AIICO INSURANCE PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
AIICO INSURANCE PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 JUNE 2023
Table of contents
Page
Corporate Information
2
Consolidated Results at a Glance - The Group
4
Results at a Glance - The Company
5
Shareholding structure and free float status
6
Certification Pursuant to Section 60(2) of Investment & Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 and Statement of
Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Financial Statements
7
Material Accounting Policies
8
Condensed Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position
38
Condensed Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
39
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income movement
40
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - the Group
41
Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity - the Company
42
Condensed Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows
43
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
44
- Revenue Account of General Business
77
- Revenue Account of Life Business
78
1
Corporate Information
Directors
Company Secretary
Registered Office
RC No.
TIN
Corporate Head Office
Registrar
Independent Auditor
Bankers
Actuary
Firm Name:
Firm FRCN:
Life Valuation
FRCN
Firm Name:
Non life Valuation
FRCN
AIICO INSURANCE PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2023
Mr. Kundan Sainani (Indian)
Chairman
Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun
Group MD / CEO
Mr. Adewale Kadri
Executive Director
Mr. Samaila Zubairu
Director/Independent
Mr. Ademola Adebise
Director
Mrs. Oluwafolakemi Edun (nee Fajemirokun)
Director
Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi
Director
Mr. Raimund Snyders (South African)
Director
Mr. Donald Kanu
AIICO Insurance Plc AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street
Victoria Island, Lagos
AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street
Lagos
7340
00401332-0001
AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street Victoria Island
Lagos
Tel: +234 01 2792930-59
0700AIIContact (0700 2442 6682 28)
Fax: +234 01 2799800
Website: //www.aiicoplc.com
E-mail: aiicontact@aiicoplc.com
Coronation Registrars (formerly, United Securities Limited)
09, Amodu Ojikutu Street Off
Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island
P.M.B. 12753
Lagos
Ernst & Young
10th & 13th Floors, UBA House
57, Marina Road
Lagos Island
Lagos
website: www.ey.com/ng
Access Bank Plc
Ecobank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
First City Monument Bank Limited
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Stanbic IBTC Bank
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
United Bank of Africa Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited
FRC/2019/00000012910
Nikhil Dhodia
FRC/2021/004/00000024023
Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited
Jay Kosgei
FRC/2021/004/00000023786
2
AIICO INSURANCE PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2023
Corporate information (continued)
Reinsurers
Africa Reinsurance Corporation
Continental Reinsurance Plc
Swiss Reinsurance
WAICA Reinsurance
Nigerian Reinsurance
Trust Reinsurance
Zep Reinsurance
Arig Reinsurance
Aveni Reinsurance
NCA Reinsurance
Estate Valuer
Firm Name:
Niyi Fatokun & Co.
Firm FRCN:
FRC/2019/00000012894
Partner
Niyi Fatokun
FRCN
(Chartered Surveyors & Valuer)
FRC/2013/NIESV/70000000/1217
Regulatory Authority
National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)
Branch Networks
1. Port Harcourt
2. Kaduna
11 Ezimgbu Link Road (Mummy B Road)
Yaman Phone House
Off Stadium Road
1, Constitution Road
G.R.A Phase 4, Port Harcourt
Kaduna, Kaduna State
Rivers State
Tel: +234 803 338 6968;
Tel: +234 808 313 4875
+234 805 601 9667
+234 909 448 9393
3. Abuja Area Office
4. Kano
No 44 Durban Street,
8, Post Office Road
Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II
Kano
FCT, Abuja.
Kano State
Tel: +234 805 820 0439
Tel: +234 807 810 7938
+234 817 668 4115
+234 806 593 4787
5. Abeokuta
6. Lagos, Ikeja
46, Tinubu Street
AIICO House
Ita Eko, Abeokuta
Plot 2, Oba Akran Avenue
Ogun State
Opp. Dunlop, Ikeja, Lagos
Tel: +234 803 255 7071
Tel: +234 1 460 2097-8; +234 808 313 4376
+234 1 460 2218
7. Aba
8. Lagos, Isolo
7, Factory Road
203/205, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
Aba, Abia State
Isolo, Lagos
Tel: +234 805 531 4351
Tel: +234 802 305 4803; +234 805 717 6063
9. Enugu
10. Lagos, Ilupeju
55-59, Chime Avenue
AIICO House
Gbuja's Plaza New Haven
36/38, Ilupeju Industrial Avenue
Enugu State
Ilupeju, Lagos
Tel: +234 803 724 6767
Tel: +234 816 046 6239
+234 803 334 3036
11. Benin
12. Onitsha
28, Sakponba Road
Noclink Plaza, 41 New Market Road
Benin City
Opp UBA Bank, Onitsha
Edo State
Anambra State
Tel: +234 805 116 3395
Tel: +234 708 606 4999
+234 813 405 1972
+234 803 375 0361
13. Jos
14. Owerri
4, Beach Road
46, Wetheral Road
Jos, Plateau State.
Owerri, Imo State
Tel: +234 805 735 6726
Tel: +234 805 603 3269
+234 809 033 5125
+234 706 603 2065
15. Ibadan
16. Warri
12, Moshood Abiola Way
60, Effurun/Sapele Road
Challenge Area
Warri.
Ibadan, Oyo State
Delta State.
Tel: +234 803 231 8925
Tel: +234 803 971 0794
+234 802 834 4263
+234 818 749 7490
3
AIICO INSURANCE PLC UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 JUNE 2023
Results at a Glance - The Group
For the period ended 30 June 2023
Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Increase/
Increase/ (decrease)
(decrease)
In thousands of naira
30-Jun-23
30-Jun-22
Changes
%
Gross written premium
56,404,421
45,484,485
10,919,936
24
Insurance revenue
27,939,062
22,895,719
5,043,342
22
Insurance service expense
(15,318,893)
(16,737,659)
1,418,766
(8)
Net Expenses from reinsurance contracts
(5,730,139)
(3,660,754)
(2,069,385)
57
Insurance service result
6,890,030
2,497,306
4,392,723
176
Net investment income before fair value changes
15,547,107
7,578,295
7,968,812
105
Net fair value (loss)/income
(6,795,210)
48,301
(6,843,511)
(14169)
Net insurance/reinsurance finance expenses
(3,489,348)
(1,857,572)
(1,631,775)
(88)
Net insurance and investment result
12,152,578
8,266,330
3,886,249
47
Operating expenses
(6,314,933)
(5,586,886)
(728,047)
(13)
Profit after tax from discontinued operations
5,837,646
2,679,444
3,158,202
118
Taxes
(536,358)
(257,791)
(278,567)
(108)
Disconitnued operations
-
2,872,686
(2,872,686)
(100)
Profit for the period
5,301,288
5,294,339
6,949
0
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
147,897
314,165
(166,268)
(53)
Total comprehensive income for the period
5,449,185
5,608,504
(159,320)
(3)
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
16
15
Financial Position
In thousands of naira
30-Jun-23
31-Dec-22
Changes
%
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
23,742,185
15,915,258
7,826,927
49
Financial assets
240,431,720
225,460,028
14,971,692
7
Trade receivables
1,087,062
866,977
220,085
25
Contracts assets
13,347,566
16,139,023
(2,791,456)
(17)
Deferred acquisition costs
1,656,963
928,558
728,405
78
Other receivables and prepayments
3,073,925
4,685,425
(1,611,500)
(34)
Deferred tax assets
-
21,501
(21,501)
(100)
Investment properties
616,000
760,000
(144,000)
(19)
Property and equipment
8,298,246
8,359,520
(61,274)
(1)
Statutory deposits
500,000
500,000
-
-
Right of use assets
47,675
60,055
(12,379)
(21)
Goodwill and other intangible assets
912,720
928,672
(15,952)
(2)
Total assets
293,714,062
274,625,017
19,089,046
7
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
201,682,760
192,579,273
9,103,487
5
Investment contract liabilities
324,495
313,373
11,122
4
Trade payables
9,151,980
6,461,628
2,690,352
42
Other payables and accruals
8,071,012
8,088,876
(17,864)
(0)
Fixed income liabilities
25,394,621
22,781,598
2,613,023
11
Current income tax payable
1,013,016
669,543
343,473
51
Deferred tax liabilities
498
7,666
(7,168)
(93)
Total liabilities
245,638,382
230,901,956
14,736,425
6
Equity
Share capital
18,302,638
18,302,638
0
0.00
Share premium
64,745
64,745
-
-
Revaluation reserve
2,764,016
2,764,016
-
-
Fair value reserve
(2,665,002)
(2,796,624)
131,622
(5)
Contingency reserve
10,660,330
9,710,046
950,284
10
Retained earnings
18,444,711
15,255,838
3,188,873
21
Shareholders' funds
47,571,438
43,300,659
4,270,779
10
Non-controlling interests
504,242
422,402
81,840
19
Total equity
48,075,681
43,723,061
4,352,620
10
Total liabilities and equity
293,714,062
274,625,017
19,089,045
7
4
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 30 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2023 21:12:07 UTC.