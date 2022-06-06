Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust
  News
  Summary
    AIMCG   TH9278010003

AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(AIMCG)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  06-01
5.150 THB    0.00%
07:32aAIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022
PU
05/13AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Approves Distribution Payment for the Period from 1 January 2022 to 31 March 2022, Payable on 10 June 2022
CI
05/13AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM Commercial Growth Freehold And Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust : Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022

06/06/2022 | 07:32am EDT
Headline:

Report NAV as of 30 Apr 2022

Security Symbol:

AIMCG

Announcement Details

Report on Net Assets Value (NAV) per unit

Subject

Report NAV

Name

AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD

REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (AIMCG)

NAV as of

30-Apr-2022

Net Assets Value (Baht per unit)

9.8927

Net Assets Value (Baht)

2,849,119,006.09

Total Assets Value (Baht)

3,264,028,421.09

Balance Units (Units)

288,000,000.0000

Offer price

9.9300

Signature _________________

(Mr.Amorn Chulaluksananukul)

Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the

company

Remark

As of 30 Apr 22 the Trust has fund setup cost which have been amortized by 19.13 Million Baht If such expenses must be fully recognized, the net asset value will be 2,829.13Million Baht or 9.8233 Baht per unit

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Aim Commercial Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 362 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
Net income 2021 -63,3 M -1,84 M -1,84 M
Net Debt 2021 131 M 3,81 M 3,81 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,6x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 1 483 M 43,1 M 43,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,99x
EV / Sales 2021 5,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,8%
Technical analysis trends AIM COMMERCIAL GROWTH FREEHOLD AND LEASEHOLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charasrit A. Voravudhi Managing Director & Director
Yanichsa Chartvutkorbkul Chief Financial Officer & Investor Relations
Thanachai Santichaikul Chairman
Ekavaj Amornvivat Director-Legal & Compliance
Supakorn Chantasasawat Independent Director
