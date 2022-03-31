Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. AIICO Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIICO   NGAIICO00006

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

(AIICO)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-29
0.66 NGN    --.--%
AIICO INSURANCE : CORPORATE ACTION

03/31/2022 | 09:56am EDT
This document is classified as: INTERNAL-ONLY

AIICO INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2021

A Final Dividend of 2kobo per Nominal value of the Ordinary Shares, subject to

appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names

Proposed Dividend

appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on May 20, 2022

Proposed Bonus

N/A

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from May 23, 2022 to May 27, 2022

Qualification Date

May 20, 2022

On May 30, 2022 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names

appear on the Register of Members as at May 20, 2022 and who have completed the

e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly

Payment Date

into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also

available

on

our

website:

http://www.unitedsecuritieslimited.com/uploads/files/ShareholderDataUpdate.pdf

E-Dividend Registration complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Warrants

and

Share unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, 38-40

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Date of General Meeting Isaac John St, Ikeja, Lagos on May 27, 2022 at 12.00 noon

Coronation Registrars Limited Plot 009, Amodu Ojikutu Street, Off Saka Tinubu, Victoria Island, Lagos,

Nigeria. Telephone: +234 (1) 271 4566, +234 (1) 271 4567 Email:

Registrar

info@unitedsecuritieslimited.com

Oladeji Oluwatola (Chief Financial Officer) +234 803 975 4006

ooluwatola@aiicoplc.com

Investor Relations

Dated this 1st day of April 2022

Signed:

Donald KANU

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 42 815 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 4 067 M 9,78 M 9,78 M
Net cash 2021 25 389 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24 159 M 58,1 M 58,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 582
Free-Float 85,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,66 NGN
Average target price 1,34 NGN
Spread / Average Target 103%
Managers and Directors
Babatunde Fajemirokun Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Oladeji Oluwatola Chief Financial Officer
Kundan Sainani Chairman
Kadri Adewale Abass Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Samaila Dalhat Zubairu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIICO INSURANCE PLC-5.71%58
ALLIANZ SE4.17%98 321
CHUBB LIMITED12.51%92 705
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.36%86 395
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD14.14%73 398
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED4.41%35 972