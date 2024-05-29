ANNUAL REPORT

AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Corporate Information

Directors

Mr. Kundan Sainani (Indian)

Chairman

Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun

Group MD / CEO

Mr. Adewale Kadri

Executive Director

Mr. Samaila Zubairu

Director/Independent

Mr. Ademola Adebise

Director

Mrs. Oluwafolakemi Edun (nee Fajemirokun)

Director

Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi

Director

Mr. Raimund Snyders *

Director

Mr. Rotimi Okpaise **

Director

Key

*

South African by Nationality

**

Appointed effective 23rd February 2023

Company Secretary

Mr. Donald Kanu

AIICO Insurance Plc AIICO Plaza

Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street

Victoria Island, Lagos

Registered Office

AIICO Plaza

Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street

Lagos

RC No.

7340

TIN

00401332-0001

Corporate Head Office

AIICO Plaza

Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street Victoria Island

Lagos

Tel: +234 01 2792930-59

0700AIIContact (0700 2442 6682 28)

Fax: +234 01 2799800

Website: //www.aiicoplc.com

E-mail: aiicontact@aiicoplc.com

Registrar

Coronation Registrars

09, Amodu Ojikutu Street Off

Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island

P.M.B. 12753

Lagos

Independent Auditor

Ernst & Young

10th & 13th Floors, UBA House

57, Marina Road

Lagos Island

Lagos

website: www.ey.com/ng

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Ecobank Nigeria Limited

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Limited

Stanbic IBTC Bank

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited

Union Bank of Nigeria Limited

United Bank of Africa Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Actuary

Firm Name:

Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited

Firm FRCN:

FRC/2019/00000012910

Life Valuation

Nikhil Dhodia

FRCN

FRC/2021/PRO/NAS/004/00000024023

Firm Name:

Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited

Firm FRCN:

FRC/2019/00000012910

Non life Valuation

Jay Kosgei

FRCN

FRC/2021/PRO/NAS/004/00000023786

AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Corporate information (continued)

Reinsurers

Africa Reinsurance Corporation

Continental Reinsurance Plc

Swiss Reinsurance

WAICA Reinsurance

Nigerian Reinsurance

Trust Reinsurance

Zep Reinsurance

Arig Reinsurance

Aveni Reinsurance

NCA Reinsurance

Estate Valuer

Firm Name:

Niyi Fatokun & Co.

Firm FRCN:

FRC/2019/00000012894

Partner

Niyi Fatokun

FRCN

(Chartered Surveyors & Valuer)

FRC/2013/PRO/NIESV/004/00000001217

Regulatory Authority

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)

Branch Networks

1. Port Harcourt

2. Kaduna

11 Ezimgbu Link Road (Mummy B Road)

Yaman Phone House

Off Stadium Road

1, Constitution Road

G.R.A Phase 4, Port Harcourt

Kaduna, Kaduna State

Rivers State

Tel: +234 803 338 6968;

Tel: +234 808 313 4875

+234 805 601 9667

+234 909 448 9393

3. Abuja Area Office

4. Kano

No 44 Durban Street,

8, Post Office Road

Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II

Kano

FCT, Abuja.

Kano State

Tel: +234 805 820 0439

Tel: +234 807 810 7938

+234 817 668 4115

+234 806 593 4787

5. Abeokuta

6. Lagos, Ikeja

46, Tinubu Street

AIICO House

Ita Eko, Abeokuta

Plot 2, Oba Akran Avenue

Ogun State

Opp. Dunlop, Ikeja, Lagos

Tel: +234 803 255 7071

Tel: +234 1 460 2097-8; +234 808 313 4376

+234 1 460 2218

7. Aba

8. Lagos, Isolo

7, Factory Road

203/205, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

Aba, Abia State

Isolo, Lagos

Tel: +234 805 531 4351

Tel: +234 802 305 4803; +234 805 717 6063

9. Enugu

10. Lagos, Ilupeju

55-59, Chime Avenue

AIICO House

Gbuja's Plaza New Haven

36/38, Ilupeju Industrial Avenue

Enugu State

Ilupeju, Lagos

Tel: +234 803 724 6767

Tel: +234 816 046 6239

+234 803 334 3036

11. Benin

12. Onitsha

28, Sakponba Road

Noclink Plaza, 41 New Market Road

Benin City

Opp UBA Bank, Onitsha

Edo State

Anambra State

Tel: +234 805 116 3395

Tel: +234 708 606 4999

+234 813 405 1972

+234 803 375 0361

13. Jos

14. Owerri

4, Beach Road

46, Wetheral Road

Jos, Plateau State.

Owerri, Imo State

Tel: +234 805 735 6726

Tel: +234 805 603 3269

+234 809 033 5125

+234 706 603 2065

15. Ibadan

16. Warri

12, Moshood Abiola Way

60, Effurun/Sapele Road

Challenge Area

Warri.

Ibadan, Oyo State

Delta State.

Tel: +234 803 231 8925

Tel: +234 803 971 0794

+234 802 834 4263

+234 818 749 7490

AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Results at a Glance - The Group

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Increase /

Increase /

Restated

(decrease)

(decrease)

In thousands of naira

2023

2022

Changes

%

Gross written premium

110,119,382

88,275,920

21,843,462

25

Insurance revenue

72,633,374

54,817,897

17,815,477

32

Insurance service expense

(65,497,784)

(43,799,903)

(21,697,881)

50

Net reinsurance

(8,753,832)

(10,793,212)

2,039,380

(19)

Insurance service result

(1,618,242)

224,782

(1,843,024)

(820)

Net investment income before fair value changes

32,032,701

22,827,291

9,205,410

40

Net fair value loss

(10,772,433)

(6,036,060)

(4,736,373)

78

Net change in investment contract liabilities

(639,957)

(167,556)

(472,401)

282

Net impairment reversal/(loss)

(165,784)

(170,440)

4,656

(3)

Net foreign exchange income/(expense)

6,422,939

(676,219)

7,099,158

(1050)

Net insurance finance result

(8,722,355)

(7,823,345)

(899,010)

11

Net insurance and investment result

16,536,870

8,178,454

8,358,416

102

Other income

2,760,894

951,040

1,809,853

190

Other expenses

(6,768,625)

(6,431,059)

(337,566)

5

Profit before income tax from continuing operations

12,529,139

2,698,436

9,830,703

364

Income tax expenses

(512,849)

(405,006)

(107,843)

(27)

Discontinued operations

-

2,872,686

(2,872,686)

(100)

Profit for the year

12,016,290

5,166,115

6,850,174

133

Total other comprehensive income/(loss)

1,701,288

(186,978)

1,888,266

(1010)

Total comprehensive income for the year

13,717,578

4,979,137

8,738,441

176

Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)

33

14

Financial position

Increase /

Increase /

Restated

(decrease)

(decrease)

In thousands of naira

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

Changes

%

Cash and cash equivalents

18,422,728

15,915,376

2,507,352

16

Financial assets

266,747,074

225,459,912

41,287,162

18

Trade receivables

980,752

866,977

113,775

13

Reinsurance contracts assets

17,116,370

10,690,993

6,425,377

60

Other receivables and prepayments

3,667,351

4,608,478

(941,127)

(20)

Deferred tax assets

-

21,501

(21,501)

(100)

Investment properties

707,500

760,000

(52,500)

(7)

Property and equipment

8,913,645

8,359,520

554,125

7

Statutory deposits

500,000

500,000

-

-

Right of use assets

132,512

60,055

72,458

121

Goodwill and other intangible assets

907,630

928,672

(21,042)

(2)

Total assets

318,095,562

268,171,484

49,924,078

19

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

218,023,682

188,108,267

29,915,414

16

Investment contract liabilities

3,855,324

3,212,895

642,429

20

Reinsurance contract liabilities

930,616

1,301,734

(371,118)

(29)

Other insurance contract liabilities

2,423,168

3,103,704

(680,536)

(22)

Trade payables

1,612,909

2,010,298

(397,389)

(20)

Other payables and accruals

8,332,139

7,764,833

567,307

7

Fixed income liabilities

30,241,800

22,781,598

7,460,202

33

Current income tax payable

845,061

669,543

175,518

26

Deferred tax liabilities

498

7,666

(7,168)

(94)

Total liabilities

266,265,197

228,960,537

37,304,659

16

Equity

Share capital

18,302,638

18,302,638

-

-

Share premium

64,745

64,745

-

-

Revaluation reserve

2,764,016

2,764,016

-

-

Fair value reserve

(1,107,650)

(2,796,624)

1,688,974

(60)

Contingency reserve

11,755,475

9,710,046

2,045,429

21

Retained earnings

19,615,891

10,743,724

8,872,166

83

Shareholders' funds

51,395,114

38,788,545

12,606,569

33

Non-controlling interests

435,252

422,402

12,850

3

Total equity

51,830,366

39,210,947

12,619,419

32

Total liabilities and equity

318,095,562

268,171,484

49,924,078

19

AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Results at a Glance - The Company

For the year ended 31 December 2023

Profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Increase/

Increase/

Restated

(Decrease)

(Decrease)

In thousands of naira

2023

2022

Changes

%

Insurance revenue

Insurance service expense

(64,847,043)

(42,944,342)

(21,902,701)

51

Net expenses from reinsurance contracts

(8,753,832)

(10,793,212)

2,039,380

(19)

Insurance service result

(1,972,397)

(527,956)

(1,444,440)

274

Net investment income before fair value changes

26,648,443

17,337,655

9,310,788

54

Net fair value loss

(10,772,433)

(6,036,060)

(4,736,373)

78

Net change in investment contract liabilities

(639,957)

(167,556)

(472,401)

282

Net impairment reversal/(loss)

38,115

(71,916)

110,031

(153)

Net foreign exchange income/(expense)

6,322,481

(690,207)

7,012,688

(1016)

Net insurance finance result

(8,702,172)

(7,817,083)

(885,089)

11

Net insurance and investment result

10,922,080

2,026,877

8,895,203

439

Other income

2,641,166

861,045

1,780,121

207

Other expenses

(1,532,079)

(1,094,846)

(437,233)

(40)

Profit before income tax from continuing operations

12,031,167

1,793,076

10,238,091

571

Income tax expenses

(460,112)

(198,370)

(261,742)

100

Discontinued operations

-

2,872,686

(2,872,686)

(100)

Profit for the year

11,571,055

4,467,391

7,103,663

159

Total other comprehensive income

1,808,153

146,339

1,661,815

1136

Total comprehensive income for the year

13,379,208

4,613,730

8,765,478

190

Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)

-

-

Financial position

Increase /

Increase /

Restated

(decrease)

(decrease)

In thousands of naira

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

Changes

%

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

7,921,257

6,521,942

1,399,315

21

Financial assets

243,686,602

208,421,453

35,265,149

17

Trade receivables

909,559

852,113

57,446

7

Reinsurance contracts assets

17,116,370

10,690,993

6,425,377

60

Other receivables and prepayments

2,838,437

4,064,879

(1,226,441)

(30)

Investment in subsidiaries

1,087,317

1,087,317

-

-

Investment properties

707,500

760,000

(52,500)

(7)

Property and equipment

8,708,397

8,064,528

643,868

8

Statutory deposits

500,000

500,000

-

-

Right of use assets

132,512

60,055

72,458

121

Goodwill and other intangible assets

840,555

846,825

(6,270)

(1)

Total assets

284,448,506

241,870,104

42,578,401

18

Liabilities

Insurance contract liabilities

217,701,608

187,778,079

29,923,530

16

Investment contract liabilities

3,855,323

3,212,895

642,429

20

Reinsurance contract liabilities

930,616

1,301,734

(371,118)

(29)

Other insurance contract liabilities

2,423,168

3,103,704

(680,536)

(22)

Trade payables

1,612,909

2,010,297

(397,388)

(20)

Other payables and accruals

7,570,588

6,730,616

839,972

12

Current income tax payable

763,026

422,562

340,464

81

Total liabilities

234,857,238

204,559,886

30,297,352

15

Equity

Share capital

18,302,638

18,302,638

-

-

Share premium

64,745

64,745

-

-

Revaluation reserve

2,764,016

2,764,016

-

-

Fair value reserve

(13,544)

(1,821,697)

1,808,153

(99)

Contingency reserve

11,755,475

9,710,046

2,045,429

21

Retained earnings

16,717,938

8,290,471

8,427,467

102

Shareholders' funds

49,591,268

37,310,218

12,281,050

33

Total liabilities and equity

284,448,506

241,870,104

42,578,402

18

AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Shareholding Structure And Freefloat Status

Company name

AIICO Insurance Plc

Year end

December

Reporting Period

31-Dec-23

Share Price at end of reporting period

N0.76 (31 December 2022: N0.59)

Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status

31-Dec-23

31-Dec-22

Description

Unit

Percentage

Unit

Percentage

Issued Share Capital***

36,605,276,013

100%

36,605,276,013

100%

Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)

AIICO Bahamas Limited

15,104,442,427

41.26%

14,804,442,337

40.44%

LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings LTD

11,173,946,135

30.53%

11,173,946,135

30.53%

Total Substantial Shareholdings

26,278,388,562

71.79%

25,978,388,472

70.97%

Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests

Babatunde Fajemirokun

117,119,739

0.32%

117,119,739

0.32%

Ademola Adebise

49,070

0.00%

49,070

0.00%

Total Directors' Shareholdings

117,168,809

0.32%

117,168,809

0.32%

Total Other Influential Shareholdings

-

0.00%

-

0.00%

Free Float in Units and Percentage

10,209,718,642

27.89%

10,509,718,732

28.71%

Free Float in Value

₦ 7,759,386,167.92

₦ 6,200,734,051.88

Declaration:

AIICO Insurance Plc with a free float percentage of 27.89% as at 31 December 2023, is compliant with The Nigeria Stock Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.

Mr. Donald Kanu

Company Secretary

FRC/2013/PRO/NBA/004/00000002884

Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street

Victoria Island

Lagos, Nigeria

18-April-24

2023
72,633,374
(65,497,784)
7,135,590
(8,753,832)
(1,618,242)
26,877,466
(8,722,355)
(6,934,409)
12,529,138
-
12,016,289
1,701,288
13,717,577
33
Restated 2022
54,817,897
(43,799,903)
11,017,994
(10,793,212)
224,782
15,777,016
(7,823,345)
(6,601,498)
2,698,435
2,872,686
5,166,115
(186,978)
4,979,137
14
Change (%)
32%
50% -35%
-19% -820%70% 11% 5% 364% -100%133% 1010% 176%
Change
17,815,477
(21,697,881)
(3,882,404)
2,039,380
(1,843,024)
11,100,450
(899,010)
(332,910)
9,830,703
(2,872,686)
6,850,174
1,888,266
8,738,441
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Directors' Report

For the year ended 31 December 2023

The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of AIICO Insurance Plc ("the Company") and the subsidiary companies ("the Group"), together with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Legal form and principal activity:

The Company was established in 1963 by the American Life Insurance Company and was incorporated as a limited liability company on 14 July 1970. It was converted to a Public Liability Company in 1989 and quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group with effect from 3 December 1990. The Company was registered by the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide Insurance services in Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, Deposit Administration and Financial Services to organizations and private individuals.

The Company is registered by the National Insurance Commission ("NAICOM"). It has two subsidiaries namely:

AIICO Multishield Limited

AIICO Multishield Limited was incorporated in 1997 as a Health Management Organization. It commenced operations in the same year with prepaid health plans to cater for the health needs of individuals and corporate organizations. The Company became a full subsidiary of AIICO Insurance Plc on July 1, 2012.

AIICO Capital Limited

AIICO Capital Limited was registered and licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission in 2012, to carry out portfolio/fund management services. AIICO Capital Limited commenced full operations in 2014 through the provision of bespoke wealth solutions for clients, by adopting a research based approach for every investment decision. AIICO Capital Limited offers portfolio management services, structured investments and mutual funds to suit the investment needs of corporate and individual clients.

Operating results:

The following is a summary of the Group's operating results.

Consolidated Profit or loss and other comprehensive income

In thousands of naira

Insurance revenue

Insurance service expense

Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held

Net expense from reinsurance contracts held

Insurance service result

Net Investment income

Net insurance finance result

Other Expenses

Profit before tax

Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)

Profit for the year

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive income for the year

Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)

Dividend

Dividend Paid

At the Company's AGM held on 08 June 2023, the Shareholders declared a dividend of 3 kobo per share (2022: 2 kobo per share) on the year ended 31 December 2022, which was paid subsequently.

Dividend Recommended

The Board of Directors, pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of Section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of Nigeria 2020, recommended a dividend of 5 kobo per share (2022: 3 kobo per share) for the financial period ended 31 December 2023.

Directors that served during the year and their shareholding

The direct and indirect interest of Directors in the Issued Share Capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and/or as notified by the Directors for the purposes of sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange are disclosed as follows:

Director shares

31 December

31 December

Directors

Indirect Holding

2023

2022

held

Total Holding

Total Holding

Mr. Kundan Sainani

-

-

-

-

Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun

117,119,739

-

117,119,739

117,119,739

Mr. Adewale Kadri

-

-

-

-

Mr Ademola Adebise

49,070

-

49,070

49,070

Mr Samaila Zubairu

-

-

-

-

Mrs. Oluwafolakemi Edun

-

-

-

-

Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi

-

-

-

-

Mr. Raimund Synders (LeapFrog III Nig. Ins. Holdings Ltd. representative)

-

-

-

-

Mr. Rotimi Okpaise

-

-

-

-

Directors' interest in contracts

None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 302 of the Company and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of any disclosable interest in contracts in which the Company was involved during the period ended 31 December 2023.

AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Substantial interest in shares

According to the Register of Members at 31 December 2023, no shareholder held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company except as disclosed as follows:

31 December 2023

31 December 2022

Number of

%

Number of

%

Shares held

Shares held

AIICO Bahamas Limited

15,104,442,427

41.26

14,804,442,337

40.44

LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings LTD

11,173,946,135

30.53

11,173,946,135

30.53

26,278,388,562

71.79

25,978,388,472

70.97

Shareholding Analysis

The shareholding pattern of AIICO Insurance PLC as at 31 December 2023 is as stated below:

Holding pattern (range) as at 31 December 2023

% of

No. of Holders

% of Shareholders

No. of shares

Shareholdings

1

1,000

2,164

2.39

895,184

0.00%

1,001

10,000

19,201

21.20

93,185,405

0.25%

10,001

100,000

59,896

66.13

1,894,762,508

5.18%

100,001

500,000

7,728

8.53

1,403,326,928

3.83%

500,001

1,000,000

776

0.86

539,245,617

1.47%

1,000,001

5,000,000

649

0.72

1,356,681,049

3.71%

5,000,001

10,000,000

75

0.08

514,711,694

1.41%

10,000,001

100,000,000

70

0.08

1,968,110,727

5.38%

100,000,001

500,000,000

12

0.01

3,110,395,136

8.50%

1,000,000,001

5,000,000,000

3

0.00

7,245,775,310

19.79%

5,000,000,001

Above

2

0.00

18,478,186,455

50.48%

90,576

100

36,605,276,013

100.00%

Holding pattern (range) as at 31 December 2022

% of

No of Holders

% of Shareholders

No of shares

Shareholdings

1

1,000

2,164

2.39

895,184

0.00%

1,001

10,000

19,201

21.20

93,185,405

0.25%

10,001

100,000

59,896

66.13

1,894,762,508

5.18%

100,001

500,000

7,728

8.53

1,403,326,928

3.83%

500,001

1,000,000

776

0.86

539,245,617

1.47%

1,000,001

5,000,000

649

0.72

1,356,681,049

3.71%

5,000,001

10,000,000

75

0.08

514,711,694

1.41%

10,000,001

100,000,000

70

0.08

1,968,110,727

5.38%

100,000,001

500,000,000

12

0.01

3,110,395,136

8.50%

1,000,000,001

5,000,000,000

3

0.00

7,245,775,310

19.79%

5,000,000,001

Above

2

0.00

18,478,186,455

50.48%

90,576

100

36,605,276,013

100.00%

Company's distributors

The Company's products are marketed by insurance brokers and agents throughout the country. The Company also employs the direct marketing method to source for insurance business.

Events after reporting date

There were no significant events after the reporting date that would have affected the true and fair view of the Company's state of affairs and disclosures in the financial statements as at that date.

Property and equipment

Changes in property and equipment during the year is shown in Note 16 the financial statements. In the opinion of the directors, the market value of property and equipment is not less than the value indicated in the financial statements.

Acquisition of own shares

The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the year.

Employment and Employees:

Employees' health, safety and environment

The Company strictly observes all health and safety regulations. The Group maintains business premises designed with a view to guaranteeing the safety and healthy living conditions of its employees and customers alike. Employees are adequately insured against occupational and other hazards. Financial provision is also made for all employees in respect of transportation, housing, medical expenses and meals.

Employment of disabled persons

It is the policy of the Company that there is no discrimination in considering applications for employment including those of physically challenged persons. All employees whether physically challenged or not are given equal opportunities to develop their knowledge and to qualify for promotion in furtherance of their careers.

AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Employment and Employees - continued

Employees' Involvement and Training

The Company is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Company's performance and growth. Employees opinion are sought, where practicable, on matters which particularly affect them. The Company runs an open door management policy and leverage several communication channels to disseminate information. Management, professional and technical expertise are the Company's major assets and investment in developing such skills is continuous. The Company's expanding skill base is being brought about by a wide range of in-house, open training programme and digital learning. Opportunities for career development within the Company have also been broadened. Incentive schemes designed to meet the circumstances of each individual are implemented wherever appropriate and in line with regulatory requirements and some of these schemes include staff retirement benefit, productivity bonus, promotion and salary review.

Donations

Donations and corporate social responsibility during the year ended 31 December 2023 amounted to ₦39,981,075 (2022: ₦17,937,150 ) as follows:

2023

In thousands of naira

Description

Amount

Annual AIICO Blood Drive 2023

980

Donation to Action Aid Nigeria

3,226

Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

6,200

Children's Day Celebrations 2023

1,973

Donation of Mosquito Nets to the International Rescue Committee Nigeria

2,661

Donation to Best Performing Caleb University Students

500

Donation to St Augustine's Comprehensive High School, Oye-Ekiti

5,000

Donation to the Resources Centre for Caleb University Library

4,000

Donation to Ajumoni Senior Secondary School for 2023 Global Money Week

268

IWD 2023 - Sponsorship of Women Technology Programme

4,073

Lagelu Grammar School Perimeter Fence Construction Project

5,000

Marketing Sponsorship for VOICE OF WOMEN EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION

250

Sponsorship towards the publishing of textbooks for Tertiary institutions (Professional Insurance Ladies Association)

1,350

The Nigerian Actuarial Society for Actuarial Education Projects

4,500

39,981

2022

In thousands of naira

Description

Amount

Breast Cancer Awareness Support

4,845

Sponsorship of Global Fund for Widows- 14th Annual Gala

2,475

12 Days of AIIxmas

2,000

World Malaria Day Partnership with HACEY

1,945

Donation to LASPARK for Tree Planting

1,500

Half year Pledge Redemption to Action Aid Nigeria

1,394

2nd Half 2021 Pledge to Action Aid Nigeria

1,105

AIICO Revive - A Wellness & Wellbeing Program

750

Donation to JCI Nigeria

500

Annual AIICO Blood Drive

500

Facilitator's Fees for IWD 2022 Visibility Masterclass

323

Sponsorship of Lagos State School Students Excursion to Nigeria Conservation Foundation

315

2022 International Women Day Video production

161

Donation to Oromeruzimgbu Youth Organisation Port Harcourt

100

Donation to Plateau Private School Jos

25

17,937

No donations were given to any political parties (2022:Nil).

Auditors

Ernst & Young have expressed their willingness to continue in office as the Company's auditor in accordance with Section 401(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Donald Kanu

Company Secretary

FRC/2013/PRO/NBA/004/00000002884

Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street

Victoria Island

Lagos, Nigeria

18 April 2024

