  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. AIICO Insurance Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIICO   NGAIICO00006

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

(AIICO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-24
0.5300 NGN   -3.64%
02:08pAiico Insurance : Report of board meeting of april 28, 2023
PU
04/06Aiico Insurance : Corporate action announcement
PU
04/03AIICO Insurance Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
News 
All News

AIICO INSURANCE : REPORT OF BOARD MEETING OF APRIL 28, 2023

04/30/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
Lagos, Nigeria

April 28, 2023

APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR QUARTER ONE (Q1) ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

We refer to our March 30, 2023 announcement wherein we informed the investing public and The Nigeria Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") of the Board Meeting scheduled for April 28, 2023.

We are pleased to inform the investing public and The Exchange that the Board of Directors of AIICO Insurance Plc (the Company) met as announced and considered and approved the Group's Unaudited Financial Statement for quarter one (Q1 2023) ended March 31, 2023.

In view of the above, all Directors, Persons discharging managerial responsibility, Adviser(s) of the Company, or their connected persons are reminded that as announced on 30 March 2023, the Closed Period declared by the Company is still running and will continue until 24 hours after the accounts is filed with The Exchange

For: AIICO Insurance Plc

Donald Kanu, PhD

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

AIICO Insurance plc published this content on 30 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2023 18:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
