Ailleron S A : joins Cracow .NET Group with Łukasz Pękala

We are always happy to share our knowledge. This time, we had an opportunity to do this thanks to Łukasz Pękala - our .NET developer. We are proud to inform that he was one of the speakers during 153. edition of Cracow .NET Group meetings.

Cracow .NET Group brings together people working with .NET technology in Krakow and surrounding areas. It is the oldest such group in Poland. Its main aim is to allow its members to share their knowledge and ideas. To achieve that goal, the group organizes regular meetings.

During their last edition that took place on October 21st, 2021, Łukasz Pękala had an opportunity to share his knowledge and experience, as he was one of the leading speakers. As a .NET developer with 10 years of experience and one of the Ailleron's experts, he was a perfect candidate for the position. For his presentation he discussed the topic of Code Coverage - a measure used to describe the degree to which the source code of a program is executed when a particular test suite runs.

Congratulations Łukasz - we are certain that your knowledge was very valuable for your colleagues!