Forward Looking

Statements

Some of the statements included in this presentation may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, we claim the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. We are in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders and the presentation sets forth our current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, we cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Among the studies are clinical trials that provide only preliminary data with a small number of subjects, and no assurance can be given that the findings in these studies will prove true or that the study or studies will yield favorable results. Some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions are working on a treatment for COVID-19. Even if Ampligen® proves effective in combating the virus, no assurance can be given that our actions toward proving this will be given first priority or that another treatment that eventually proves capable will not make our efforts ultimately unproductive, as multiple vaccines, and some treatments, are now available and major pharma companies are working to develop their own disease treatments. We recognize that all cancer centers, like all medical facilities, must make the pandemic their priority. Therefore, there is the potential for delays in clinical trial enrollment and reporting in ongoing studies. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the presentation. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. In addition, many countries, including Argentina, are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks and have made that their primary focus. We believe that this may be delaying our commercialization of Ampligen® in Argentina until COVID-19 is more under control. We cannot assure that our potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

Please review the "Risk Factors" section in our latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Our filings are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this presentation and is included for reference purposes only.