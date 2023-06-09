Advanced search
    AIICO   NGAIICO00006

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

(AIICO)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-07
0.6200 NGN   +3.33%
07:31aAiico Insurance : Earningforcast
PU
06:39aAiico Insurance : Aiico insurance plc resolutions at the 53rd annual general meeting
PU
05/30AIICO, ActionAid Nigeria Partner to Cater for Less-Privileged Children
AQ
AIICO INSURANCE : EARNINGFORCAST

06/09/2023 | 07:31am EDT
AIICO INSURANCE PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

NOTES

This is prepared using IFRS 17, the new insurance reporting format. The Company transitioned to IFRS 17, effective 1 January 2023 and published its first quarter results using the new standard.

  1. Gross Written Premium projected for Q3 2023 is N75.9 billion.
  2. The Non-Life business represents 30.7% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 51.5%, 9.8% and 8.0% respectively.
  3. Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other short term financial assets.
  4. The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:
    - Depreciation of Non-current assets in line with the Group's policy - Amortization of intangible assets
    - Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets.

PERIOD: 9 MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2023

TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Gross Written Premium

Insurance Revenue

Insurance Service Expense

Net Expenses from Reinsurance Contracts

Insurance service result

Investment income

Profit from deposit administration

Net fair value (losses)/gains

Other operating income

Net investment income

Net Finance income/(expense) from Insurance Contracts Net Finance Income from Reinsurance Contracts

Net insurance finance income/(expenses) Net insurance and investment result Overhead

Profit before income tax from continuing operations

Income tax expense

Profit after tax from continuing operations

Profit from discontinued operations

Profit After Discontinued Operations

AIICO INSURANCE PLC- CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

PERIOD: 9 MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2023

TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Net cash flows from operating activities

Net cash flows from investing activities

Net cash flows from financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents - Opening

Included in the assets of the disposal group

Cash and cash equivalents - Closing

IFRS 17 Sep-23

N'000

75,886,894

34,984,235

(26,019,481)

(5,208,288)

3,756,466

16,749,626

39,605

-

(410,039)

16,379,191

(7,963,666)

433,417

(7,530,250)

12,605,407

(9,240,665)

3,364,742

(157,865)

3,206,876

-

3,206,876

Sep-23

N'000

21,744,594

(19,433,665)

(1,098,158)

1,212,771

15,915,258

17,128,029

Babatunde Fajemirokun (MD)

Date: 10 June 2023

Oladeji Oluwatola (CFO)

Date: 10 June 2023

"AIICO Insurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.aiicoplc.com/index.php/about-us-aiico/investorrelations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@aiicoplc.com ; or telephone on: +234 (0)809 229 9108 for any investment related enquiry".

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
