AIICO INSURANCE PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023

NOTES

This is prepared using IFRS 17, the new insurance reporting format. The Company transitioned to IFRS 17, effective 1 January 2023 and published its first quarter results using the new standard.

  1. Gross Written Premium projected for Q4 2023 is N99.3 billion.
  2. The Non-Life business represents 29.3% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 54.2%, 8.4% and 8.1% respectively.
  3. Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other short term financial assets.
  4. The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:
  • Depreciation of Non-current asset in line with the Group's policy
  • Amortization of intangible assets
  • Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets.

PERIOD: 12 MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2023

TO DECEMBER 31, 2023

Gross Written Premium

Insurance Revenue

Insurance Service Expense

Net Expenses from Reinsurance Contracts

Insurance Service result

Investment income

Profit from deposit administration

Net fair value (losses)/gains

Other operating income

Net investment income

Net Finance income/(expense) from Insurance Contracts Net Finance Income from Reinsurance Contracts

Net insurance finance income/(expenses)

Net insurance and investment result

Overhead

Profit before income tax from continuing operations

Income tax expense

Profit after tax from continuing operations

Profit from discontinued operations

Profit After Discontinued Operations

AIICO INSURANCE PLC- CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2023

PERIOD: 12 MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2023

TO DECEMBER 31, 2023

Net cash flows from operating activities

Net cash flows from investing activities

Net cash flows from financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents - Opening Included in the assets of the disposal group

Cash and cash equivalents - Closing

IFRS 17

Dec-23

N'000

99,295,270

60,136,143 -42,737,306-9,484,359

7,914,478

22,254,741

284,093

-5,230,7911,812,289

19,120,332

-6,760,803

414,380

-6,346,424

20,688,387 -14,044,508

6,643,879

-589,511

6,054,368

0

6,054,368

Dec-23

N'000

35,488,648 -31,785,068-1,339,021

2,364,560

14,179,736

16,544,296

Babatunde Fajemirokun (MD)

Date: 10 September 2023

Oladeji Oluwatola (CFO)

Date: 10 September 2023

"AIICO Insurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.aiicoplc.com/index.php/about-us-

aiico/investorrelations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@aiicoplc.com ; or telephone on: +234 (0)809 229 9108 for any investment related enquiry".

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 09 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2023 16:32:01 UTC.