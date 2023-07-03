July 3, 2023, Lagos

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OF AIICO INSURANCE PLC

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of AIICO Insurance Plc, (the Company) will meet on July 27, 2023, to review and approve the draft unaudited financials for the period ended June 30, 2023 (Q2, 2023).

Any decision reached as it affects the approval of the accounts will immediately be communicated to the Exchange.

In compliance with the provisions of Rule 17.18(a): Closed Period, Rulebook of the Exchange, 2015 (Issuers' Rule) as amended, the Company commenced a Closed Period from Saturday, 1 July 2023 until twenty-four (24) hours after the release of the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, and other decisions taken at the Board Meeting.

During the closed period, no director, person discharging managerial responsibilities, and advisers of the Company shall deal in the securities of the Company.

For: AIICO Insurance Plc

Donald KANU, PhD

Company Secretary