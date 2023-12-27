Lagos: 31 December 2023

THE BOARD'S ANNUAL WORK PLAN

AIICO Insurance Plc (otherwise referred to as "the Company") wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and its shareholders of the Board's annual work plan. The annual plan ensures that the board covers all the necessary areas of its work during the year.

The agenda will also note for the board's information other key dates such as national championships, annual awards dinner etc.

The plan should include;

The AGM and any board time needed for preparation

Key dates in the CEO's performance appraisal cycle

Strategy review sessions

Board succession information; retirement dates, recruitment cycle etc.

Any key stakeholder engagement dates

Committee meeting and reporting back dates

Annual report sign off date

Ongoing policy review dates

Board review and development dates

The template is indicative only. Board would decide what should be included.

January February March 23rd -25th TBD Tentatively 20th TBD Board meeting • Quarterly CEO's Report Board meeting Board Training • Quarterly policy review • Approval of Audited Financial • Discussion on Annual Statement (AFS) for the year strategic retreat ended 31 December 2023, • Governance development • 2023 Annual Report sign off update date • Annual General Meeting (AGM) proposed date

April May June 23rd - 25th TBD TBD Board meeting • AGM activities. • Board Training • Quarterly CEO's Report • Board training Activities