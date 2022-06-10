|
AIICO INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST
AIICO INSURANCE PLC
EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
NOTES
-
Gross Written Premium projected for 9M 2022 is N63.9 billion.
-
The Non-Life business represents 28% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 53%, 11% and 8% respectively.
-
Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other short term financial assets.
-
The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:
-
Depreciation of Non-current asset in line with the Group's policy
-
Amortization of intangible assets
-
Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets.
5. Reinsurance expenses is projected at an average of 12% of the projected Gross Written Premium.
|
PERIOD: NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
FROM JANUARY 1, 2022
|
|
|
TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
|
|
Sep-22
|
|
|
N'000
|
Gross Written Premium
|
63,332,760
|
Unexpired Risk Premium
|
(2,992,408)
|
Gross Premium Income
|
60,340,351
|
Reinsurance costs
|
(8,402,661)
|
Net Premium Income
|
|
51,937,690
|
Commission received
|
1,747,304
|
Total Insurance Income
|
53,684,994
|
Net Claims incurred
|
34,095,707
|
Underwriting expense (Commission and maintenance)
|
7,190,296
|
Change in Life Fund
|
12,091,676
|
Total Underwriting costs
|
53,377,679
|
Underwriting profit
|
307,315
|
Investment Income and other income
|
10,079,338
|
Fair value gain/(loss)
|
481,684
|
Profit from Deposit Administration
|
104,624
|
Total Operating Income
|
10,972,960
|
Overhead
|
(7,795,727)
|
Profit Before Tax
|
|
3,177,234
|
Taxation
|
(182,300)
|
Profit After Tax
|
2,994,933
|
Profit from discontinued operations
|
3,389,838
|
Profit After Discontinued Operations
|
6,384,771
|
AIICO INSURANCE PLC- CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
|
|
|
PERIOD: NINE MONTHS
|
|
|
FROM JANUARY 1, 2022
|
|
|
TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
|
|
Sep-22
|
|
|
N'000
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
7,247,610
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
(6,510,873)
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
(732,106)
|
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
4,631
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents - Opening
|
25,490,105
|
Cash and cash equivalents - Closing
|
25,494,736
|
Babatunde Fajemirokun (MD)
|
Date: 10 June 2022
|
Oladeji Oluwatola (CFO)
|
Date: 10 June 2022
"AIICO Insurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.aiicoplc.com/index.php/about-us-aiico/investorrelations. The Company's Investors'
Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@aiicoplc.com ; or telephone on: +234 (0)809 229 9108 for any investment related enquiry".
Disclaimer
AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 17:42:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about AIICO INSURANCE PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
42 716 M
103 M
103 M
|Net income 2021
|
4 853 M
11,7 M
11,7 M
|Net cash 2021
|
25 490 M
61,4 M
61,4 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|5,28x
|Yield 2021
|2,86%
|
|Capitalization
|
24 892 M
60,0 M
60,0 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|-0,08x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,00x
|Nbr of Employees
|427
|Free-Float
|85,0%
|
|Chart AIICO INSURANCE PLC
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|0,68 NGN
|Average target price
|1,34 NGN
|Spread / Average Target
|97,1%