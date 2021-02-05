Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  AIM ImmunoTech Inc.    AIM

AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.

(AIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM ImmunoTech Completes and Closes ATM Facility; Current Capital Expected to Meet Needs for Current Clinical Trials

02/05/2021 | 06:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) today announced that it has completed its At-The-Market (ATM) facility and closed the ATM’s Equity Distribution Agreement (EDA). Management believes, based on the company’s current financial condition, that it has adequate funds to meet its anticipated operational cash needs and fund current clinical trials over approximately the next twenty-four months.

“Our robust financial state should allow us to move forward on many important shots on goal, as we advance towards many of our previously stated important inflection points, without the need for a renewed EDA-based ATM facility. While we have an outstanding track record of initiating investigator-sponsored clinical trials based on governmental, non-governmental organization (NGO) or industry grants, we now hope to accelerate AIM-sponsored developmental programs in oncology, COVID, ME/CFS and Long COVID, by independently financing activities where situations demand swift action,” states AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels. “I believe our clear progress to date in oncology, ME/CFS, COVID and Long COVID signals the shape of things to come in 2021. Our team at AIM will work hard to achieve material forward progress to accomplish our clearly stated objectives.”

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "PSLRA"). Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company’s anticipated financial and operational needs are based upon assumptions including, but not limited to, positive results from current studies and that such results will not require additional unanticipated changes to such studies or additional studies. Should some or many of these unanticipated events occur, the Company could very well need additional funding. There is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting because of the COVID-19 medical emergency. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC
Phone: 212-671-1021
Email: aim@crescendo-ir.com

AIM ImmunoTech Inc
Phone: 800-778-4042
Email: IR@aimimmuno.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
12:50aAIM ImmunoTech Completes and Closes ATM Facility; Current Capital Expected to..
GL
01/31AIM IMMUNOTECH : Enters into Agreement for Proposed Intranasal Safety Study of A..
AQ
01/29AIM IMMUNOTECH INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
01/29AIM ImmunoTech Enters into Agreement for Proposed Intranasal Safety Study of ..
GL
01/22AIM IMMUNOTECH INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial S..
AQ
01/18AIM IMMUNOTECH : Reschedules Investor Conference Call to January 21, 2021 at 11A..
AQ
01/15AIM ImmunoTech Reschedules Investor Conference Call to January 21, 2021 at 11..
GL
01/11AIM ImmunoTech Postpones Investor Conference Call. Will Reschedule for a Late..
GL
01/07AIM IMMUNOTECH : Announces First COVID-19-Induced Chronic Fatigue 'Long Hauler' ..
AQ
01/06AIM IMMUNOTECH : Doses First Patient for Treatment to Manage Post-Coronavirus In..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,47 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -6,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 236x
Capi. / Sales 2021 72,9x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,33 $
Last Close Price 2,75 $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thomas Kenwood Equels Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO
William M. Mitchell Chairman
Peter W. Rodino COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Ellen M. Lintal Chief Financial Officer
David R. Strayer Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.53.63%112
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.99%82 520
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.28.51%65 167
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.58%55 541
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.26%52 650
BEIGENE, LTD.43.79%34 042
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ