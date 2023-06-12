Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIM   US00901B1052

AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.

(AIM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
0.5016 USD   +10.41%
08:46aAIM ImmunoTech Outlines Recent Significant Progress Across Clinical Development Pipeline and Provides Update on Positive Pre-Clinical and IP Developments
GL
08:45aAIM ImmunoTech Outlines Recent Significant Progress Across Clinical Development Pipeline and Provides Update on Positive Pre-Clinical and IP Developments
AQ
06/07Aimia adopts shareholder rights plan to protect against "creeping" bids and unequal treatment of shareholders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM ImmunoTech Outlines Recent Significant Progress Across Clinical Development Pipeline and Provides Update on Positive Pre-Clinical and IP Developments

06/12/2023 | 08:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company’s priority oncology clinical programs continue to advance toward key milestones

Additional clinical trial site now open at University of Nebraska for Phase 2 study of Ampligen® for the treatment of pancreatic cancer (AMP-270)

Ongoing progress toward Phase 1 data in clinical development program of Ampligen for the treatment of early-stage triple negative breast cancer

Significant findings from a new analysis support the potential to identify patients with LAPC that could respond better to Ampligen

Company bolsters patent portfolio for Ampligen as a potential therapy against Ebola virus disease

OCALA, Fla., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, today provided an update on its ongoing clinical development programs evaluating Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immune-modulator with broad spectrum activity.

AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels commented, “We have made promising progress across multiple clinical fronts, and I am proud of the dedication of our team and their evident operational execution. Ampligen continues to demonstrate significant potential across multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases. We are committed to advancing Ampligen’s development and are poised to achieve multiple key milestones in 2023.”

Ampligen Phase 2 Study as a Therapy for Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer ("LAPC”) (AMP-270)

The AMP-270 clinical trial is the Company’s randomized, open-label, controlled, parallel-arm study with the primary objective of comparing the efficacy of Ampligen versus a no treatment control group following FOLFIRINOX for subjects with locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Secondary objectives include comparing safety and tolerability. AMP-270 is expected to enroll approximately 90 subjects in up to 30 centers across the United States and Europe.

The Company is recruiting patients for its AMP-270 Phase 2 study of Ampligen as a therapy for LAPC. The lead site at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is now open and actively working to enroll patients. The Gabrail Cancer & Research Center in Canton, Ohio is also recruiting patients.

Kelsey Klute, MD, Medical Director of the Pancreatic Diseases Specialty Clinic at Nebraska Medicine, commented, “We are pleased to join into what we believe is an important Phase 2 study that has the potential to address a much-needed treatment option for LAPC. Our team is actively working to enroll and treat patients on the study in a joint effort with all other clinical trial sites. We are encouraged by the potential of Ampligen and look forward to further exploring its potential in the treatment of LAPC.”

AIM continues its efforts to open additional clinical sites at premier cancer centers across the United States and Europe. The Company remains optimistic for first patient enrollment in the second quarter of this year.

For more information about the AMP-270 please visit ClinicalTrials.gov and reference identifier NCT05494697.

Ampligen Phase 1 Study for the Treatment of Early-Stage Triple Negative Breast Cancer (“TNBC”)

Ampligen is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study for TNBC by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The study is designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of a combination of Ampligen and celecoxib with or without Intron A, when given along with chemotherapy. The primary endpoint was safety and tolerability. Secondary endpoints included pCR rate. Tumor and blood biomarkers were analyzed in exploratory studies. The goal of this approach is to increase survival. In November 2022, Roswell presented positive data at the SITC 37th Annual Meeting demonstrating the chemokine-modulating regimen including Ampligen was well tolerated, with promising clinical activity of pathologic complete response (pCR) + microinvasive residual disease (ypTmic).

Roswell has now completed the study and is currently analyzing data. Based on current timelines, the Company anticipates Roswell will release — via publications — full study results before the end of the year.

For more information about the Phase 1 study of Ampligen for the treatment of TNBC, visit ClinicalTrials.gov and reference identified NCT04081389.

Ampligen Analysis Demonstrating Potential as a Maintenance Therapy After Systemic Chemotherapy in Patients with Metastatic and LAPC

A new analysis was recently presented in an abstract titled, “Immune Response in Stable Pancreatic Cancer after Rintatolimod Treatment,” by Professor C.H.J. van Eijck, MD, PhD of Erasmus Medical Center at the 2023 Annual Pancreas Club Meeting held in Chicago, Illinois. Findings from the analysis demonstrated that treatment of patients with LAPC after FOLFIRINOX with Ampligen (rintatolimod) may induce markers of dendritic cells and T cells in a subgroup of patients. The absence of these markers may predict tumor progression after FOLFIRINOX, providing the future possibility of identifying pancreatic cancer patients who could potentially respond to Ampligen.

The results from the new analysis build on the previously reported peer-reviewed article “Rintatolimod (Ampligen®) Enhances Numbers of Peripheral B Cells and Is Associated with Longer Survival in Patients with Locally Advanced and Metastasized Pancreatic Cancer Pre-Treated with FOLFIRINOX: A Single-Center Named Patient Program,” published in March 2022 in the journal Cancers.

Ampligen as a Potential Therapy Against Ebola Virus Disease (“EVD”)

The South African Patent and Trademark Office (CIPC) has granted patent No. 2022/01079, titled “Compositions and Methods Useful for Ebola Virus Infection.” This pioneering patent recognizes the efficacy of AIM’s tdsRNA drug family, of which Ampligen is a member, as a potential solution to combat the devastating impact of Ebola outbreaks. Under the newly granted patent, a composition comprising tdsRNA may be used in a method that involves administering the composition to a subject to prevent, treat, inhibit, or attenuate an Ebola virus infection in that subject. Significantly, the composition may be used as a treatment for individuals already infected with the Ebola virus, or the composition may be used to prevent an Ebola infection.

About Ampligen

Ampligen is AIM’s dsRNA product candidate being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. Ampligen has demonstrated in the clinic the potential for standalone efficacy in a number of solid tumors. Additionally, Ampligen has shown success in increasing survival rates and efficacy in the treatment of animal tumors when used in combination with checkpoint blockade therapies.

Ampligen is currently being evaluated as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types in multiple clinical trials – both underway and planned – at major cancer research centers around the country. Ampligen is being used to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center. Additionally, Ampligen is also approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome and is currently being evaluated in SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Post COVID Conditions.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.  


All news about AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
08:46aAIM ImmunoTech Outlines Recent Significant Progress Across Clinical Development Pipelin..
GL
08:45aAIM ImmunoTech Outlines Recent Significant Progress Across Clinical Development Pipelin..
AQ
06/07Aimia adopts shareholder rights plan to protect against "creeping" bids and unequal tre..
AQ
05/16North American Morning Briefing: Retail Sales, -2-
DJ
05/15AIM ImmunoTech Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Pipeline Update
GL
05/15AIM ImmunoTech Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Pipeline Update
AQ
05/15AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/11Aim Immunotech : Quarterly Stockholder Conference Call - May 16, 2023
PU
05/09AIM ImmunoTech to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 16, 2023 and Host..
GL
05/09AIM ImmunoTech to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 16, 2023 and Host..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 0,13 M - -
Net income 2023 -21,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,17x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 24,3 M 24,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 184x
Capi. / Sales 2024 304x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 3,92 $
Spread / Average Target 681%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kenwood Equels Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO
Robert Dickey Chief Financial Officer
William M. Mitchell Chairman
David R. Strayer Chief Medical Officer
Christopher McAleer Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.60.82%24
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.70%86 051
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.3.47%79 960
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.74%27 702
BIONTECH SE-27.27%26 328
GENMAB A/S-9.01%25 199
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer