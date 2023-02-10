Item 8.01. Other Events.

On February 9, 2023 , we executed a short amendment to our November 14, 2017 Rights Plan with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company as Rights Agent (as previously amended, the "Rights Plan"), further extending the termination date by three months. Our Board determined that it is advisable and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders to amend the Rights Plan to extend the Final Expiration Date by three months (such that the Final Expiration Date shall be the close of business on May 15, 2023 ), during which time the Board will evaluate whether and for what duration and on what terms to further extend the Rights Plan.

Cautionary Statement

This Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibit filed herewith, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. Any forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits. Exhibit No. Description 4.5 Amendment to the November 9, 2022 Amendment of the Second Amended and Restated Rights Agreement, dated as of February 9, 2023 , between the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC . (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 4.5 to Amendment No. 2 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form 8-A12B (File No. 001-27072) filed with the SEC on February 10, 2023 ). 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).