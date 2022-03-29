AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Notification of the amendment of the information disclosed regarding the BOD resolutions regarding the Result of Bid Opening for 72 Courtyard, The Proposal of Rental Payment of Porto Chino and UD Town, and the Convening of the 2022 AGM (revised)

Acquisition or disposition of assets The Company received the Proposal of D-Land. Since D-Land has the D-Land Outstanding Debt with AIMCG, and D-Land would like to offer to repay partial payment of D-Land Outstanding Debt by allowing AIMCG to lease the Lands and Buildings in the Porto Chino Project for a period of 5 years, starting from the date of the termination of the Lands and Buildings Lease Agreements, whereby AIMCG will not be required to pay any further rental fees and any expenses for such additional lease period, in which case it is considered as the partial payment of the D-Land outstanding debt as to the amount of 32,000,000 Baht (Thirty Two Million Baht) which is the amount of lower leasehold appraised value from 2 appraisal companies, whose names are in the approval list of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Office of the SEC") and the partial D-Land Outstanding Debt amount of 32,000,000 Baht (Thirty Two Million Baht) mentioned will be extinguished when AIMCG and D-Land have entered into an agreement and/or take any action enabling leasing out the Lands and Buildings of the Porto Chino Project according to the Proposal of D-Land. The actions to comply with the proposal mentioned above may be considered as an acquisition of the main assets of AIMCG. However, the Company considers that entering into this transaction, which is the acquisition of the main assets of AIMCG, is part of the Proposal of D-Land to restructure the outstanding debt, rental fees and the Rental Income Difference to AIMCG, which is an significant transaction of AIMCG, the Company, thus, considers that the acquisition of Additional Leasehold Rights in the Porto Chino Project should be presented with the Proposal of D-Land for the trust unitholders to be considered. However, due to the transaction size of the acquisition of Additional Leasehold right in the Porto Chino Project, the value is less than 30 percent of the total asset value of AIMCG. Therefore, it is not required an approval from the trust unitholders' meeting by a vote of not less than 3/4 (three-fourth) of all votes of trust unitholders attending the meeting and having the right to vote but the approval of the relevant agenda must be approved by the trust unitholders' meeting with a majority vote of the trust unitholders attending the meeting and having the right to vote. ______________________________________________________________________ Schedule of investment unitholders' meeting/trust unitholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of trust unitholders' meeting Meeting Type : Annual General Meeting Date announced : 17-Mar-2022 Meeting date of unitholders : 29-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 10 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 31-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 30-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Acquisition or Disposition of Assets Venue of the meeting : Mandarin A Room, 1st floor, Mandarin Hotel Bangkok, No. 662 Rama IV Road, Maha Phruettharam Sub-District, Bangrak District, Bangkok Remark : The agendas in the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Trust Unitholders of AIMCG are as follows Agenda 1 To acknowledge the performance of AIMCG for the fiscal year 2021 Agenda 2 To acknowledge the financial statements of AIMCG for the year 2021, ended at 31 December 2021 Agenda 3 To acknowledge the appointment of the auditor and their remuneration for the fiscal year 2022 Agenda 4 Consider and approve proposals for rental payment for the Porto Chino Project Agenda 5 Consider and approve proposals for rental payment for the UD Town Project Agenda 5.1 Consider and approve the proposal of Discount on Outstanding Debt of UD Town Project Agenda 5.2 Consider and approve the proposals for payment of rental fees and the Rental Income Difference of UD Town Project Agenda 6 Other Matters (if any) ______________________________________________________________________ As the REIT Manager had carried out the opening of bid for disposal of leasehold right of AIMCG and/or long-term sublease of leasehold right in 72 Courtyard Project with a period for submitting proposals from 2 February 2022 to 3 March 2022, the REIT Manager would like to inform the result of the proposal acceptance that no person has submitted an offer within the specified period. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. 