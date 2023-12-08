AIICO INSURANCE PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2024

NOTES

  1. Gross Written Premium projected for Q1 2024 is N37.1 billion.
  2. The Non-Life business represents 36.6% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 37.1%, 12.8% and 13.5% respectively.
  3. Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other short term financial assets.
  4. The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:
  • Depreciation of Non-current asset in line with the Group's policy
  • Amortization of intangible assets
  • Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets.

PERIOD: 3 MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2024

TO MARCH 31, 2024

Gross Written Premium

Insurance Revenue

Insurance Service Expense

Net Expenses from Reinsurance Contracts

Insurance Service result

Investment income

Profit from deposit administration

Net fair value (losses)/gains

Other operating income

Net investment income

Net Finance income/(expense) from Insurance Contracts Net Finance Income from Reinsurance Contracts

Net insurance finance income/(expenses)

Net insurance and investment result

Other Expenses

Profit before income tax from continuing operations

Income tax expense

Profit after tax from continuing operations

Profit from discontinued operations

Profit After Discontinued Operations

AIICO INSURANCE PLC- CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE 3 MONTHS ENDING 31 MARCH 2024

PERIOD: 3 MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2024

TO MARCH 31, 2024

Net cash flows from operating activities

Net cash flows from investing activities

Net cash flows from financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents - Opening Included in the assets of the disposal group

Cash and cash equivalents - Closing

IFRS 17

Mar-24

N'000

37,068,141

19,931,290 -16,487,318 -2,758,992

684,980

6,812,784

125,184

6,937,968

-5,489,697

-5,489,697

2,133,251

-423,516

1,709,735

-68,488

1,641,248

1,641,248

Mar-24

N'000

9,529,588 -2,362,999

7,166,588

9,386,459

16,553,047

Babatunde Fajemirokun (MD)

Date: 10 December 2023

Bisola Elias (AG. CFO)

Date: 10 December 2023

"AIICO Insurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.aiicoplc.com/index.php/about-us-

aiico/investorrelations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@aiicoplc.com ; or telephone on: +234 (0)809 229 9108 for any investment related enquiry".

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 15:38:17 UTC.