AIICO INSURANCE PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

This is prepared using IFRS 17, the new insurance reporting format. The Company transitioned to IFRS 17, effective 1 January 2023.

Gross Written Premium projected for Q3 2024 is N95.4 billion. Insurance revenue for the period is N61.5 billion The Non-Life business represents 33.4% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 42.2%, 8.7% and 15.7% respectively. Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other financial assets. The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:

Depreciation of Non-CURRENT asset in line with the policy

Non-CURRENT asset in line with the policy Amortization of intangible assets

Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets. This is subject to change based on market conditions.

5. The difference in other expenses is due to the omission of attributable overheads in insurance service expense in 2023. This results in insurance service expense for 2023 being understated and other expenses being overstated. Under IFRS 17, overheads which are directly attributable to insurance service are classified under insurance service expenses. Non-attributable expenses are classified as "other expenses".