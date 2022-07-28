Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. AIICO Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIICO   NGAIICO00006

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

(AIICO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  26/07/2022
0.5900 NGN   -1.67%
02:37pAIICO INSURANCE : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/28AIICO INSURANCE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/10AIICO INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIICO INSURANCE : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/28/2022 | 02:37pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

AIICO INSURANCE PLC INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022

Table of contents

Page

Corporate Information

2

Consolidated Results at a Glance - The Group

4

Results at a Glance - The Company

5

Shareholding structure and free float status

6

Certification Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment & Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Financial Statements

7

Statement of Significant Accounting Policies

8

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position

34

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

35

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - the Group

37

Statement of Changes in Equity - the Company

38

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows

39

Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

40

1

AIICO INSURANCE PLC INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022

Corporate Information

Directors

Mr. Kundan Sainani (Indian)

Chairman

Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun

Group MD / CEO

Mr. Adewale Kadri

Executive Director

Mr. Samaila Zubairu

Director/Independent

Mr. Ademola Adebise

Director

Mrs. Oluwafolakemi Edun (nee Fajemirokun)

Director

Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi

Director

Mr. Raimund Snyders (South African)

Director

Company Secretary

Mr. Donald Kanu

AIICO Insurance Plc AIICO Plaza

Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street

Victoria Island, Lagos

Registered Office

AIICO Plaza

Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street

Lagos

RC No.

7340

TIN

00401332-0001

Corporate Head Office

AIICO Plaza

Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street Victoria Island

Lagos

Tel: +234 01 2792930-59

0700AIIContact (0700 2442 6682 28)

Fax: +234 01 2799800

Website: //www.aiicoplc.com

E-mail: aiicontact@aiicoplc.com

Registrar

Coronation Registrars (formerly, United Securities Limited)

09, Amodu Ojikutu Street Off

Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island

P.M.B. 12753

Lagos

Independent Auditor

Ernst & Young

10th & 13th Floors, UBA House

57, Marina Road

Lagos Island

Lagos

website: www.ey.com/ng

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Ecobank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Limited

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

Stanbic IBTC Bank

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

United Bank of Africa Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Actuary

Firm Name:

Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited

Firm FRCN:

FRC/2019/00000012910

Life Valuation

Nikhil Dhodia

FRCN

FRC/2021/004/00000024023

Firm Name:

Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited

Non life Valuation

Jay Kosgei

FRCN

FRC/2021/004/00000023786

2

AIICO INSURANCE PLC INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022

Corporate information (continued)

Reinsurers

Africa Reinsurance Corporation

Continental Reinsurance Plc

Swiss Reinsurance

WAICA Reinsurance

Nigerian Reinsurance

Trust Reinsurance

Zep Reinsurance

Arig Reinsurance

Aveni Reinsurance

NCA Reinsurance

Estate Valuer

Firm Name:

Niyi Fatokun & Co.

Firm FRCN:

FRC/2019/00000012894

Partner

Niyi Fatokun

FRCN

(Chartered Surveyors & Valuer)

FRC/2013/NIESV/70000000/1217

Regulatory Authority

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

Branch Networks

1. Port Harcourt

2. Kaduna

11 Ezimgbu Link Road (Mummy B Road)

Yaman Phone House

Off Stadium Road

1, Constitution Road

G.R.A Phase 4, Port Harcourt

Kaduna, Kaduna State

Rivers State

Tel: +234 803 338 6968;

Tel: +234 808 313 4875

+234 805 601 9667

+234 909 448 9393

3. Abuja Area Office

4. Kano

No 44 Durban Street,

8, Post Office Road

Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II

Kano

FCT, Abuja.

Kano State

Tel: +234 805 820 0439

Tel: +234 807 810 7938

+234 817 668 4115

+234 806 593 4787

5. Abeokuta

6. Lagos, Ikeja

46, Tinubu Street

AIICO House

Ita Eko, Abeokuta

Plot 2, Oba Akran Avenue

Ogun State

Opp. Dunlop, Ikeja, Lagos

Tel: +234 803 255 7071

Tel: +234 1 460 2097-8; +234 808 313 4376

+234 1 460 2218

7. Aba

8. Lagos, Isolo

7, Factory Road

203/205, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

Aba, Abia State

Isolo, Lagos

Tel: +234 805 531 4351

Tel: +234 802 305 4803; +234 805 717 6063

9. Enugu

10. Lagos, Ilupeju

55-59, Chime Avenue

AIICO House

Gbuja's Plaza New Haven

36/38, Ilupeju Industrial Avenue

Enugu State

Ilupeju, Lagos

Tel: +234 803 724 6767

Tel: +234 816 046 6239

+234 803 334 3036

11. Benin

12. Onitsha

28, Sakponba Road

Noclink Plaza, 41 New Market Road

Benin City

Opp UBA Bank, Onitsha

Edo State

Anambra State

Tel: +234 805 116 3395

Tel: +234 708 606 4999

+234 813 405 1972

+234 803 375 0361

13. Jos

14. Owerri

4, Beach Road

46, Wetheral Road

Jos, Plateau State.

Owerri, Imo State

Tel: +234 805 735 6726

Tel: +234 805 603 3269

+234 809 033 5125

+234 706 603 2065

15. Ibadan

16. Warri

12, Moshood Abiola Way

60, Effurun/Sapele Road

Challenge Area

Warri.

Ibadan, Oyo State

Delta State.

Tel: +234 803 231 8925

Tel: +234 803 971 0794

+234 802 834 4263

+234 818 749 7490

3

AIICO INSURANCE PLC INTERIM REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2022

Results at a Glance - The Group

Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Increase/

Increase/

(decrease)

(decrease)

In thousands of naira

30-Jun-22

30-Jun-21

Changes

%

Gross premium written

45,484,485

37,481,885

8,002,599

21

Gross premium income

40,573,727

34,435,596

6,138,131

18

Net premium income

34,027,453

29,170,413

4,857,040

17

Claim expenses (net)

(21,838,492)

(20,936,947)

901,546

4

Underwriting profit/(loss)

203,411

31,961,796

(31,758,385)

99

Investment and other (loss)/income

7,626,596

(25,746,034)

33,372,630

130

Other expenses

(11,373,432)

(10,037,827)

(1,335,605)

13

Profit before income tax expense

2,243,122

908,570

1,334,553

147

Profit after tax from discontinued operations

2,872,747

2,372,854

499,893

0

Profit for the period

4,924,133

3,252,383

1,671,750

51

Total other comprehensive loss

314,165

(1,970,546)

2,284,711

116

Total comprehensive income for the period

5,238,297

1,281,839

3,956,458

309

Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)

13

9

Financial Position

In thousands of naira

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

Changes

%

Cash and cash equivalents

38,861,267

25,490,105

13,371,162

52

Financial assets

172,880,933

172,501,020

379,913

0

Trade receivables

1,153,782

728,518

425,264

58

Reinsurance assets

12,979,147

10,387,924

2,591,223

25

Deferred acquisition costs

1,188,495

739,223

449,272

61

Other receivables and prepayments

4,993,400

2,411,790

2,581,610

107

Right of use assets

105,855

105,855

-

Deferred tax assets

1,252

1,252

-

0

Investment in associate

-

705,629

(705,629)

(100)

Investment properties

760,000

806,000

(46,000)

(6)

Goodwill and other intangible assets

947,812

934,748

13,064

1

Property and equipment

7,223,364

7,068,787

154,577

2

Statutory deposits

500,000

500,000

-

-

Total assets

241,595,307

222,380,849

19,214,458

9

Insurance contract liabilities

132,032,315

119,776,331

12,255,984

10

Investment contract liabilities

24,448,890

22,829,871

1,619,019

7

Trade payables

6,047,051

3,779,049

2,268,002

60

Other payables and accruals

6,546,671

3,700,219

2,846,452

77

Fixed income liabilities

29,127,874

33,506,178

(4,378,304)

(13)

Current income tax payable

503,361

407,282

96,079

24

Deferred tax liabilities

7,666

7,666

-

0

Total liabilities

198,713,828

184,006,596

14,707,232

8

Issued share capital

18,302,638

18,302,638

-

-

Share premium

64,745

64,745

-

-

Revaluation reserve

1,812,707

1,812,707

-

-

Fair value reserve

(1,394,179)

(1,683,037)

288,858

(17)

Foreign exchange reserve

175,600

175,600

-

-

Contingency reserve

9,064,730

8,304,604

760,126

9

Retained earnings

14,425,431

11,051,695

3,373,737

31

Shareholders' funds

42,451,671

38,028,950

4,422,721

23

Non-controlling interests

429,806

345,303

84,503

24

Total equity

42,881,478

38,374,253

4,507,225

12

Total liabilities and equity

241,595,307

222,380,849

19,214,458

9

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIICO INSURANCE PLC
02:37pAIICO INSURANCE : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
06/28AIICO INSURANCE : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/10AIICO INSURANCE : Earnings forecast
PU
04/28AIICO INSURANCE : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/28AIICO Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28AIICO Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28AIICO INSURANCE : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/11AIICO INSURANCE : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/31AIICO INSURANCE : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/31AIICO INSURANCE : Corporate action
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 42 716 M 103 M 85,4 M
Net income 2021 4 853 M 11,7 M 9,70 M
Net cash 2021 25 490 M 61,4 M 50,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 21 597 M 52,0 M 43,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 427
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart AIICO INSURANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
AIICO Insurance Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,59 NGN
Average target price 0,74 NGN
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Managers and Directors
Babatunde Fajemirokun Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Oladeji Oluwatola Chief Financial Officer
Kundan Sainani Chairman
Kadri Adewale Abass Executive Director & Executive Director-Technical
Samaila Dalhat Zubairu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIICO INSURANCE PLC-15.71%52
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-10.36%78 900
CHUBB LIMITED-2.60%78 255
ALLIANZ SE-16.29%70 985
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD2.85%63 310
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-18.89%26 495