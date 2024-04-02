Year marked by growing body of promising data demonstrating Ampligen’s potential to address multiple high-value indications

Company to host conference call and webcast today, April 2nd at 8:30 AM ET

OCALA, Fla., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the full year 2023 and provided a business update. As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call and webcast today, Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET (details below).

“AIM reported positive data across many fronts in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024. We intend to build on this momentum throughout the year, as we focus on the execution of our operational, clinical and regulatory initiatives. My goal is to create stockholder value in the near- and long-term as positive data continues to come in,” commented AIM Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels.

Recent Highlights

Announced in March 2024 the publication of positive findings from Early Access Program evaluating Ampligen in the treatment of pancreatic cancer in the prestigious journal Clinical Cancer Research

from Early Access Program evaluating Ampligen in the treatment of pancreatic cancer in the prestigious journal Clinical Cancer Research AMP-518 Clinical Study: Phase 2 study evaluating Ampligen as a potential therapeutic for people with the Post-COVID condition of fatigue Last subject treated and study completed in November 2023 Reported positive topline results in February 2024, offering preliminary evidence that Ampligen may reduce fatigue in subjects with Post-COVID conditions

Bolstered intellectual property estate with November 2023 issuance of key U.S. patent for Ampligen in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody — such as AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi ® (durvalumab) — for the treatment of cancer

for Ampligen in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody — such as AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab) — for the treatment of cancer DURIPANC Clinical Study: Phase 1b/2 clinical trial combining AIM’s Ampligen with Imfinzi ® for the treatment of pancreatic cancer Opened for enrollment and enrolled first subject in January 2024 at Erasmus Medical Center (“Erasmus MC”) First subject dosed in February 2024 at Erasmus MC

for the treatment of pancreatic cancer

Expected Upcoming Pipeline Milestones

Q2 2024

Post-COVID Conditions (AMP-518) – Final dataset

Advanced Recurrent Ovarian Cancer – Protocol-planned interim results

2024

Locally Advanced Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma (AMP-270) – First subject dosed

Publications of data in scientific journals

Summary of Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2023

As of December 31, 2023, AIM reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable investments of $13.1 million, compared to $34.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023, were $10.9 million, compared to $7.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023, were $21.1 million, compared to $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.



Please refer to the full 10-K for complete details.

