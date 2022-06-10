AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the Capital Reduction of AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (AIMCG)

(Translation)

No. AIMRE 059/2022

10 June 2022

Subject Notification of the Capital Reduction of AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (AIMCG)

Attention Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the announcement by AIM Real Estate Management Company Limited (the "Company") as the REIT Manager of AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("AIMCG") regarding the notification of distribution payment in form of capital reduction of AIMCG at the rate of Baht 0.1000 per trust unit, and the payment was scheduled on 10 June 2022. The Company already distributed the proceeds from the capital reduction to the trust unitholders by decreasing the par value of trust unit from Baht 9.9300 per trust unit to Baht 9.8300 per trust unit, representing a capital reduction of Baht 28,800,000. The remaining paid-up capital is Baht 2,831,040,000.

In this regard, the Company has informed the capital reduction of AIMCG to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC Office") and SCB Asset Management Company Limited, as the Trustee ("Trustee") of AIMCG on 10 June 2022. SEC Office and Trustee have acknowledged the capital reduction of AIMCG.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours respectfully,

AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust

by AIM Real Estate Management Company Limited

(Mr. Amorn Chulaluksananukul)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

