Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIM   US00901B1052

AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.

(AIM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  10:47 2022-12-02 am EST
0.3973 USD   -0.68%
10:45aAIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Society for Immunology Congress 2022
AQ
11/15AIM ImmunoTech Inc. - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Evaluating Ampligen as a Component of a Chemokine-Modulating Regimen with Paclitaxel, for the Treatment of Early-Stage
AQ
11/15AIM ImmunoTech Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Society for Immunology Congress 2022

12/02/2022 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced its abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the British Society for Immunology Congress 2022 being held December 5-8, 2022 in Liverpool, UK.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Poster No: P-220
Title: Safety, tolerability and biological activity of repeated intranasal administration of TLR3 agonist Ampligen (Poly I:Poly C12U) in healthy subjects
Presenter: Lisanne C.A. Smidt - Centre for Human Drug Research, Leiden, the Netherlands
Session: Poster Session 2
Date & Time: Wednesday December 7, 2022 from 5:30-7:00 PM GMT

For more information, please visit the Congress website, here.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

Ampligen is currently being used as a monotherapy to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program (EAP) approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center and AIM has commenced a Phase 2 clinical study in 2022. The Company also has multiple ongoing clinical trials to evaluate Ampligen as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types both underway and planned at major cancer research centers. Additionally, Ampligen is approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) and is currently being evaluated in many aspects of SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Post COVID Conditions.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

 


All news about AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
10:45aAIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Socie..
AQ
11/15AIM ImmunoTech Inc. - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Evaluating Ampligen as a..
AQ
11/15AIM ImmunoTech Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Upda..
GL
11/15North American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
11/14Aim Immunotech Inc. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/14AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/14AIM ImmunoTech Announces Presentation of New Data from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cance..
GL
11/14AIM ImmunoTech Announces Presentation of New Data from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cance..
AQ
11/14AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces Presentation of New Data from Roswell Park Comprehensive ..
CI
11/09AIM ImmunoTech Announces Corporate Governance Enhancements
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,24 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,5 M 19,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 81,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 19,8x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,41 $
Average target price 5,42 $
Spread / Average Target 1 237%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kenwood Equels Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO
Robert Dickey Chief Financial Officer
William M. Mitchell Chairman
David R. Strayer Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Peter W. Rodino COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.-55.98%19
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS46.07%81 217
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.03%80 283
BIONTECH SE-34.26%40 589
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.22%32 137
GENMAB A/S25.29%29 594