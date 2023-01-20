Advanced search
    AIICO   NGAIICO00006

AIICO INSURANCE PLC

(AIICO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-18
0.6600 NGN   +1.54%
10:21aAiico Insurance : Report of q4, 2022 board meeting
PU
01/03Aiico Insurance : Aiico insurance plc's annual board work plan 2023
PU
2022Aiico Insurance : Earnings forecast
PU
AIICO INSURANCE : REPORT OF Q4, 2022 BOARD MEETING

01/20/2023 | 10:21am EST
Lagos, Nigeria

January 20, 2023

APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR QUARTER FOUR (Q4) ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

We refer to our January 3, 2023 announcement wherein we informed the investing public and The Nigeria Exchange Limited ("the Exchange") of the Board Meeting scheduled for January 19, 2023.

We are pleased to inform the investing public and The Exchange that the Board of Directors of AIICO Insurance Plc (the Company) met as announced and considered and approved the Group's Unaudited Financial Statement for quarter four (Q4 2022) December 31 2022.

In view of the above, all Directors, Persons discharging managerial responsibility, Adviser(s) of the Company, or their connected persons are reminded that as announced on January 3, 2023, the Closed Period declared by the Company is still on until 24 hours after the Q4 2022 accounts and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 are filed with The Exchange.

For: AIICO Insurance Plc

Donald KANU

Company Secretary

