    AIICO   NGAIICO00006

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

(AIICO)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
0.6400 NGN    0.00%
AIICO INSURANCE : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
Lagos, June 27, 2022

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OF AIICO INSURANCE PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of AIICO Insurance Plc, (the Company) will meet on July 21, 2022 to review and approve the draft Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2022 (H1, 2022).

Any decision reached as it affects the approval of the accounts will immediately be communicated to the Exchange.

In compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18(a): Closed Period, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company shall commence a Closed Period from Friday, 1st July 2022 until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ending June 30, 2022 and other decisions taken at the Board Meeting.

During the closed period, no director, person discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company shall deal in the securities of the Company.

For: AIICO Insurance Plc

Donald KANU

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 42 716 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2021 4 853 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2021 25 490 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 23 427 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart AIICO INSURANCE PLC
AIICO Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,64 NGN
Average target price 1,34 NGN
Spread / Average Target 109%
Managers and Directors
Babatunde Fajemirokun Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Oladeji Oluwatola Chief Financial Officer
Kundan Sainani Chairman
Kadri Adewale Abass Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Samaila Dalhat Zubairu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIICO INSURANCE PLC-8.57%56
CHUBB LIMITED0.63%82 871
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-8.62%79 845
ALLIANZ SE-12.74%77 479
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD4.40%64 929
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-29.40%23 550