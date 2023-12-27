Lagos: 31 December 2023
THE BOARD'S ANNUAL WORK PLAN
AIICO Insurance Plc (otherwise referred to as "the Company") wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders of the Board's annual work plan. The annual plan ensures that the board covers all the necessary areas of its work during the year.
The agenda will also note for the board's information other key dates such as national championships, annual awards dinner etc.
The plan should include;
- The AGM and any board time needed for preparation
- Key dates in the CEO's performance appraisal cycle
- Strategy review sessions
- Board succession information; retirement dates, recruitment cycle etc.
- Any key stakeholder engagement dates
- Committee meeting and reporting back dates
- Annual report sign off date
- Ongoing policy review dates
- Board review and development dates
The template is indicative only. Board would decide what should be included.
January
February
March
23rd
-25th
TBD
Tentatively
20th TBD
Board meeting
•
Quarterly CEO's Report
Board meeting
Board Training
•
Quarterly policy review
• Approval of Audited Financial
•
Discussion
on Annual
Statement (AFS) for the year
strategic retreat
ended 31 December 2023,
•
Governance
development
• 2023 Annual Report sign off
update
date
•
Annual General
Meeting
(AGM) proposed date
April
May
June
23rd - 25th
TBD
TBD
Board meeting
•
AGM activities.
• Board Training
• Quarterly CEO's Report
•
Board training Activities
- Quarterly policy review
- Strategy
- Governance development update
-
Remuneration, Nomination &
Corporate Governance Committee to meet
July
August
September
23rd - 25th
TBD
Board meeting
•
AGM preparation
TBD
•
Quarterly CEO's Report
Board Training
•
Board training Activities
•
Quarterly policy review
•
Strategy
•
Governance
development
update
October
November
December
22nd - 24th
TBD
Board meeting
•
Quarterly CEO's Report
•
Board Evaluation
•
Quarterly policy review
•
Corporate
Governance
•
Strategy
Assessment
•
Governance
development
update
•
Remuneration, Nomination &
Corporate
Governance
Committee to meet.
For AIICO Insurance Plc
Donald KANU, PhD.
Company Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 27 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2023 07:37:40 UTC.