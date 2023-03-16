Advanced search
AIM ImmunoTech : Investor Presentation - Q1 2023

03/16/2023 | 03:35pm EDT
NYSE American: AIM aimimmuno.com

Investor Presentation

1

Q1 2023

Forward Looking

Statements

Some of the statements included in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. We are in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders and the presentation sets forth our current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. In addition, initiation of planned clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, we cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Among the studies are clinical trials that provide only preliminary data with a small number of subjects, and no assurance can be given that the findings in these studies will prove true or that the study or studies will yield favorable results. Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions are working on a treatment for COVID-19. Even if Ampligen® proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually proves capable will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive, as multiple vaccines, and some treatments, are now available and major pharma companies are working to develop their own disease treatments. We recognize that all cancer centers, like all medical facilities, must make the pandemic their priority. Therefore, there is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting in ongoing studies. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the presentation. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. In addition, many countries, including Argentina, are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and have made that their primary focus. We believe that this may be delaying our commercialization of Ampligen® in Argentina until COVID-19 is more under control. We cannot assure that our potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

Please review the "Risk Factors" section in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Our filings are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this presentation and is included for reference purposes only.

2

Investor Highlights

Late-stage clinical immuno-pharma company focused on developing therapeutics across a number of disease areas

Our lead program, Ampligen®, is an immuno-modulator that has shown broad spectrum activity in in-vitro and animal testing and is being evaluated in clinical studies of a range of debilitating and life-threatening conditions.

1

Important Clinical Asset

Ampligen® - Fueling a Broad Pipeline in Multiple

Indications

3

Disease Areas

Immuno-Oncology | Immune Disorders | Viral

Diseases

12

Active Clinical Programs

Across Multiple High-Value Indications

3

University Partners

Funding Majority of Ongoing Clinical Studies

3

Broad Pipeline Across Multiple Unmet Needs

Priority Development Programs

Indications

Approach

Preclinical

Phase 1

Locally Advanced

Ampligen® Following

Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

FOLFIRINOX

Early Access Program

Single Agent

Late-Stage Pancreatic Cancer

Long COVID / Post-COVID

Single Agent

Conditions

Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal

Ampligen and

Adenocarcinoma

Durvalumab

ME/CFS

Single Agent

Phase 2

Phase 3

Highlights

First Patient Expected in Q1 2023

Early Access Program

Study Launch Expected Q1 2023

Expected Study Launch 2023

Planning Phase 3 Confirmatory Trial

Additional Development Programs

Phase 1/2

Advanced, Recurrent

Ovarian Cancer

4

Phase 1

Metastatic Triple

Negative Breast

Cancer

Phase 1

Early-Stage Triple

Negative Breast

Cancer

Phase 2a

Colorectal Cancer

Metastatic to the

Liver

Phase 2

Refractory Melanoma

Phase 1/2

COVID-19 in

Cancer Patients

Phase 1

Early-Stage Prostate

Cancer

Lead Program Ampligen® (rintatolimod)

Unique amongst TLR agonists in its mechanism of action, specificity and safety profile

As a TLR3 agonist it activates the TRIF adaptor pathway, which avoids the systemic inflammatory MyD88 pathway used by all other TLRs

Only known TLR3 agonist to avoid helicase activation of NF-κB. Natural dsRNAs and poly IC which activate NF-κB in the tumor microenvironment (TME) ↑Tregs and have the potential to enhance cancer cell proliferation (Theodoraki, et al. 2018)

Induces wide range of immunologic / antitumor activities

5

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
