting Rights

Following are the methods for exercising voting rights. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to electronic provision measures, and exercise your voting rights.

    • Attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
      Date and time of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Japan time (The reception desk is scheduled to open at 9 a.m.)
      Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception. (No need to be stamped)
    • Exercise of Voting Rights by Mail
      Exercise deadline: Arrival by 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 Japan time
      Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it without postage stamp. If there is no indication of your vote for or against any proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
    • Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
      Exercise deadline: Until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 Japan time
      Please access the designated voting rights exercise website and indicate your vote for or against the proposals by the exercise deadline.
      (The voting rights exercise website: https://www.web54.net) Please see the last page for details.
  • If voting rights are exercised both in writing and via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), the exercise of voting rights via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.) will be treated as valid.
  • If voting rights are exercised multiple times via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), the final exercise of voting rights will be treated as valid.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)

The terms of office of all Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee; hereinafter the same shall apply in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this year's General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of five Directors is proposed.

Additionally, regarding this proposal, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has judged that all of the candidates for Director are qualified for the position.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Attendance rate at the

No.

Name

Current positions and

Board of Directors'

responsibilities at the Company

meetings

(Attended/Held)

1

Mitsuhide Fukuda

Reappointment

President and Representative

97%

Director, Chief Executive Officer

(41/42)

2

Yoshitaka Fukuda

Reappointment

Chairman and Representative

97%

Director

(41/42)

Representative Director and

100%

3

Masayuki Sato

Reappointment

Senior Managing Executive

(42/42)

Officer

4

Akira Kamiyo

Reappointment

Director and Senior Managing

100%

Executive Officer

(42/42)

5

Keiji Masui

Reappointment

Director and Senior Managing

100%

Executive Officer

(42/42)

No.

Name, etc.

Past experience, positions, responsibilities

and significant concurrent positions

April 2003

Joined Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.

April 2009

Joined OGI Capital Partners, Ltd.

March 2011

Joined the Company

June 2011

Executive Officer, responsible for the Subsidiary Management

Department

June 2012

Director and Executive Officer, responsible for the Subsidiary

Management Department

April 2014

Director and Executive Officer

April 2014

President and Representative Director of BUSINEXT

CORPORATION (currently AG BUSINESS SUPPORT

CORPORATION)

June 2014

Director and Managing Executive Officer

April 2016

Director and Managing Executive Officer, responsible for the

Guarantee Business Department 1 and the Guarantee Business

Department 2

April 2016

President and Representative Director of AsTry Loan Services

Corporation (currently AG Loan Services Corporation)

June 2016

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, in charge of

the Guarantee Business Department 1 and the Guarantee

Business Department 2

April 2017

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, in charge of

the Guarantee Business Department

Reappointment

April 2018

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior

General Manager of the Loan Business Division, in charge

Mitsuhide Fukuda

of the Guarantee Business Department, the Marketing

1

(June 16, 1980)

October 2018

Department and the IT Planning Department

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior

Number of shares of the

General Manager of the Loan Business Division, in charge

Company held:

of the Guarantee Business Department, the Guarantee Business

62,186,118

Promotion Department and the Marketing Department

April 2019

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior

General Manager of the Loan Business Division, Senior

General Manager of the Credit Management Division,

Senior General Manager of the Guarantee Business Division,

in charge of the Credit Governance Department

June 2019

Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive

Officer, Senior General Manager of the Loan Business

Division, Senior General Manager of the Credit

Management Division, Senior General Manager of the

Guarantee Business Division, in charge of the Credit

Governance Department

June 2020

President and Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer,

Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, in charge of

the Administrative Information Office and the Internal Auditing

Department

June 2020

Chairman and Representative Director of LIFECARD Co., Ltd.

(Current)

October 2022

President and Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer,

Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, in charge of

the Internal Auditing Department (Current)

[Significant concurrent positions]

Chairman and Representative Director of LIFECARD Co., Ltd.

