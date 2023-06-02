Aiful : Notice of Convocation of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (470KB)
06/02/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
(Securities Code 8515) June 7, 2023 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: June 2, 2023)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Mitsuhide Fukuda
President and Representative Director
AIFUL CORPORATION
381-1,Takasago-cho,Gojo-Agaru,
Karasuma-Dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.
The 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AIFUL CORPORATION (the "Company" or "AIFUL") will be held for the purposes as described below.
Electronic provision measures have been taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and the matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted on the following website on the Internet.
Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to electronic provision measures, follow the "Exercise of Voting Rights" and "Instructions for Voting via the Internet, etc.," and cast your vote by 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 Japan time.
1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. Japan time
2. Place:
Third floor hall in the Head Office of the Company, located at
381-1,Takasago-cho,Gojo-Agaru,Karasuma-Dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan
3. Meeting Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's
46th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements
2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 46th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit
and Supervisory Committee)
Proposal No. 2: Election of Three Directors Who Are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
4. Disclosure on the Company's Website:
Of the matters subject to electronic provision measures, pursuant to laws and regulations and Article 15, Paragraph 2 of the Articles of Incorporation, the Company does not include the following matters in documents to be delivered to shareholders who have requested document delivery. Therefore, such documents include parts of consolidated financial statements and non- consolidated financial statements that were audited when the Audit and Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor prepared their audit report respectively.
"Consolidated Statements of Change in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
"Non-ConsolidatedStatements of Change in Shareholders' Equity" and "Notes to Non- Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements
Exercise of Voting Rights
Following are the methods for exercising voting rights. Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to electronic provision measures, and exercise your voting rights.
Attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and time of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Japan time (The reception desk is scheduled to open at 9 a.m.)
Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form to the reception. (No need to be stamped)
Exercise of Voting Rights by Mail
Exercise deadline: Arrival by 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 Japan time
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it without postage stamp. If there is no indication of your vote for or against any proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, it will be treated as an indication of approval.
Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
Exercise deadline: Until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 Japan time
Please access the designated voting rights exercise website and indicate your vote for or against the proposals by the exercise deadline.
(The voting rights exercise website: https://www.web54.net) Please see the last page for details.
If voting rights are exercised both in writing and via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), the exercise of voting rights via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.) will be treated as valid.
If voting rights are exercised multiple times via electromagnetic means (the Internet, etc.), the final exercise of voting rights will be treated as valid.
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee)
The terms of office of all Five Directors (excluding Directors who are Members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee; hereinafter the same shall apply in this proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this year's General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, the election of five Directors is proposed.
Additionally, regarding this proposal, the Audit and Supervisory Committee has judged that all of the candidates for Director are qualified for the position.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Attendance rate at the
No.
Name
Current positions and
Board of Directors'
responsibilities at the Company
meetings
(Attended/Held)
1
Mitsuhide Fukuda
Reappointment
President and Representative
97%
Director, Chief Executive Officer
(41/42)
2
Yoshitaka Fukuda
Reappointment
Chairman and Representative
97%
Director
(41/42)
Representative Director and
100%
3
Masayuki Sato
Reappointment
Senior Managing Executive
(42/42)
Officer
4
Akira Kamiyo
Reappointment
Director and Senior Managing
100%
Executive Officer
(42/42)
5
Keiji Masui
Reappointment
Director and Senior Managing
100%
Executive Officer
(42/42)
No.
Name, etc.
Past experience, positions, responsibilities
and significant concurrent positions
April 2003
Joined Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd.
April 2009
Joined OGI Capital Partners, Ltd.
March 2011
Joined the Company
June 2011
Executive Officer, responsible for the Subsidiary Management
Department
June 2012
Director and Executive Officer, responsible for the Subsidiary
Management Department
April 2014
Director and Executive Officer
April 2014
President and Representative Director of BUSINEXT
CORPORATION (currently AG BUSINESS SUPPORT
CORPORATION)
June 2014
Director and Managing Executive Officer
April 2016
Director and Managing Executive Officer, responsible for the
Guarantee Business Department 1 and the Guarantee Business
Department 2
April 2016
President and Representative Director of AsTry Loan Services
Corporation (currently AG Loan Services Corporation)
June 2016
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, in charge of
the Guarantee Business Department 1 and the Guarantee
Business Department 2
April 2017
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, in charge of
the Guarantee Business Department
Reappointment
April 2018
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior
General Manager of the Loan Business Division, in charge
Mitsuhide Fukuda
of the Guarantee Business Department, the Marketing
1
(June 16, 1980)
October 2018
Department and the IT Planning Department
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior
Number of shares of the
General Manager of the Loan Business Division, in charge
Company held:
of the Guarantee Business Department, the Guarantee Business
62,186,118
Promotion Department and the Marketing Department
April 2019
Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer, Senior
General Manager of the Loan Business Division, Senior
General Manager of the Credit Management Division,
Senior General Manager of the Guarantee Business Division,
in charge of the Credit Governance Department
June 2019
Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive
Officer, Senior General Manager of the Loan Business
Division, Senior General Manager of the Credit
Management Division, Senior General Manager of the
Guarantee Business Division, in charge of the Credit
Governance Department
June 2020
President and Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer,
Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, in charge of
the Administrative Information Office and the Internal Auditing
Department
June 2020
Chairman and Representative Director of LIFECARD Co., Ltd.
(Current)
October 2022
President and Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer,
Chairperson of the Risk Management Committee, in charge of
the Internal Auditing Department (Current)
[Significant concurrent positions]
Chairman and Representative Director of LIFECARD Co., Ltd.