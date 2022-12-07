CHDR - "Safety, tolerability and biological activity of repeated intranasal administration of TLR3 agonist Ampligen (Poly I:Poly C12U) in healthy subjects"
Safety, tolerability and biological activity of repeated intranasal administration of TLR3 agonist Ampligen (Poly I:Poly C12U) in healthy subjects
Lisanne C.A. Smidt1, Aliede E. in 't Veld1, Johan L. van der Plas1,2, Christina Yfanti1, Ingrid M.C. Kamerling1,2, Naomi B. Klarenbeek1,2, Diane L. Young3, David R. Strayer3, Manon A.A. Jansen1, Matthijs Moerland1,2
1Centre for Human Drug Research, Leiden, the Netherlands. 2Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands. 3AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Ocala, Florida, United States.
Introduction
Rintatolimod (Ampligen®), a synthetic double-stranded RNA (Poly I:Poly C12U), is a Toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) agonist, inducing type-I interferons. Intranasal administration of rintatolimod could induce an innate mucosal immune response, thereby inhibiting respiratory viruses at the point of entry. Rintatolimod could have potential as a prophylactic or early treatment against respiratory viral infections. Here we present data of a phase I trial investigating a repeated dosing regimen of intranasal rintatolimod.
Aim
To assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of a 13-day dosing regimen for intranasal rintatolimod administered every other day
Methods
Study design (figure 1)
Randomized, double blind, dose-escalation study
7 consecutive intranasal doses of rintatolimod or placebo administered every other day
Study population: healthy male and female subjects (age 18-70 yrs)
Four cohorts of 10 subjects (8 active: 2 placebo)
Dose levels: 75ug, 200ug, 500ug, 1250ug.
Monitoring
Type I interferons (IFN-α,IFN-β),NFκB-mediated cytokines (IFN-γ,IL-6,IL-8, TNF), chemokines (CXCL10, RANTES, MCP-1) were measured in mucosal lining fluid.
Mucosal immune cell were characterized by flow cytometry (granulocytes, T cells, B cells, dendritic cells, NK cells, monocytes)
Figure 1: Study design
Results
Repeated intranasal administration of rintatolimod was well tolerated. No severe or serious AEs reported.
Solicited local AEs were comparable across all treatment groups and placebo.
An increase in IL-6,IL-8, and TNF production was observed for both rintatolimod and placebo after dosing.
MCP-1and RANTES peaked 3-24 hours after administration, mainly for 500 µg rintatolimod (figure 2&3)
At doses evaluated, intranasal rintatolimod administration did not drive a significant change in nasal immune cell abundance.
Figure 2: MCP1 concentration in mucosal lining fluid
Figure 3: RANTES concentration in mucosal lining fluid
Conclusions
Repeated intranasal administration of rintatolimod every other
day was well tolerated in all tested dose levels.
No significant change in cytokine or chemokine production in the nasal lining fluid after rintatolimod treatment. However, for MCP- 1 and RANTES, increases were observed mainly at 500 µg dose level.
