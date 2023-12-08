The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:

Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other short term financial assets.

Cash and cash equivalents - Opening Included in the assets of the disposal group

Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets.

"AIICO Insurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.aiicoplc.com/index.php/about-us-

aiico/investorrelations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@aiicoplc.com ; or telephone on: +234 (0)809 229 9108 for any investment related enquiry".