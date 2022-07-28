|
AIICO INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
AIICO INSURANCE PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
AIICO INSURANCE PLC INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022
Table of contents
Page
Corporate Information
2
Consolidated Results at a Glance - The Group
4
Results at a Glance - The Company
5
Shareholding structure and free float status
6
Certification Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment & Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Financial Statements
7
Statement of Significant Accounting Policies
8
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position
34
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
35
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - the Group
37
Statement of Changes in Equity - the Company
38
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows
39
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
40
AIICO INSURANCE PLC INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022
Corporate Information
Directors
Mr. Kundan Sainani (Indian)
Chairman
Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun
Group MD / CEO
Mr. Adewale Kadri
Executive Director
Mr. Samaila Zubairu
Director/Independent
Mr. Ademola Adebise
Director
Mrs. Oluwafolakemi Edun (nee Fajemirokun)
Director
Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi
Director
Mr. Raimund Snyders (South African)
Director
|
Company Secretary
Mr. Donald Kanu
AIICO Insurance Plc AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street
Victoria Island, Lagos
Registered Office
|
AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street
Lagos
RC No.
7340
TIN
00401332-0001
Corporate Head Office
|
AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street Victoria Island
Lagos
Tel: +234 01 2792930-59
0700AIIContact (0700 2442 6682 28)
Fax: +234 01 2799800
Website: //www.aiicoplc.com
E-mail: aiicontact@aiicoplc.com
Registrar
Coronation Registrars (formerly, United Securities Limited)
09, Amodu Ojikutu Street Off
Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island
P.M.B. 12753
Lagos
Independent Auditor
|
Ernst & Young
10th & 13th Floors, UBA House
57, Marina Road
Lagos Island
Lagos
website: www.ey.com/ng
Bankers
Access Bank Plc
Ecobank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
First City Monument Bank Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Stanbic IBTC Bank
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
United Bank of Africa Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Actuary
|
Firm Name:
Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited
Firm FRCN:
|
FRC/2019/00000012910
Life Valuation
|
Nikhil Dhodia
FRCN
|
FRC/2021/004/00000024023
Firm Name:
|
Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited
Non life Valuation
|
Jay Kosgei
FRCN
|
FRC/2021/004/00000023786
|
AIICO INSURANCE PLC INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022
Corporate information (continued)
Reinsurers
Africa Reinsurance Corporation
Continental Reinsurance Plc
Swiss Reinsurance
WAICA Reinsurance
Nigerian Reinsurance
Trust Reinsurance
Zep Reinsurance
Arig Reinsurance
Aveni Reinsurance
NCA Reinsurance
|
Estate Valuer
|
Firm Name:
Niyi Fatokun & Co.
Firm FRCN:
|
FRC/2019/00000012894
Partner
|
Niyi Fatokun
|
FRCN
|
(Chartered Surveyors & Valuer)
|
FRC/2013/NIESV/70000000/1217
|
Regulatory Authority
|
National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)
|
Branch Networks
1. Port Harcourt
|
|
11 Ezimgbu Link Road (Mummy B Road)
|
|
Off Stadium Road
|
|
G.R.A Phase 4, Port Harcourt
|
|
Rivers State
|
|
Tel: +234 808 313 4875
|
|
3. Abuja Area Office
|
|
No 44 Durban Street,
|
|
Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II
|
|
FCT, Abuja.
|
|
Tel: +234 805 820 0439
|
|
+234 817 668 4115
|
|
5. Abeokuta
|
|
46, Tinubu Street
|
|
Ita Eko, Abeokuta
|
|
Ogun State
|
|
Tel: +234 803 255 7071
|
|
|
7. Aba
|
|
7, Factory Road
|
|
Aba, Abia State
|
|
Tel: +234 805 531 4351
|
|
9. Enugu
|
|
55-59, Chime Avenue
|
|
Gbuja's Plaza New Haven
|
|
Enugu State
|
|
Tel: +234 803 724 6767
|
|
|
11. Benin
|
|
28, Sakponba Road
|
|
Benin City
|
|
Edo State
|
|
Tel: +234 805 116 3395
|
|
+234 813 405 1972
|
|
13. Jos
|
|
4, Beach Road
|
|
Jos, Plateau State.
|
|
Tel: +234 805 735 6726
|
|
+234 809 033 5125
|
|
15. Ibadan
|
|
12, Moshood Abiola Way
|
|
Challenge Area
|
|
Ibadan, Oyo State
|
|
Tel: +234 803 231 8925
|
|
+234 802 834 4263
|
AIICO INSURANCE PLC INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022
Results at a Glance - The Group
Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Increase/
Increase/
(decrease)
|
(decrease)
|
In thousands of naira
30-Jun-22
30-Jun-21
Changes
%
|
Gross premium written
45,484,485
37,481,885
8,002,599
21
|
Gross premium income
40,573,727
34,435,596
6,138,131
18
|
Net premium income
34,027,453
29,170,413
4,857,040
17
|
Claim expenses (net)
(21,838,492)
(20,936,947)
901,546
4
|
Underwriting profit/(loss)
203,411
31,961,796
(31,758,385)
99
|
Investment and other (loss)/income
7,626,596
(25,746,034)
33,372,630
130
|
Other expenses
(11,373,432)
(10,037,827)
(1,335,605)
13
|
Profit before income tax expense
2,243,122
908,570
1,334,553
147
|
Profit after tax from discontinued operations
2,872,747
2,372,854
499,893
0
|
Profit for the period
4,924,133
3,252,383
1,671,750
51
|
Total other comprehensive loss
314,165
(1,970,546)
2,284,711
116
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,238,297
1,281,839
3,956,458
309
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
13
9
Financial Position
In thousands of naira
30-Jun-22
31-Dec-21
Changes
%
|
Cash and cash equivalents
38,861,267
25,490,105
13,371,162
52
|
Financial assets
172,880,933
172,501,020
379,913
0
|
Trade receivables
1,153,782
728,518
425,264
58
|
Reinsurance assets
12,979,147
10,387,924
2,591,223
25
|
Deferred acquisition costs
1,188,495
739,223
449,272
61
|
Other receivables and prepayments
4,993,400
2,411,790
2,581,610
107
|
Right of use assets
105,855
105,855
-
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
Investment in associate
|
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
Insurance contract liabilities
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
Share premium
|
|
|
|
Revaluation reserve
|
|
|
|
Fair value reserve
|
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
|
|
Contingency reserve
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
9
