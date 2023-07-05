Live moderated video webcast on Wednesday, July 12th at 11:00 AM ET

OCALA, Fla., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, today announced that Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech and Dr. Christopher McAleer, Scientific Officer at AIM ImmunoTech will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.



A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Company’s website (aimimmuno.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



