    AIICO   NGAIICO00006

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

(AIICO)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
0.6800 NGN   +1.49%
01:43pAIICO INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
04/28AIICO INSURANCE : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/28AIICO Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
AIICO INSURANCE : EARNINGS FORECAST

06/10/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
AIICO INSURANCE PLC

EARNINGS FORECAST FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

NOTES

  1. Gross Written Premium projected for 9M 2022 is N63.9 billion.
  2. The Non-Life business represents 28% of the stated GWP while the Ordinary Life, Group Life and Annuity businesses represent 53%, 11% and 8% respectively.
  3. Investment income will be driven largely by our bond investments and our investment in other short term financial assets.
  4. The following non cash transactions were included in the Statement of Profit or Loss and Other comprehensive income:
  • Depreciation of Non-current asset in line with the Group's policy
  • Amortization of intangible assets
  • Net fair value gain/loss on financial assets.

5. Reinsurance expenses is projected at an average of 12% of the projected Gross Written Premium.

PERIOD: NINE MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2022

TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Sep-22

N'000

Gross Written Premium

63,332,760

Unexpired Risk Premium

(2,992,408)

Gross Premium Income

60,340,351

Reinsurance costs

(8,402,661)

Net Premium Income

51,937,690

Commission received

1,747,304

Total Insurance Income

53,684,994

Net Claims incurred

34,095,707

Underwriting expense (Commission and maintenance)

7,190,296

Change in Life Fund

12,091,676

Total Underwriting costs

53,377,679

Underwriting profit

307,315

Investment Income and other income

10,079,338

Fair value gain/(loss)

481,684

Profit from Deposit Administration

104,624

Total Operating Income

10,972,960

Overhead

(7,795,727)

Profit Before Tax

3,177,234

Taxation

(182,300)

Profit After Tax

2,994,933

Profit from discontinued operations

3,389,838

Profit After Discontinued Operations

6,384,771

AIICO INSURANCE PLC- CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

PERIOD: NINE MONTHS

FROM JANUARY 1, 2022

TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Sep-22

N'000

Net cash flows from operating activities

7,247,610

Net cash flows from investing activities

(6,510,873)

Net cash flows from financing activities

(732,106)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,631

Cash and cash equivalents - Opening

25,490,105

Cash and cash equivalents - Closing

25,494,736

Babatunde Fajemirokun (MD)

Date: 10 June 2022

Oladeji Oluwatola (CFO)

Date: 10 June 2022

"AIICO Insurance Plc has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website which can be accessed via this link: https://www.aiicoplc.com/index.php/about-us-aiico/investorrelations. The Company's Investors'

Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at: ir@aiicoplc.com ; or telephone on: +234 (0)809 229 9108 for any investment related enquiry".

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 42 716 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 4 853 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2021 25 490 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 24 892 M 60,0 M 60,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 85,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,68 NGN
Average target price 1,34 NGN
Spread / Average Target 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Babatunde Fajemirokun Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Oladeji Oluwatola Chief Financial Officer
Kundan Sainani Chairman
Kadri Adewale Abass Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Samaila Dalhat Zubairu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIICO INSURANCE PLC-2.86%59
CHUBB LIMITED6.69%89 602
ALLIANZ SE-8.80%83 491
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.06%78 593
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD8.09%65 842
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-23.99%25 550