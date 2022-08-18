Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AIM   US00901B1052

AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.

(AIM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-08-17 pm EDT
0.7457 USD   +0.50%
08/16Jonathan Jorgl Reiterates Intent to Proceed with Nominations and Proxy Solicitation
CI
AIM ImmunoTech Announces Commencement of Phase 2 Study of Ampligen® for the Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer

08/18/2022 | 09:06am EDT
Company receives IRB approval of study protocol

Ampligen® (rintatolimod) has demonstrated promising activity as a potential maintenance therapy after systemic chemotherapy in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: American AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases — including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus — today announced the commencement of its Phase 2 study of Ampligen as a therapy for locally advanced pancreatic cancer (“LAPC”) (AMP-270) following receipt of Institutional Review Board (“IRB”) approval for the trial protocol.

AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels commented, “We are pleased to reach this important step in the development of Ampligen. Receiving IRB approval for our Phase 2 study of Ampligen for the treatment of LAPC is the pivotal precursor to the recruitment, enrollment and treatment of patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. We look forward to providing further updates on the development of this important therapy.”

The Company’s Phase 2 study Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application was previously cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). An IRB is a group that operates under FDA regulations and ensures, both in advance and by periodic review, that appropriate steps are taken to protect the rights and welfare of humans participating as subjects in the research.

The AMP-270 clinical trial is a randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm study with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy of Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following FOLFIRINOX for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability. AMP-270 is expected to enroll approximately 90 subjects in up to 30 centers across the United States and Europe. The Buffett Cancer Center at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Erasmus MC in the Netherlands are expected to be the primary study sites.

“We expect study sites to be open and recruiting patients in late Q3/early Q4 of 2022, with every hope of first dose in the first patient by the end of Q4 2022,” commented Kazem Kazempour, Ph.D., President and CEO of Amarex Clinical Research, LLC, AIM’s Contract Research Organization for AMP-270.

For more information about the AMP-270 please visit ClinicalTrials.gov and reference identifier NCT05494697.

The Company recently reported new, positive data following evaluation of the initial data reported from the single-center, named patient program at Erasmus for both metastatic and LAPC patient populations, analyzing the subset of patients with LAPC. While the predominance of the data collected by Erasmus is in metastatic cancer and those data show high statistical significance, a small cohort of five (5) LAPC patients also exhibited marked improvement with the Ampligen maintenance therapy following FOLFIRINOX. The overall survival from the start of FOLFIRINOX therapy of two (2) of the patients was 34 and 43 months and one patient was still surviving at the last reported checkup in April 2022 at 54 months See: AIM Press Release July 20, 2022.

About Ampligen

Ampligen is AIM’s dsRNA product candidate being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. Ampligen has demonstrated in the clinic the potential for standalone efficacy in a number of solid tumors. Additionally, Ampligen has shown success in increasing survival rates and efficacy in the treatment of animal tumors when used in combination with checkpoint blockade therapies.

Ampligen is currently being evaluated as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types in multiple clinical trials – both underway and planned – at major cancer research centers around the country. Ampligen is being used to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center. Additionally, Ampligen is also approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome and is currently being evaluated in SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Post COVID Conditions.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Amarex Clinical Research LLC

Amarex Clinical Research, LLC, an NSF International company, is a global, full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO), whose leadership team has significant expertise conducting biomedical research, and whose combined experience includes the design and conduct of several hundred clinical research projects in many therapeutic indications. Amarex provides comprehensive services in Project Management (Phase I-IV, BE/BA, PK/PD), Regulatory Affairs (FDA Applications and meetings, Applications to International Health Authorities, GxP Compliance Audits), Clinical Operations, Adaptive Study Designs, Statistical Analysis, Data Management, Medical Monitoring, Safety and Pharmacovigilance, and General Consulting. Amarex can take your product through the entire approval process, from creating the regulatory approval strategy, to conducting trials, to writing the marketing approval application. Join our growing list of clients with approved products. Amarex provides high quality and cost-efficient services. For more information visit www.amarexus.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The Phase 2 Study discussed above is subject to a number of unknowns including, but not limited to, that while the preliminary data in the small number of subjects shows significance, no assurance can be given that the findings in the small study will prove true or that the study will yield favorable results, and that significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be an effective treatment for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
AIM@jtcir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db4b3a07-f60c-46e9-bff1-9b04afb3c2bb


