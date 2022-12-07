Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AIM   US00901B1052

AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.

(AIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-12-07 pm EST
0.3780 USD   -4.88%
02:02pChdr - "safety, Tolerability And Biological Activity Of Repeated Intranasal Administration Of Tlr3 Agonist Ampligen (poly I : Poly C12U) in healthy subjects"
PU
12/05AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Society for Immunology Congress 2022
AQ
12/02AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Society for Immunology Congress 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHDR - "Safety, tolerability and biological activity of repeated intranasal administration of TLR3 agonist Ampligen (Poly I:Poly C12U) in healthy subjects"

12/07/2022 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Safety, tolerability and biological activity of repeated intranasal administration of TLR3 agonist Ampligen (Poly I:Poly C12U) in healthy subjects

Lisanne C.A. Smidt1, Aliede E. in 't Veld1, Johan L. van der Plas1,2, Christina Yfanti1, Ingrid M.C. Kamerling1,2, Naomi B. Klarenbeek1,2, Diane L. Young3, David R. Strayer3, Manon A.A. Jansen1, Matthijs Moerland1,2

1Centre for Human Drug Research, Leiden, the Netherlands. 2Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, The Netherlands. 3AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Ocala, Florida, United States.

Introduction

Rintatolimod (Ampligen®), a synthetic double-stranded RNA (Poly I:Poly C12U), is a Toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) agonist, inducing type-I interferons. Intranasal administration of rintatolimod could induce an innate mucosal immune response, thereby inhibiting respiratory viruses at the point of entry. Rintatolimod could have potential as a prophylactic or early treatment against respiratory viral infections. Here we present data of a phase I trial investigating a repeated dosing regimen of intranasal rintatolimod.

Aim

To assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of a 13-day dosing regimen for intranasal rintatolimod administered every other day

Methods

Study design (figure 1)

  • Randomized, double blind, dose-escalation study
  • 7 consecutive intranasal doses of rintatolimod or placebo administered every other day
  • Study population: healthy male and female subjects (age 18-70 yrs)
  • Four cohorts of 10 subjects (8 active: 2 placebo)
  • Dose levels: 75ug, 200ug, 500ug, 1250ug.

Monitoring

Intranasal

safety and

local

administration

tolerability

Rintatolimod or

placebo

Nasosorption

Nasal scrape

Mucosal lining fluid collection1

Collection of mucosal cells2

D1

D2

D3

D5

D7

D9

D11

D13

D14

D15

0h

3h

6h

0h

3h

6h

Intranasal

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

administration

Nasosorption1

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

Nasal scrape2

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

x

  1. Type I interferons (IFN-α,IFN-β),NFκB-mediated cytokines (IFN-γ,IL-6,IL-8, TNF), chemokines (CXCL10, RANTES, MCP-1) were measured in mucosal lining fluid.
  2. Mucosal immune cell were characterized by flow cytometry (granulocytes, T cells, B cells, dendritic cells, NK cells, monocytes)

Figure 1: Study design

Results

  • Repeated intranasal administration of rintatolimod was well tolerated. No severe or serious AEs reported.
  • Solicited local AEs were comparable across all treatment groups and placebo.
  • An increase in IL-6,IL-8, and TNF production was observed for both rintatolimod and placebo after dosing.
  • MCP-1and RANTES peaked 3-24 hours after administration, mainly for 500 µg rintatolimod (figure 2&3)
  • At doses evaluated, intranasal rintatolimod administration did not drive a significant change in nasal immune cell abundance.

Mean (SD)

Placebo

Ampligen 75ug

Ampligen 200ug

Ampligen 500ug

Ampligen 1250ug

Dosing

sample

1500

nasosorptioninMCP1 (pg/mL)

1000

Concentration of

500

0

h

3h

6h

y2

3

5

y7

y9

y11

h

h

6h

4

5

0

y

y

0

3

y1

1

1

y1

y1

a

Da

Da

Da

Da

3

3

13

y

D

a

a

a

y

1

1

Da

a

Da

D

y

y

y

D

D

D

a

a

a

D

D

D

Time

Figure 2: MCP1 concentration in mucosal lining fluid

Mean (SD)

Placebo

Ampligen 75ug

Ampligen 200ug

Ampligen 500ug

Ampligen 1250ug

Dosing

sample

100

nasosorptioninRANTES

(pg/mL)

75

50

of

Concentration

0

25

h

h

h

2

3

5

7

9

11

h

h

h

4

15

0

3

6

y

y

y

y

y

0

3

6

1

y1

1

1

a

a

a

Da

Da

y

3

3

3

y

y

y

y

D

D

D

a

y1

1

y1

a

a

Da

a

a

D

y

D

D

D

D

Da

a

a

D

D

Time

Figure 3: RANTES concentration in mucosal lining fluid

Conclusions

  • Repeated intranasal administration of rintatolimod every other

day was well tolerated in all tested dose levels.

  • No significant change in cytokine or chemokine production in the nasal lining fluid after rintatolimod treatment. However, for MCP- 1 and RANTES, increases were observed mainly at 500 µg dose level.

Centre for Human Drug Research | Zernikedreef 8 | 2333 CL Leiden | The Netherlands | Tel +31 71 52 46 400 | info@chdr.nl | www.chdr.nl

Disclaimer

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. published this content on 07 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2022 19:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
02:02pChdr - "safety, Tolerability And Bio : Poly C12U) in healthy subjects"
PU
12/05AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Socie..
AQ
12/02AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Socie..
GL
12/02AIM ImmunoTech Announces Abstract Accepted for Poster Presentation at the British Socie..
AQ
11/15AIM ImmunoTech Inc. - Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Evaluating Ampligen as a..
AQ
11/15AIM ImmunoTech Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Upda..
GL
11/15North American Morning Briefing: Positive China -2-
DJ
11/14Aim Immunotech Inc. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/14AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
11/14AIM ImmunoTech Announces Presentation of New Data from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cance..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,24 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,1 M 19,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 79,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 19,5x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Duration : Period :
AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,40 $
Average target price 5,42 $
Spread / Average Target 1 263%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Kenwood Equels Executive Vice Chairman, President & CEO
Robert Dickey Chief Financial Officer
William M. Mitchell Chairman
David R. Strayer Chief Scientific & Medical Officer
Peter W. Rodino COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AIM IMMUNOTECH INC.-57.07%19
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS44.63%80 039
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.62%79 831
BIONTECH SE-37.31%39 277
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-34.04%32 589
GENMAB A/S23.38%29 957