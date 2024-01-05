Official AIM IMMUNOTECH INC. press release

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that shareholders have elected all four of the Company’s directors, Stewart L. Appelrouth, Nancy K. Bryan, Thomas K. Equels and William M. Mitchell, at the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2023 Annual Meeting”) held today.

AIM issued the following statement:

“We would like to thank our shareholders for their support and engagement throughout this process. Our Board and management team are fully committed to our mission of delivering life-saving treatments for unmet patient needs and creating value for shareholders. We look forward to achieving additional near-term clinical milestones as we build on our recent significant momentum and will keep investors updated on an ongoing basis.”

The results announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. The Company will file the final voting results on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

