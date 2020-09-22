AIM ImmunoTech : Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer from Erasmus University Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Median survival approximately two-fold higher in Ampligen arm compared to historical controls; AIM to seek FDA Fast Track designation and orphan drug status in late stage pancreatic cancer

OCALA, FL / September 22, 2020 / AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American:AIM) today announced receipt of statistically significant positive pancreatic cancer survival results from a multi-year Early Access Program (EAP) conducted at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands.

Prof. Casper van Eijck, MD, PhD, oncologist and a global leading expert in pancreatic cancer

Prof. Casper van Eijck, MD Ph.D., and his team at Erasmus MC found a statistically significantly positive survival benefit when using Ampligen in patients with locally advanced/metastatic pancreatic cancer after systemic chemotherapy. Prof. van Eijck states, 'The overall survival of the experimental group was compared to a large historical control cohort matched for age, gender, stage of disease, and number of cycles of Folfirinox chemotherapy. Median survival was approximately two-fold higher, that is 200%, in the Ampligen arm as compared to the historical controls. These results were obtained with a very high degree of statistical significance. Based on these data, I see the potential for Ampligen as a meaningful extension of the standard of care for advanced pancreatic cancer, which we are planning to investigate further.' A detailed clinical report and an article for publication are being prepared by Prof. van Eijck and his team at Erasmus MC.

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels states: 'We started this program in January 2017. These exceptional results from Erasmus exceed even our most optimistic expectations. I am deeply grateful to Prof. Casper van Eijck, his team at Erasmus, and Ronald Brus, MD, the guiding hand at myTomorrows, for their vision and careful diligence in implementing this important analysis of Ampligen as a single-agent therapy for late-stage pancreatic cancer. I extend deep gratitude to the government of the Netherlands for its pioneering support and commitment to advancing a critical medical innovation in a deadly cancer with very limited medical interventions. Medical advances in lethal unmet medical needs depend on this sort of outstanding clinical and governmental cooperation and support. We could not have accomplished this but for the support of the Netherlands.'

AIM will work with its Contract Research Organization, Amarex Clinical Research LLC, to seek FDA 'fast-track' and possibly even FDA 'breakthrough' designations and to obtain IND authorizations to conduct a follow-up pancreatic cancer Phase 2/3 clinical trial with sites in the Netherlands at Erasmus MC under Prof. van Eijck, and also at major cancer research centers in the United States. AIM also plans to file dual orphan drug status applications for use of Ampligen in the treatment of late-stage pancreatic carcinoma with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). If granted, this serves to extend a company's exclusivity rights once a drug reaches market.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act (PSLRA) of 1995. Words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'anticipate,' and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Many of these forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the PSLRA. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. The statistical analysis of the Erasmus study was based on comparison of the patient group treated with Ampligen to a historical control group of patients with similar characteristics who were previously treated for pancreatic cancer but who did not receive Ampligen. Because these were not concurrent controls, the assignment to treatment with Ampligen was neither randomized nor blinded to the investigators or the patients. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen will be effective in the treatment of pancreatic cancer in humans, and no assurance can be given that it will be the case. Initiation of future clinical trials may not occur secondary to many factors, including lack of regulatory approval(s) or lack of study drug. Further, there is no assurance that the FDA or EMA will grant an orphan drug designation. In addition, no assurance can be given as to whether future pancreatic immuno-oncology clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data, and the trials are subject to many factors, including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Additionally, we recognize that all cancer centers, like all medical facilities, must make the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic their priority. Therefore, there is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting in ongoing and future studies in cancer patients because of the COVID-19 medical emergency. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. We cannot assure that our potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

