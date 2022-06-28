AIICO INSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, June 27, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OF AIICO INSURANCE PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of AIICO Insurance Plc, (the Company) will meet on July 21, 2022 to review and approve the draft Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2022 (H1, 2022).

Any decision reached as it affects the approval of the accounts will immediately be communicated to the Exchange.

In compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18(a): Closed Period, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company shall commence a Closed Period from Friday, 1st July 2022 until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2022 and other decisions taken at the Board Meeting.

During the closed period, no director, person discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company shall deal in the securities of the Company.

For: AIICO Insurance Plc

Donald KANU

Company Secretary