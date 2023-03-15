AIM ImmunoTech : ICAR2023 - Ebola Virus Disease Presentation
Ebola Virus Disease: in vivo protection provided by the
PAMP restricted TLR3 agonist Rintatolimod and its
mechanism of action
Angela Corona, David Strayer, Simona Distinto, Gian Luca Daino Annalaura Paulis, Enzo
Tramontano and William M Mitchell
Ebolavirus Mononegavirales (ssRNA- )
Ebolavirus
Zaire ebolavirus
(ZEBOV)
Sudan ebolavirus
(SEBOV)
Reston ebolavirus
(REBOV)
Cote d'Ivoire ebolavirus
(CIEBOV)
Bundibugyo ebolavirus
(BEBOV)
Bombali ebolabirus
(BOMV)
Bornaviridae
Arenaviridae
Rhabdoviridae
Bunyaviridae
Paramyxoviridae
Ophioviridae
Filoviridae Orthomyxoviridae
Marburgvirus
Marburg marburgvirus
(MARV)
Cuevavirus
Lloviu cuevavirus
(LLOV)
A total of 35 registered outbreaks since EBOV first identification in 1976
Most important outbreaks:
1976 Zaire (today Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC)
1995 Zaire
2000 Uganda
2003 DRC
2007 DRC and Uganda
2014-2016 Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone
28.616 confirmed cases
11.310 deaths
2018-20 DRC and Uganda
3470 confirmed cases
2287 deaths
2022 DRC and Uganda
164 confirmed cases
55 deaths
EVD is a severe acute viral illness
2-3 days
3-6 days
9-12 days
Jacob, S.T.,
Nat Rev Dis Primers 6, 13 (2020).
Disclaimer
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 18:00:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Analyst Recommendations on AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Sales 2022
0,24 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-20,3 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-1,08x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
22,5 M
22,5 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
93,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023
22,9x
Nbr of Employees
22
Free-Float
98,6%
Chart AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,47 $
Average target price
5,42 $
Spread / Average Target
1 057%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.