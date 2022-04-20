Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Aikchol Hospital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AHC   TH0281010Z06

AIKCHOL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(AHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-18
19.90 THB   -4.78%
06:49aAIKCHOL HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Resignation of Director and appointment of Director
PU
03/31Aikchol Hospital Public Company Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
03/18AIKCHOL HOSPITAL PUBLIC : Publication of notice of 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aikchol Hospital Public : Resignation of Director and appointment of Director

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Date/Time
20 Apr 2022 17:06:26
Headline
Resignation of Director and appointment of Director
Symbol
AHC
Source
AHC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Aikchol Hospital pcl published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 839 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
Net income 2021 258 M 7,64 M 7,64 M
Net cash 2021 1 122 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
Yield 2021 3,75%
Capitalization 2 983 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart AIKCHOL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Aikchol Hospital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Phortchana Manoch Vice Chairman & Chairman-Executive Board
Apirag Vanich Chairman
Sanit Charkrit Director & Medical Director
Prapaphan Tanthavirat Secretary & Managing Director-Administration
Vichai Dhepchalerm Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIKCHOL HOSPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED23.60%88
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-21.78%27 961
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-2.94%20 715
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.81%13 187
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED14.13%12 340
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.94%10 804