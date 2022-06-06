AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022

Headline: Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022 Security Symbol: AIMCG

Announcement Details Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit Subject Report NAV Name AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AIMCG) NAV as of 30-Apr-2022 Net Assets Value (Baht per unit) 9.8927 Net Assets Value (Baht) 2,849,119,006.09 Total Assets Value (Baht) 3,264,028,421.09 Balance Units (Units) 288,000,000.0000 Offer price 9.9300

(Mr.Amorn Chulaluksananukul)

Chief Executive Officer

As of 30 Apr 22 the Trust has fund setup cost which have been amortized by 19.13 Million Baht If such expenses must be fully recognized, the net asset value will be 2,829.13Million Baht or 9.8233 Baht per unit

