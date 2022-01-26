Log in
AIM ImmunoTech : Investor Presentation - January 26, 2022

01/26/2022
A I M I M M U N O . C O M N Y S E A M E R I C A N : A I M

Corporate Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. We are in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders and the presentation sets forth our current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, we cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions are racing to find a treatment for COVID-19. Even if Ampligen proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually proves capable will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive. Even if Ampligen proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually proves capable will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive, as multiple vaccines are now available and major pharma companies are working to develop their own disease treatments. We recognize that all cancer centers, like all medical facilities, must make the pandemic their priority. Therefore, there is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting in ongoing studies. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the presentation. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. In addition, many countries, including Argentina, are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and have made that their primary focus. We believe that this may be delaying our commercialization of Ampligen in Argentina until COVID-19 is more under control. We cannot assure that our potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

Please review the "Risk Factors" section in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Our filings are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this presentation and is included for reference purposes only.

Investor Highlights

We are an immuno-pharma company focused on the development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases and immune-deficiency disorders

Lead program Ampligen is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity potentially applicable in multiple high-value indications

Approved in Argentina as

Six (6) ongoing oncology

Antiviral studies, including

safe and effective for the

clinical trials with multiple

COVID-19, either underway or in

treatment of severe Chronic

data readouts expected over

development. Initial COVID-19

Fatigue Syndrome (CFS)

the next 6-12 months

clinical data expected by Q2

Broad Oncology Pipeline Across High-Value Indications

Indications

Approach

Partner

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Approval

Ovarian Cancer

Chemokine

(Advanced, Recurrent)

Modulatory Regimen

Colorectal Cancer

Chemokine

(Metastatic)

Modulatory Regimen

Breast Cancer

Chemokine Modulatory

(Metastatic Triple-Negative)

Regimen / Pembrolizumab

Ovarian Cancer

Combination:

(Advanced, Recurrent)

Pembrolizumab

Prostate Cancer

Combination: Intron A

(Early-Stage)

Pancreatic Cancer

Single Agent

EAP

Breast Cancer

Chemokine Modulatory

(Early-Stage Triple- Negative)

Plus Neoadjuvant Chemo

Pancreatic Cancer

Single Agent

Melanoma

Combination:

Under Development

(Refractory)

Intron A

Extensive Viral and

Immune System Disorder Pipeline

Indications

Approach

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Approval

Viral Infections

COVID-19 in Cancer Patients

Combination: Interferon

Alpha-2b and Ampligen Alone

Immune System Disorder

Severe CFS

Single Agent

Approved in

Argentina

Planning 2nd Phase

ME/CFS

Single Agent

3 Confirmatory Trial

Long COVID-19*

Single Agent

Under

Post-COVID-19

Single Agent

Cognitive Impairment

Development

*included in ongoing ME/CFS trial

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 14:36:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
