AIICO INSURANCE : CORPORATE ACTION

Period Ended 31 December 2021

A Final Dividend of 2kobo per Nominal value of the Ordinary Shares, subject to

appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names

Proposed Dividend appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on May 20, 2022

Proposed Bonus N/A

Closure of Register The Register of Shareholders will be closed from May 23, 2022 to May 27, 2022

Qualification Date May 20, 2022

On May 30, 2022 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names

appear on the Register of Members as at May 20, 2022 and who have completed the

e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly

Payment Date into their Bank accounts.