AIICO INSURANCE PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

This is prepared using IFRS 17, the new insurance reporting format. The Company transitioned to IFRS 17, effective 1 January 2023.

  1. Gross Written Premium projected for Q3 2024 is N95.4 billion. Insurance revenue for the period is N61.5 billion
  2. The Non-Life business represents 33.4% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 42.2%, 8.7% and 15.7% respectively.
  3. Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other financial assets.
  4. The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:
  • Depreciation of Non-CURRENT asset in line with the policy
  • Amortization of intangible assets
  • Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets. This is subject to change based on market conditions.

5. The difference in other expenses is due to the omission of attributable overheads in insurance service expense in 2023. This results in insurance service expense for 2023 being understated and other expenses being overstated. Under IFRS 17, overheads which are directly attributable to insurance service are classified under insurance service expenses. Non-attributable expenses are classified as "other expenses".

PERIOD: 9 MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2024

TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Gross Written Premium

Insurance Revenue

Insurance Service Expense

Net Expenses from Reinsurance Contracts

Insurance Service result

Investment income

Profit from deposit administration

Net fair value (losses)/gains

Other operating income

Net investment income

Net Finance income/(expense) from Insurance Contracts Net Finance Income from Reinsurance Contracts

Net insurance finance income/(expenses)

Net insurance and investment result

Other Expenses

Profit before income tax from continuing operations

Income tax expense

Profit after tax from continuing operations

Profit from discontinued operations

Profit After Discontinued Operations

AIICO INSURANCE PLC- CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

PERIOD: 9 MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2024

TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

Net cash flows from operating activities

Net cash flows from investing activities

Net cash flows from financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents - Opening

Cash and cash equivalents - Closing

IFRS 17

Sep-24

N'000

95,369,680

61,490,791

(49,548,652)

(8,579,096)

3,363,043

21,442,930

3,375,552

24,818,482

(17,236,965)

(17,236,965)

10,944,559

(1,270,548)

9,674,011

(264,176)

9,409,836

9,409,836

Sep-24

N'000

14,975,271

(13,661,221)

(1,637,334)

(323,284)

9,387,000

9,063,716

Babatunde Fajemirokun (MD)

Date: 10 June 2024

Bisola Elias

Date: 10 June 2024

"AIICO Insurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.aiicoplc.com/index.php/about-us-aiico/investorrelations. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached

through electronic mail at: ir@aiicoplc.com ; or telephone on: +234 (0)809 229 9108 for any investment related enquiry".

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 09 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2024 14:17:05 UTC.