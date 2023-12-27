Lagos: 31 December 2023

THE BOARD'S ANNUAL WORK PLAN

AIICO Insurance Plc (otherwise referred to as "the Company") wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders of the Board's annual work plan. The annual plan ensures that the board covers all the necessary areas of its work during the year.

The agenda will also note for the board's information other key dates such as national championships, annual awards dinner etc.

The plan should include;

  • The AGM and any board time needed for preparation
  • Key dates in the CEO's performance appraisal cycle
  • Strategy review sessions
  • Board succession information; retirement dates, recruitment cycle etc.
  • Any key stakeholder engagement dates
  • Committee meeting and reporting back dates
  • Annual report sign off date
  • Ongoing policy review dates
  • Board review and development dates

The template is indicative only. Board would decide what should be included.

January

February

March

23rd

-25th

TBD

Tentatively

20th TBD

Board meeting

Quarterly CEO's Report

Board meeting

Board Training

Quarterly policy review

Approval of Audited Financial

Discussion

on Annual

Statement (AFS) for the year

strategic retreat

ended 31 December 2023,

Governance

development

2023 Annual Report sign off

update

date

Annual General

Meeting

(AGM) proposed date

April

May

June

23rd - 25th

TBD

TBD

Board meeting

AGM activities.

Board Training

Quarterly CEO's Report

Board training Activities

  • Quarterly policy review
  • Strategy
  • Governance development update
  • Remuneration, Nomination &
    Corporate Governance Committee to meet

July

August

September

23rd - 25th

TBD

Board meeting

AGM preparation

TBD

Quarterly CEO's Report

Board Training

Board training Activities

Quarterly policy review

Strategy

Governance

development

update

October

November

December

22nd - 24th

TBD

Board meeting

Quarterly CEO's Report

Board Evaluation

Quarterly policy review

Corporate

Governance

Strategy

Assessment

Governance

development

update

Remuneration, Nomination &

Corporate

Governance

Committee to meet.

For AIICO Insurance Plc

Donald KANU, PhD.

Company Secretary

