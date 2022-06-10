Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIMCG   TH9278010003

AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AIMCG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the Capital Reduction of AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (AIMCG)

06/10/2022 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation)

No. AIMRE 059/2022

10 June 2022

Subject Notification of the Capital Reduction of AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (AIMCG)

Attention Director and Manager

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference is made to the announcement by AIM Real Estate Management Company Limited (the "Company") as the REIT Manager of AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust ("AIMCG") regarding the notification of distribution payment in form of capital reduction of AIMCG at the rate of Baht 0.1000 per trust unit, and the payment was scheduled on 10 June 2022. The Company already distributed the proceeds from the capital reduction to the trust unitholders by decreasing the par value of trust unit from Baht 9.9300 per trust unit to Baht 9.8300 per trust unit, representing a capital reduction of Baht 28,800,000. The remaining paid-up capital is Baht 2,831,040,000.

In this regard, the Company has informed the capital reduction of AIMCG to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC Office") and SCB Asset Management Company Limited, as the Trustee ("Trustee") of AIMCG on 10 June 2022. SEC Office and Trustee have acknowledged the capital reduction of AIMCG.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours respectfully,

AIM Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust

by AIM Real Estate Management Company Limited

(Mr. Amorn Chulaluksananukul)

Chief Executive Officer and Director

บริษัท เอไอเอ็มเรียลเอสเตท แมนเนจเม้นท์ จ ำกัดเลขที่93/1 อำคำรจีพีเอฟ วิทยุอำคำรบี ชั้น8 ห้อง803 ถนนวิทยุแขวงลุมพินี เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพมหำนคร10330 โทรศัพท์02-254-0441-2

AIM REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED Unit 803, 8th floor, Tower B, GPF Witthayu Building, No. 93/1, Witthayu Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok 10330 Tel 02-254-0441-2

Disclaimer

Aim Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
07:12aAIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND L : Notification of the Capital Reduction of AIM Commer..
PU
06/06AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND L : Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022
PU
05/13AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Approves Dist..
CI
05/13AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earni..
CI
04/29AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND L : Announcement in relation to the Annual General Meet..
PU
04/11AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND L : Publication of the invitation to the 2022 Annual Ge..
PU
03/29AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND L : Notification of the amendment of the information di..
PU
03/29AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND L : Decreasing of the company's paid-up capital of AIMC..
PU
03/28AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND L : Notification of the amendment of the information di..
PU
03/28AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND L : Notification of the Capital Reduction of AIM Commer..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 362 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net income 2021 -63,3 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net Debt 2021 131 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,6x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 1 454 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charasrit A. Voravudhi Managing Director & Director
Yanichsa Chartvutkorbkul Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Thanachai Santichaikul Chairman
Ekavaj Amornvivat Director-Legal & Compliance
Supakorn Chantasasawat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-13.68%43
EQUINIX, INC.-22.16%60 863
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-7.42%40 373
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-24.89%37 819
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-30.00%25 475
SEGRO PLC-27.71%16 197