AIM ImmunoTech : Company Presentation - February 2022
02/08/2022 | 03:42pm EST
A I M I M M U N O . C O M
N Y S E A M E R I C A N : A I M
February 2022
Corporate Presentation
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements included in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. We are in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders and the presentation sets forth our current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, we cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions are racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. Even if Ampligen proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually proves capable will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive. Even if Ampligen proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually proves capable will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive, as multiple vaccines are now available and major pharma companies are working to develop their own disease treatments. We recognize that all cancer centers, like all medical facilities, must make the pandemic their priority. Therefore, there is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting in ongoing studies. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the presentation. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. In addition, many countries, including Argentina, are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and have made that their primary focus. We believe that this may be delaying our commercialization of Ampligen in Argentina until COVID-19 is more under control. We cannot assure that our potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.
Please review the "Risk Factors" section in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Our filings are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this presentation and is included for reference purposes only.
2
Investor Highlights
We are an immuno-pharma company focused on the development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases and immune-deficiency disorders
Lead program Ampligen is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity potentially applicable in multiple high-value indications
Approved in Argentina as
Six (6) ongoing oncology
Antiviral studies, including
safe and effective for the
clinical trials with multiple
COVID-19, either underway or in
treatment of severe Chronic
data readouts expected over
development. Initial COVID-19
Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)
the next 6-12 months
clinical data expected by Q2
3
Broad Oncology Pipeline Across High-Value Indications
Indications
Approach
Partner
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Approval
Ovarian Cancer
Chemokine
(Advanced, Recurrent)
Modulatory Regimen
Colorectal Cancer
Chemokine
(Metastatic)
Modulatory Regimen
Breast Cancer
Chemokine Modulatory
(Metastatic Triple-Negative)
Regimen / Pembrolizumab
Ovarian Cancer
Combination:
(Advanced, Recurrent)
Pembrolizumab
Prostate Cancer
Combination: Intron A
(Early-Stage)
Pancreatic Cancer
Single Agent
EAP
Breast Cancer
Chemokine Modulatory
(Early-Stage Triple- Negative)
Plus Neoadjuvant Chemo
Pancreatic Cancer
Single Agent
Melanoma
Combination:
Under Development
(Refractory)
Intron A
4
Extensive Viral and
Immune System Disorder Pipeline
Indications
Approach
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Approval
Viral Infections
COVID-19 in Cancer Patients
Combination: Interferon
Alpha-2b and Ampligen Alone
Immune System Disorder
Severe CFS
Single Agent
Approved in
Argentina
Planning 2nd Phase
ME/CFS
Single Agent
3 Confirmatory Trial
Long COVID-19*
Single Agent
Under
Post-COVID-19
Single Agent
Cognitive Impairment
Development
*included in ongoing ME/CFS trial
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 20:41:02 UTC.