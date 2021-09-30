Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RERE   US00138L1089

AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.

(RERE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AiHuiShou International : ATRenew to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on November 15, 2021 (Form 6-K)

09/30/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATRenew to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on November 15, 2021

SHANGHAI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. ("ATRenew" or the "Company") (NYSE: RERE), a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China, today announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of shareholders to be held at 12/F, Tower 6, KIC Corporate Avenue, 433 Songhu Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai, on November 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Beijing time for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the proposal to change the name of the Company from "AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd." to "ATRenew Inc.".

The notice of the EGM, to which the form of proxy for the EGM is attached and made a part, is available on the Company's website at https://ir.aihuishou.com/.

The Board of Directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on October 8, 2021 (Eastern Time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive the notice of the EGM or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) thereof. Holders of the American depositary shares ("ADSs") representing the Company's Class A ordinary shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program to exercise their voting rights for the underlying ordinary shares.

About AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.

Headquartered in Shanghai, AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. ("ATRenew") (NYSE: RERE) operates a leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China under the brand ATRenew, which stands for "All Things Renew." Since its inception in 2011, ATRenew has been on a mission to give a second life to all idle goods, addressing the environmental impact of pre-owned consumer electronics by facilitating recycling and trade-in services, and distributing the devices to prolong their lifecycle. ATRenew's open platform integrates C2B, B2B, and B2C capabilities to empower its online and offline services. Through its end-to-end coverage of the entire value chain and its proprietary inspection, grading, and pricing technologies, ATRenew sets the standard for China's pre-owned consumer electronics industry.

Investor Relations Contact

In China:

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@aihuishou.com

In the United States:

ICR, LLC

Email: aihuishou@icrinc.com

Tel: +1-212-537-0461

SOURCE AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd.

Disclaimer

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd, published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 20:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.
04:12pAIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL : ATRenew to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on November 15, 20..
PU
09/29AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL : Discusses Corporate Social Responsibilities at 36Kr's Investor S..
PR
09/16AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL : ATRenew Addresses Sustainable Development of Pre-owned Consumer ..
PR
08/17AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL : Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 6-..
PU
08/17AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. Reports Unaudited Consolidated Earnings Results for th..
CI
08/17AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD. : Publishes First ESG Report
PR
08/17AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL : Q2 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Grows; Issues Q3 Revenue Guida..
MT
08/17Aihuishou International Co. Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Third Quarter of 20..
CI
08/13AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL : Citic Securities Initiates Coverage on AiHuiShou International W..
MT
08/03AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD. : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Augu..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 7 561 M 1 173 M 1 173 M
Net income 2021 -1 147 M -178 M -178 M
Net cash 2021 2 418 M 375 M 375 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 334 M 2 215 M 2 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 388
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 65,03 CNY
Average target price 124,16 CNY
Spread / Average Target 90,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xue Feng Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yong Liang Wang President & Director
Chen Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jing Bo Wang Independent Director
Guo Xing Jiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIHUISHOU INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD.0.00%2 215
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.81%1 671 821
JD.COM, INC.-18.52%111 165
WAYFAIR INC.19.95%28 141
ETSY, INC.15.40%25 986
ALLEGRO.EU SA-30.97%15 033