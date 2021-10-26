Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ailleron S A : joins Cracow .NET Group with Łukasz Pękala

10/26/2021 | 03:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are always happy to share our knowledge. This time, we had an opportunity to do this thanks to Łukasz Pękala - our .NET developer. We are proud to inform that he was one of the speakers during 153. edition of Cracow .NET Group meetings.

Cracow .NET Group brings together people working with .NET technology in Krakow and surrounding areas. It is the oldest such group in Poland. Its main aim is to allow its members to share their knowledge and ideas. To achieve that goal, the group organizes regular meetings.

During their last edition that took place on October 21st, 2021, Łukasz Pękala had an opportunity to share his knowledge and experience, as he was one of the leading speakers. As a .NET developer with 10 years of experience and one of the Ailleron's experts, he was a perfect candidate for the position. For his presentation he discussed the topic of Code Coverage - a measure used to describe the degree to which the source code of a program is executed when a particular test suite runs.

Congratulations Łukasz - we are certain that your knowledge was very valuable for your colleagues!

Disclaimer

Ailleron SA published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 07:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 160 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2021 8,00 M 2,01 M 2,01 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 160 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 381
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart AILLERON S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ailleron S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AILLERON S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 12,95 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Rafal Styczen Chief Executive Officer
Tomasz Krol Financial Director
Bartlomiej Stoinski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dariusz Korzycki Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jan Styczen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AILLERON S.A.11.64%40
ADOBE INC.29.36%307 828
WORKDAY INC.17.75%69 973
AUTODESK, INC.1.06%68 547
TWILIO INC.5.81%63 450
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.18%51 438