Aiful : Notice of Convocation of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (470KB)

These documents have been translated from the Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

(Securities Code 8515) June 7, 2023 (Commencement date of electronic provision measures: June 2, 2023)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Mitsuhide Fukuda

President and Representative Director

AIFUL CORPORATION

381-1,Takasago-cho,Gojo-Agaru,

Karasuma-Dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 46TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We would like to express our appreciation for your continued support and patronage.

The 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AIFUL CORPORATION (the "Company" or "AIFUL") will be held for the purposes as described below.

Electronic provision measures have been taken for the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, and the matters subject to electronic provision measures are posted on the following website on the Internet.

Company's website: https://www.ir-aiful.com/en/investor/stock/meeting.html

In addition to the above, this information is also posted on the following website on the Internet. Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search):

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please enter "AIFUL" in the Issue name field or "8515" in the Code field, search, and select "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" on the Tokyo Stock Exchange website to review the Company's notice of convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders.

Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders included in the matters subject to electronic provision measures, follow the "Exercise of Voting Rights" and "Instructions for Voting via the Internet, etc.," and cast your vote by 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023 Japan time.

1. Date and Time: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. Japan time

2. Place: Third floor hall in the Head Office of the Company, located at 381-1,Takasago-cho,Gojo-Agaru,Karasuma-Dori,Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's

46th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) and results of audits by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Committee of the Consolidated Financial Statements

2. Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 46th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Election of Five Directors (Excluding Directors Who Are Members of the Audit