  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIM   US00901B1052

AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.

(AIM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:54:37 2023-03-15 pm EDT
0.4757 USD   +1.65%
02:01pAim Immunotech : ICAR2023 - Ebola Virus Disease Presentation
PU
03/13Aim Immunotech Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/09Aim Immunotech : Investor Presentation - Q1 2023
PU
AIM ImmunoTech : ICAR2023 - Ebola Virus Disease Presentation

03/15/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Ebola Virus Disease: in vivo protection provided by the

PAMP restricted TLR3 agonist Rintatolimod and its

mechanism of action

Angela Corona, David Strayer, Simona Distinto, Gian Luca Daino Annalaura Paulis, Enzo

Tramontano and William M Mitchell

15.03.2023

Ebolavirus Mononegavirales (ssRNA- )

Ebolavirus

Zaire ebolavirus (ZEBOV)

Sudan ebolavirus (SEBOV)

Reston ebolavirus (REBOV)

Cote d'Ivoire ebolavirus (CIEBOV)

Bundibugyo ebolavirus (BEBOV)

Bombali ebolabirus (BOMV)

BornaviridaeArenaviridae

Rhabdoviridae Bunyaviridae

Paramyxoviridae Ophioviridae

FiloviridaeOrthomyxoviridae

Marburgvirus

Marburg marburgvirus (MARV)

Cuevavirus

Lloviu cuevavirus (LLOV)

A total of 35 registered outbreaks since EBOV first identification in 1976

Most important outbreaks:

1976 Zaire (today Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC)

1995 Zaire

2000 Uganda

2003 DRC

2007 DRC and Uganda

2014-2016 Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone

28.616 confirmed cases

11.310 deaths

2018-20 DRC and Uganda

3470 confirmed cases

2287 deaths

2022 DRC and Uganda

164 confirmed cases

55 deaths

EVD is a severe acute viral illness

2-3 days

3-6 days

9-12 days

Jacob, S.T., Nat Rev Dis Primers 6, 13 (2020).

Disclaimer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 18:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,24 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,5 M 22,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 93,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,47 $
Average target price 5,42 $
Spread / Average Target 1 057%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kenwood Equels Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO
Robert Dickey Chief Financial Officer
William M. Mitchell Chairman
David R. Strayer Chief Medical Officer
Christopher McAleer Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.50.05%23
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.6.28%81 837
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS2.24%75 906
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-2.44%33 462
BIONTECH SE-13.21%31 685
BEIGENE, LTD.5.17%24 147