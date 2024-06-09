AIICO INSURANCE PLC
EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2024
This is prepared using IFRS 17, the new insurance reporting format. The Company transitioned to IFRS 17, effective 1 January 2023.
- Gross Written Premium projected for Q3 2024 is N95.4 billion. Insurance revenue for the period is N61.5 billion
- The Non-Life business represents 33.4% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 42.2%, 8.7% and 15.7% respectively.
- Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other financial assets.
- The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:
- Depreciation of Non-CURRENT asset in line with the policy
- Amortization of intangible assets
- Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets. This is subject to change based on market conditions.
5. The difference in other expenses is due to the omission of attributable overheads in insurance service expense in 2023. This results in insurance service expense for 2023 being understated and other expenses being overstated. Under IFRS 17, overheads which are directly attributable to insurance service are classified under insurance service expenses. Non-attributable expenses are classified as "other expenses".
PERIOD: 9 MONTHS
FROM JANUARY 1, 2024
TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
Gross Written Premium
Insurance Revenue
Insurance Service Expense
Net Expenses from Reinsurance Contracts
Insurance Service result
Investment income
Profit from deposit administration
Net fair value (losses)/gains
Other operating income
Net investment income
Net Finance income/(expense) from Insurance Contracts Net Finance Income from Reinsurance Contracts
Net insurance finance income/(expenses)
Net insurance and investment result
Other Expenses
Profit before income tax from continuing operations
Income tax expense
Profit after tax from continuing operations
Profit from discontinued operations
Profit After Discontinued Operations
AIICO INSURANCE PLC- CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2024
PERIOD: 9 MONTHS
FROM JANUARY 1, 2024
TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
Net cash flows from operating activities
Net cash flows from investing activities
Net cash flows from financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents - Opening
Cash and cash equivalents - Closing
IFRS 17
Sep-24
N'000
95,369,680
61,490,791
(49,548,652)
(8,579,096)
3,363,043
21,442,930
3,375,552
24,818,482
(17,236,965)
(17,236,965)
10,944,559
(1,270,548)
9,674,011
(264,176)
9,409,836
9,409,836
Sep-24
N'000
14,975,271
(13,661,221)
(1,637,334)
(323,284)
9,387,000
9,063,716
Babatunde Fajemirokun (MD)
Date: 10 June 2024
Bisola Elias
Date: 10 June 2024
"AIICO Insurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.aiicoplc.com/index.php/about-us-aiico/investorrelations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached
through electronic mail at: ir@aiicoplc.com ; or telephone on: +234 (0)809 229 9108 for any investment related enquiry".
