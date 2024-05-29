2023

72,633,374

(65,497,784)

7,135,590

(8,753,832)

(1,618,242)

26,877,466

(8,722,355)

(6,934,409)

12,529,138

-

12,016,289

1,701,288

13,717,577

33

Restated 2022

54,817,897

(43,799,903)

11,017,994

(10,793,212)

224,782

15,777,016

(7,823,345)

(6,601,498)

2,698,435

2,872,686

5,166,115

(186,978)

4,979,137

14

Change (%)

32%

50% -35%

-19% -820% 70% 11% 5% 364% -100% 133% 1010% 176%

Change

17,815,477

(21,697,881)

(3,882,404)

2,039,380

(1,843,024)

11,100,450

(899,010)

(332,910)

9,830,703

(2,872,686)

6,850,174

1,888,266

8,738,441

19

AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Directors' Report

For the year ended 31 December 2023

The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of AIICO Insurance Plc ("the Company") and the subsidiary companies ("the Group"), together with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Legal form and principal activity:

The Company was established in 1963 by the American Life Insurance Company and was incorporated as a limited liability company on 14 July 1970. It was converted to a Public Liability Company in 1989 and quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group with effect from 3 December 1990. The Company was registered by the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide Insurance services in Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, Deposit Administration and Financial Services to organizations and private individuals.

The Company is registered by the National Insurance Commission ("NAICOM"). It has two subsidiaries namely:

AIICO Multishield Limited

AIICO Multishield Limited was incorporated in 1997 as a Health Management Organization. It commenced operations in the same year with prepaid health plans to cater for the health needs of individuals and corporate organizations. The Company became a full subsidiary of AIICO Insurance Plc on July 1, 2012.

AIICO Capital Limited

AIICO Capital Limited was registered and licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission in 2012, to carry out portfolio/fund management services. AIICO Capital Limited commenced full operations in 2014 through the provision of bespoke wealth solutions for clients, by adopting a research based approach for every investment decision. AIICO Capital Limited offers portfolio management services, structured investments and mutual funds to suit the investment needs of corporate and individual clients.

Operating results:

The following is a summary of the Group's operating results.

Consolidated Profit or loss and other comprehensive income

In thousands of naira

Insurance revenue

Insurance service expense

Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held

Net expense from reinsurance contracts held

Insurance service result

Net Investment income

Net insurance finance result

Other Expenses

Profit before tax

Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the year

Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)

Dividend

Dividend Paid

At the Company's AGM held on 08 June 2023, the Shareholders declared a dividend of 3 kobo per share (2022: 2 kobo per share) on the year ended 31 December 2022, which was paid subsequently.

Dividend Recommended

The Board of Directors, pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of Section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of Nigeria 2020, recommended a dividend of 5 kobo per share (2022: 3 kobo per share) for the financial period ended 31 December 2023.

Directors that served during the year and their shareholding

The direct and indirect interest of Directors in the Issued Share Capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and/or as notified by the Directors for the purposes of sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange are disclosed as follows:

Director shares 31 December 31 December Directors Indirect Holding 2023 2022 held Total Holding Total Holding Mr. Kundan Sainani - - - - Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun 117,119,739 - 117,119,739 117,119,739 Mr. Adewale Kadri - - - - Mr Ademola Adebise 49,070 - 49,070 49,070 Mr Samaila Zubairu - - - - Mrs. Oluwafolakemi Edun - - - - Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi - - - - Mr. Raimund Synders (LeapFrog III Nig. Ins. Holdings Ltd. representative) - - - - Mr. Rotimi Okpaise - - - -

Directors' interest in contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 302 of the Company and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of any disclosable interest in contracts in which the Company was involved during the period ended 31 December 2023.