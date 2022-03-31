AIICO INSURANCE : CORPORATE ACTION

This document is classified as: INTERNAL-ONLY
AIICO INSURANCE PLC hereby announce as follows:
|
Period Ended
|
31 December 2021
|
A Final Dividend of 2kobo per Nominal value of the Ordinary Shares, subject to
|
appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names
|
Proposed Dividend
|
appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on May 20, 2022
|
Proposed Bonus
|
N/A
|
Closure of Register
|
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from May 23, 2022 to May 27, 2022
|
Qualification Date
|
May 20, 2022
|
On May 30, 2022 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names
|
appear on the Register of Members as at May 20, 2022 and who have completed the
|
e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly
|
Payment Date
|
into their Bank accounts.
|
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
|
download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form,which is also
available
on
our
website:
http://www.unitedsecuritieslimited.com/uploads/files/ShareholderDataUpdate.pdf
E-Dividend Registration complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
|
Unclaimed
|
Warrants
|
and
|
Share unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
|
Certificates
|
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
|
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, 38-40
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Date of General Meeting Isaac John St, Ikeja, Lagos on May 27, 2022 at 12.00 noon
Coronation Registrars Limited Plot 009, Amodu Ojikutu Street, Off Saka Tinubu, Victoria Island, Lagos,
Nigeria. Telephone: +234 (1) 271 4566, +234 (1) 271 4567 Email:
Registrar
info@unitedsecuritieslimited.com
Oladeji Oluwatola (Chief Financial Officer) +234 803 975 4006
ooluwatola@aiicoplc.com
Investor Relations
Dated this 1st day of April 2022
Signed:
Donald KANU
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:55:04 UTC.