ANNUAL REPORT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
AIICO INSURANCE PLC
ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2023
Table of contents
Page
Corporate Information
2
Consolidated Results at a Glance - The Group
4
Results at a Glance - The Company
5
Shareholding structure and free float status
6
Directors' Report
7
Report of the Statutory Audit Committee
10
Corporate Governance Report
11
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in Relation to the Preparation of the Consolidated and Separate Financial
17
Statements
Statement of Corporate Responsibility for the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
18
Independent Auditor's Report
19
Material Accounting Policies
27
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position
63
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
64
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - the Group
65
Separate Statement of Changes in Equity - the Company
66
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Cash Flows
67
Segment Information
68
- Segment Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
69
- Segment Statement of Financial Position
71
Notes to the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
73
Other National Disclosures:
- Valued Added Statement
169
- Five-year Financial Summary - Group
170
- Five-year Financial Summary - Company
172
- Revenue Account of General Business
174
- Revenue Account of Life Business
175
1
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Corporate Information
Directors
Mr. Kundan Sainani (Indian)
Chairman
Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun
Group MD / CEO
Mr. Adewale Kadri
Executive Director
Mr. Samaila Zubairu
Director/Independent
Mr. Ademola Adebise
Director
Mrs. Oluwafolakemi Edun (nee Fajemirokun)
Director
Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi
Director
Mr. Raimund Snyders *
Director
Mr. Rotimi Okpaise **
Director
Key
*
South African by Nationality
**
Appointed effective 23rd February 2023
Company Secretary
Mr. Donald Kanu
AIICO Insurance Plc AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street
Victoria Island, Lagos
Registered Office
AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street
Lagos
RC No.
7340
TIN
00401332-0001
Corporate Head Office
AIICO Plaza
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street Victoria Island
Lagos
Tel: +234 01 2792930-59
0700AIIContact (0700 2442 6682 28)
Fax: +234 01 2799800
Website: //www.aiicoplc.com
E-mail: aiicontact@aiicoplc.com
Registrar
Coronation Registrars
09, Amodu Ojikutu Street Off
Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island
P.M.B. 12753
Lagos
Independent Auditor
Ernst & Young
10th & 13th Floors, UBA House
57, Marina Road
Lagos Island
Lagos
website: www.ey.com/ng
Bankers
Access Bank Plc
Ecobank Nigeria Limited
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
First City Monument Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Limited
Stanbic IBTC Bank
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited
Union Bank of Nigeria Limited
United Bank of Africa Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Actuary
Firm Name:
Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited
Firm FRCN:
FRC/2019/00000012910
Life Valuation
Nikhil Dhodia
FRCN
FRC/2021/PRO/NAS/004/00000024023
Firm Name:
Zamara Consulting Actuaries Nigeria Limited
Firm FRCN:
FRC/2019/00000012910
Non life Valuation
Jay Kosgei
FRCN
FRC/2021/PRO/NAS/004/00000023786
2
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Corporate information (continued)
Reinsurers
Africa Reinsurance Corporation
Continental Reinsurance Plc
Swiss Reinsurance
WAICA Reinsurance
Nigerian Reinsurance
Trust Reinsurance
Zep Reinsurance
Arig Reinsurance
Aveni Reinsurance
NCA Reinsurance
Estate Valuer
Firm Name:
Niyi Fatokun & Co.
Firm FRCN:
FRC/2019/00000012894
Partner
Niyi Fatokun
FRCN
(Chartered Surveyors & Valuer)
FRC/2013/PRO/NIESV/004/00000001217
Regulatory Authority
National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)
Branch Networks
1. Port Harcourt
2. Kaduna
11 Ezimgbu Link Road (Mummy B Road)
Yaman Phone House
Off Stadium Road
1, Constitution Road
G.R.A Phase 4, Port Harcourt
Kaduna, Kaduna State
Rivers State
Tel: +234 803 338 6968;
Tel: +234 808 313 4875
+234 805 601 9667
+234 909 448 9393
3. Abuja Area Office
4. Kano
No 44 Durban Street,
8, Post Office Road
Off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II
Kano
FCT, Abuja.
Kano State
Tel: +234 805 820 0439
Tel: +234 807 810 7938
+234 817 668 4115
+234 806 593 4787
5. Abeokuta
6. Lagos, Ikeja
46, Tinubu Street
AIICO House
Ita Eko, Abeokuta
Plot 2, Oba Akran Avenue
Ogun State
Opp. Dunlop, Ikeja, Lagos
Tel: +234 803 255 7071
Tel: +234 1 460 2097-8; +234 808 313 4376
+234 1 460 2218
7. Aba
8. Lagos, Isolo
7, Factory Road
203/205, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway
Aba, Abia State
Isolo, Lagos
Tel: +234 805 531 4351
Tel: +234 802 305 4803; +234 805 717 6063
9. Enugu
10. Lagos, Ilupeju
55-59, Chime Avenue
AIICO House
Gbuja's Plaza New Haven
36/38, Ilupeju Industrial Avenue
Enugu State
Ilupeju, Lagos
Tel: +234 803 724 6767
Tel: +234 816 046 6239
+234 803 334 3036
11. Benin
12. Onitsha
28, Sakponba Road
Noclink Plaza, 41 New Market Road
Benin City
Opp UBA Bank, Onitsha
Edo State
Anambra State
Tel: +234 805 116 3395
Tel: +234 708 606 4999
+234 813 405 1972
+234 803 375 0361
13. Jos
14. Owerri
4, Beach Road
46, Wetheral Road
Jos, Plateau State.
Owerri, Imo State
Tel: +234 805 735 6726
Tel: +234 805 603 3269
+234 809 033 5125
+234 706 603 2065
15. Ibadan
16. Warri
12, Moshood Abiola Way
60, Effurun/Sapele Road
Challenge Area
Warri.
Ibadan, Oyo State
Delta State.
Tel: +234 803 231 8925
Tel: +234 803 971 0794
+234 802 834 4263
+234 818 749 7490
3
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Results at a Glance - The Group
For the year ended 31 December 2023
Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Increase /
Increase /
Restated
(decrease)
(decrease)
In thousands of naira
2023
2022
Changes
%
Gross written premium
110,119,382
88,275,920
21,843,462
25
Insurance revenue
72,633,374
54,817,897
17,815,477
32
Insurance service expense
(65,497,784)
(43,799,903)
(21,697,881)
50
Net reinsurance
(8,753,832)
(10,793,212)
2,039,380
(19)
Insurance service result
(1,618,242)
224,782
(1,843,024)
(820)
Net investment income before fair value changes
32,032,701
22,827,291
9,205,410
40
Net fair value loss
(10,772,433)
(6,036,060)
(4,736,373)
78
Net change in investment contract liabilities
(639,957)
(167,556)
(472,401)
282
Net impairment reversal/(loss)
(165,784)
(170,440)
4,656
(3)
Net foreign exchange income/(expense)
6,422,939
(676,219)
7,099,158
(1050)
Net insurance finance result
(8,722,355)
(7,823,345)
(899,010)
11
Net insurance and investment result
16,536,870
8,178,454
8,358,416
102
Other income
2,760,894
951,040
1,809,853
190
Other expenses
(6,768,625)
(6,431,059)
(337,566)
5
Profit before income tax from continuing operations
12,529,139
2,698,436
9,830,703
364
Income tax expenses
(512,849)
(405,006)
(107,843)
(27)
Discontinued operations
-
2,872,686
(2,872,686)
(100)
Profit for the year
12,016,290
5,166,115
6,850,174
133
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
1,701,288
(186,978)
1,888,266
(1010)
Total comprehensive income for the year
13,717,578
4,979,137
8,738,441
176
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
33
14
Financial position
Increase /
Increase /
Restated
(decrease)
(decrease)
In thousands of naira
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Changes
%
Cash and cash equivalents
18,422,728
15,915,376
2,507,352
16
Financial assets
266,747,074
225,459,912
41,287,162
18
Trade receivables
980,752
866,977
113,775
13
Reinsurance contracts assets
17,116,370
10,690,993
6,425,377
60
Other receivables and prepayments
3,667,351
4,608,478
(941,127)
(20)
Deferred tax assets
-
21,501
(21,501)
(100)
Investment properties
707,500
760,000
(52,500)
(7)
Property and equipment
8,913,645
8,359,520
554,125
7
Statutory deposits
500,000
500,000
-
-
Right of use assets
132,512
60,055
72,458
121
Goodwill and other intangible assets
907,630
928,672
(21,042)
(2)
Total assets
318,095,562
268,171,484
49,924,078
19
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
218,023,682
188,108,267
29,915,414
16
Investment contract liabilities
3,855,324
3,212,895
642,429
20
Reinsurance contract liabilities
930,616
1,301,734
(371,118)
(29)
Other insurance contract liabilities
2,423,168
3,103,704
(680,536)
(22)
Trade payables
1,612,909
2,010,298
(397,389)
(20)
Other payables and accruals
8,332,139
7,764,833
567,307
7
Fixed income liabilities
30,241,800
22,781,598
7,460,202
33
Current income tax payable
845,061
669,543
175,518
26
Deferred tax liabilities
498
7,666
(7,168)
(94)
Total liabilities
266,265,197
228,960,537
37,304,659
16
Equity
Share capital
18,302,638
18,302,638
-
-
Share premium
64,745
64,745
-
-
Revaluation reserve
2,764,016
2,764,016
-
-
Fair value reserve
(1,107,650)
(2,796,624)
1,688,974
(60)
Contingency reserve
11,755,475
9,710,046
2,045,429
21
Retained earnings
19,615,891
10,743,724
8,872,166
83
Shareholders' funds
51,395,114
38,788,545
12,606,569
33
Non-controlling interests
435,252
422,402
12,850
3
Total equity
51,830,366
39,210,947
12,619,419
32
Total liabilities and equity
318,095,562
268,171,484
49,924,078
19
4
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Results at a Glance - The Company
For the year ended 31 December 2023
Profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Increase/
Increase/
Restated
(Decrease)
(Decrease)
In thousands of naira
2023
2022
Changes
%
Insurance revenue
Insurance service expense
(64,847,043)
(42,944,342)
(21,902,701)
51
Net expenses from reinsurance contracts
(8,753,832)
(10,793,212)
2,039,380
(19)
Insurance service result
(1,972,397)
(527,956)
(1,444,440)
274
Net investment income before fair value changes
26,648,443
17,337,655
9,310,788
54
Net fair value loss
(10,772,433)
(6,036,060)
(4,736,373)
78
Net change in investment contract liabilities
(639,957)
(167,556)
(472,401)
282
Net impairment reversal/(loss)
38,115
(71,916)
110,031
(153)
Net foreign exchange income/(expense)
6,322,481
(690,207)
7,012,688
(1016)
Net insurance finance result
(8,702,172)
(7,817,083)
(885,089)
11
Net insurance and investment result
10,922,080
2,026,877
8,895,203
439
Other income
2,641,166
861,045
1,780,121
207
Other expenses
(1,532,079)
(1,094,846)
(437,233)
(40)
Profit before income tax from continuing operations
12,031,167
1,793,076
10,238,091
571
Income tax expenses
(460,112)
(198,370)
(261,742)
100
Discontinued operations
-
2,872,686
(2,872,686)
(100)
Profit for the year
11,571,055
4,467,391
7,103,663
159
Total other comprehensive income
1,808,153
146,339
1,661,815
1136
Total comprehensive income for the year
13,379,208
4,613,730
8,765,478
190
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
-
-
Financial position
Increase /
Increase /
Restated
(decrease)
(decrease)
In thousands of naira
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Changes
%
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
7,921,257
6,521,942
1,399,315
21
Financial assets
243,686,602
208,421,453
35,265,149
17
Trade receivables
909,559
852,113
57,446
7
Reinsurance contracts assets
17,116,370
10,690,993
6,425,377
60
Other receivables and prepayments
2,838,437
4,064,879
(1,226,441)
(30)
Investment in subsidiaries
1,087,317
1,087,317
-
-
Investment properties
707,500
760,000
(52,500)
(7)
Property and equipment
8,708,397
8,064,528
643,868
8
Statutory deposits
500,000
500,000
-
-
Right of use assets
132,512
60,055
72,458
121
Goodwill and other intangible assets
840,555
846,825
(6,270)
(1)
Total assets
284,448,506
241,870,104
42,578,401
18
Liabilities
Insurance contract liabilities
217,701,608
187,778,079
29,923,530
16
Investment contract liabilities
3,855,323
3,212,895
642,429
20
Reinsurance contract liabilities
930,616
1,301,734
(371,118)
(29)
Other insurance contract liabilities
2,423,168
3,103,704
(680,536)
(22)
Trade payables
1,612,909
2,010,297
(397,388)
(20)
Other payables and accruals
7,570,588
6,730,616
839,972
12
Current income tax payable
763,026
422,562
340,464
81
Total liabilities
234,857,238
204,559,886
30,297,352
15
Equity
Share capital
18,302,638
18,302,638
-
-
Share premium
64,745
64,745
-
-
Revaluation reserve
2,764,016
2,764,016
-
-
Fair value reserve
(13,544)
(1,821,697)
1,808,153
(99)
Contingency reserve
11,755,475
9,710,046
2,045,429
21
Retained earnings
16,717,938
8,290,471
8,427,467
102
Shareholders' funds
49,591,268
37,310,218
12,281,050
33
Total liabilities and equity
284,448,506
241,870,104
42,578,402
18
5
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Shareholding Structure And Freefloat Status
Company name
AIICO Insurance Plc
Year end
December
Reporting Period
31-Dec-23
Share Price at end of reporting period
N0.76 (31 December 2022: N0.59)
Shareholding Structure/Free Float Status
31-Dec-23
31-Dec-22
Description
Unit
Percentage
Unit
Percentage
Issued Share Capital***
36,605,276,013
100%
36,605,276,013
100%
Substantial Shareholdings (5% and above)
AIICO Bahamas Limited
15,104,442,427
41.26%
14,804,442,337
40.44%
LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings LTD
11,173,946,135
30.53%
11,173,946,135
30.53%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
26,278,388,562
71.79%
25,978,388,472
70.97%
Directors' Shareholdings (direct and indirect), excluding directors with substantial interests
Babatunde Fajemirokun
117,119,739
0.32%
117,119,739
0.32%
Ademola Adebise
49,070
0.00%
49,070
0.00%
Total Directors' Shareholdings
117,168,809
0.32%
117,168,809
0.32%
Total Other Influential Shareholdings
-
0.00%
-
0.00%
Free Float in Units and Percentage
10,209,718,642
27.89%
10,509,718,732
28.71%
Free Float in Value
₦ 7,759,386,167.92
₦ 6,200,734,051.88
Declaration:
AIICO Insurance Plc with a free float percentage of 27.89% as at 31 December 2023, is compliant with The Nigeria Stock Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board.
Mr. Donald Kanu
Company Secretary
FRC/2013/PRO/NBA/004/00000002884
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street
Victoria Island
Lagos, Nigeria
18-April-24
6
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Directors' Report
For the year ended 31 December 2023
The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of AIICO Insurance Plc ("the Company") and the subsidiary companies ("the Group"), together with the audited consolidated and separate financial statements and the Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Legal form and principal activity:
The Company was established in 1963 by the American Life Insurance Company and was incorporated as a limited liability company on 14 July 1970. It was converted to a Public Liability Company in 1989 and quoted on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group with effect from 3 December 1990. The Company was registered by the Federal Government of Nigeria to provide Insurance services in Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, Deposit Administration and Financial Services to organizations and private individuals.
The Company is registered by the National Insurance Commission ("NAICOM"). It has two subsidiaries namely:
AIICO Multishield Limited
AIICO Multishield Limited was incorporated in 1997 as a Health Management Organization. It commenced operations in the same year with prepaid health plans to cater for the health needs of individuals and corporate organizations. The Company became a full subsidiary of AIICO Insurance Plc on July 1, 2012.
AIICO Capital Limited
AIICO Capital Limited was registered and licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission in 2012, to carry out portfolio/fund management services. AIICO Capital Limited commenced full operations in 2014 through the provision of bespoke wealth solutions for clients, by adopting a research based approach for every investment decision. AIICO Capital Limited offers portfolio management services, structured investments and mutual funds to suit the investment needs of corporate and individual clients.
Operating results:
The following is a summary of the Group's operating results.
Consolidated Profit or loss and other comprehensive income
In thousands of naira
Insurance revenue
Insurance service expense
Insurance service result before reinsurance contracts held
Net expense from reinsurance contracts held
Insurance service result
Net Investment income
Net insurance finance result
Other Expenses
Profit before tax
Profit from discontinued operations (net of tax)
Profit for the year
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive income for the year
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
Dividend
Dividend Paid
At the Company's AGM held on 08 June 2023, the Shareholders declared a dividend of 3 kobo per share (2022: 2 kobo per share) on the year ended 31 December 2022, which was paid subsequently.
Dividend Recommended
The Board of Directors, pursuant to the powers vested in it by the provisions of Section 426 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) of Nigeria 2020, recommended a dividend of 5 kobo per share (2022: 3 kobo per share) for the financial period ended 31 December 2023.
Directors that served during the year and their shareholding
The direct and indirect interest of Directors in the Issued Share Capital of the Company as recorded in the Register of Directors' Shareholding and/or as notified by the Directors for the purposes of sections 301 and 302 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and the listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange are disclosed as follows:
Director shares
31 December
31 December
Directors
Indirect Holding
2023
2022
held
Total Holding
Total Holding
Mr. Kundan Sainani
-
-
-
-
Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun
117,119,739
-
117,119,739
117,119,739
Mr. Adewale Kadri
-
-
-
-
Mr Ademola Adebise
49,070
-
49,070
49,070
Mr Samaila Zubairu
-
-
-
-
Mrs. Oluwafolakemi Edun
-
-
-
-
Mr. Olalekan Akinyanmi
-
-
-
-
Mr. Raimund Synders (LeapFrog III Nig. Ins. Holdings Ltd. representative)
-
-
-
-
Mr. Rotimi Okpaise
-
-
-
-
Directors' interest in contracts
None of the Directors has notified the Company for the purpose of Section 302 of the Company and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of any disclosable interest in contracts in which the Company was involved during the period ended 31 December 2023.
7
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Substantial interest in shares
According to the Register of Members at 31 December 2023, no shareholder held more than 5% of the issued share capital of the Company except as disclosed as follows:
31 December 2023
31 December 2022
Number of
%
Number of
%
Shares held
Shares held
AIICO Bahamas Limited
15,104,442,427
41.26
14,804,442,337
40.44
LeapFrog III Nigeria Insurance Holdings LTD
11,173,946,135
30.53
11,173,946,135
30.53
26,278,388,562
71.79
25,978,388,472
70.97
Shareholding Analysis
The shareholding pattern of AIICO Insurance PLC as at 31 December 2023 is as stated below:
Holding pattern (range) as at 31 December 2023
% of
No. of Holders
% of Shareholders
No. of shares
Shareholdings
1
1,000
2,164
2.39
895,184
0.00%
1,001
10,000
19,201
21.20
93,185,405
0.25%
10,001
100,000
59,896
66.13
1,894,762,508
5.18%
100,001
500,000
7,728
8.53
1,403,326,928
3.83%
500,001
1,000,000
776
0.86
539,245,617
1.47%
1,000,001
5,000,000
649
0.72
1,356,681,049
3.71%
5,000,001
10,000,000
75
0.08
514,711,694
1.41%
10,000,001
100,000,000
70
0.08
1,968,110,727
5.38%
100,000,001
500,000,000
12
0.01
3,110,395,136
8.50%
1,000,000,001
5,000,000,000
3
0.00
7,245,775,310
19.79%
5,000,000,001
Above
2
0.00
18,478,186,455
50.48%
90,576
100
36,605,276,013
100.00%
Holding pattern (range) as at 31 December 2022
% of
No of Holders
% of Shareholders
No of shares
Shareholdings
1
1,000
2,164
2.39
895,184
0.00%
1,001
10,000
19,201
21.20
93,185,405
0.25%
10,001
100,000
59,896
66.13
1,894,762,508
5.18%
100,001
500,000
7,728
8.53
1,403,326,928
3.83%
500,001
1,000,000
776
0.86
539,245,617
1.47%
1,000,001
5,000,000
649
0.72
1,356,681,049
3.71%
5,000,001
10,000,000
75
0.08
514,711,694
1.41%
10,000,001
100,000,000
70
0.08
1,968,110,727
5.38%
100,000,001
500,000,000
12
0.01
3,110,395,136
8.50%
1,000,000,001
5,000,000,000
3
0.00
7,245,775,310
19.79%
5,000,000,001
Above
2
0.00
18,478,186,455
50.48%
90,576
100
36,605,276,013
100.00%
Company's distributors
The Company's products are marketed by insurance brokers and agents throughout the country. The Company also employs the direct marketing method to source for insurance business.
Events after reporting date
There were no significant events after the reporting date that would have affected the true and fair view of the Company's state of affairs and disclosures in the financial statements as at that date.
Property and equipment
Changes in property and equipment during the year is shown in Note 16 the financial statements. In the opinion of the directors, the market value of property and equipment is not less than the value indicated in the financial statements.
Acquisition of own shares
The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the year.
Employment and Employees:
Employees' health, safety and environment
The Company strictly observes all health and safety regulations. The Group maintains business premises designed with a view to guaranteeing the safety and healthy living conditions of its employees and customers alike. Employees are adequately insured against occupational and other hazards. Financial provision is also made for all employees in respect of transportation, housing, medical expenses and meals.
Employment of disabled persons
It is the policy of the Company that there is no discrimination in considering applications for employment including those of physically challenged persons. All employees whether physically challenged or not are given equal opportunities to develop their knowledge and to qualify for promotion in furtherance of their careers.
8
AIICO INSURANCE PLC ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
Employment and Employees - continued
Employees' Involvement and Training
The Company is committed to keeping employees fully informed as much as possible regarding the Company's performance and growth. Employees opinion are sought, where practicable, on matters which particularly affect them. The Company runs an open door management policy and leverage several communication channels to disseminate information. Management, professional and technical expertise are the Company's major assets and investment in developing such skills is continuous. The Company's expanding skill base is being brought about by a wide range of in-house, open training programme and digital learning. Opportunities for career development within the Company have also been broadened. Incentive schemes designed to meet the circumstances of each individual are implemented wherever appropriate and in line with regulatory requirements and some of these schemes include staff retirement benefit, productivity bonus, promotion and salary review.
Donations
Donations and corporate social responsibility during the year ended 31 December 2023 amounted to ₦39,981,075 (2022: ₦17,937,150 ) as follows:
2023
In thousands of naira
Description
Amount
Annual AIICO Blood Drive 2023
980
Donation to Action Aid Nigeria
3,226
Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign
6,200
Children's Day Celebrations 2023
1,973
Donation of Mosquito Nets to the International Rescue Committee Nigeria
2,661
Donation to Best Performing Caleb University Students
500
Donation to St Augustine's Comprehensive High School, Oye-Ekiti
5,000
Donation to the Resources Centre for Caleb University Library
4,000
Donation to Ajumoni Senior Secondary School for 2023 Global Money Week
268
IWD 2023 - Sponsorship of Women Technology Programme
4,073
Lagelu Grammar School Perimeter Fence Construction Project
5,000
Marketing Sponsorship for VOICE OF WOMEN EMPOWERMENT FOUNDATION
250
Sponsorship towards the publishing of textbooks for Tertiary institutions (Professional Insurance Ladies Association)
1,350
The Nigerian Actuarial Society for Actuarial Education Projects
4,500
39,981
2022
In thousands of naira
Description
Amount
Breast Cancer Awareness Support
4,845
Sponsorship of Global Fund for Widows- 14th Annual Gala
2,475
12 Days of AIIxmas
2,000
World Malaria Day Partnership with HACEY
1,945
Donation to LASPARK for Tree Planting
1,500
Half year Pledge Redemption to Action Aid Nigeria
1,394
2nd Half 2021 Pledge to Action Aid Nigeria
1,105
AIICO Revive - A Wellness & Wellbeing Program
750
Donation to JCI Nigeria
500
Annual AIICO Blood Drive
500
Facilitator's Fees for IWD 2022 Visibility Masterclass
323
Sponsorship of Lagos State School Students Excursion to Nigeria Conservation Foundation
315
2022 International Women Day Video production
161
Donation to Oromeruzimgbu Youth Organisation Port Harcourt
100
Donation to Plateau Private School Jos
25
17,937
No donations were given to any political parties (2022:Nil).
Auditors
Ernst & Young have expressed their willingness to continue in office as the Company's auditor in accordance with Section 401(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.
BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Donald Kanu
Company Secretary
FRC/2013/PRO/NBA/004/00000002884
Plot PC 12, Churchgate Street
Victoria Island
Lagos, Nigeria
18 April 2024
9
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 19:28:02 UTC.