Live webcast presentation on Wednesday, April 3rd at 1:35 PM ET

OCALA, Fla., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas K. Equels, MS JD, Chief Executive Officer of AIM ImmunoTech, will present at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference being held in New York, N.Y., on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 1:35 PM ET.



In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the event, please visit the conference website.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of Investors section of the Company’s website (www.aimimmuno.com).

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.



