CHDR - "Safety, tolerability and biological activity of repeated intranasal administration of TLR3 agonist Ampligen (Poly I:Poly C12U) in healthy subjects"

Introduction

Rintatolimod (Ampligen®), a synthetic double-stranded RNA (Poly I:Poly C12U), is a Toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) agonist, inducing type-I interferons. Intranasal administration of rintatolimod could induce an innate mucosal immune response, thereby inhibiting respiratory viruses at the point of entry. Rintatolimod could have potential as a prophylactic or early treatment against respiratory viral infections. Here we present data of a phase I trial investigating a repeated dosing regimen of intranasal rintatolimod.

Aim

To assess the safety, tolerability and biological activity of a 13-day dosing regimen for intranasal rintatolimod administered every other day

Methods

Study design (figure 1)

Randomized, double blind, dose-escalation study

7 consecutive intranasal doses of rintatolimod or placebo administered every other day

Study population: healthy male and female subjects (age 18-70 yrs)

Four cohorts of 10 subjects (8 active: 2 placebo)

Dose levels: 75ug, 200ug, 500ug, 1250ug.

Monitoring Intranasal safety and local administration tolerability Rintatolimod or placebo

Nasosorption Nasal scrape Mucosal lining fluid collection1 Collection of mucosal cells2

D1 D2 D3 D5 D7 D9 D11 D13 D14 D15 0h 3h 6h 0h 3h 6h Intranasal x x x x x x x administration Nasosorption1 x x x x x x x x x x Nasal scrape2 x x x x x x x x x x x x

Type I interferons (IFN-α,IFN-β),NFκB-mediated cytokines (IFN-γ,IL-6,IL-8, TNF), chemokines (CXCL10, RANTES, MCP-1) were measured in mucosal lining fluid. Mucosal immune cell were characterized by flow cytometry (granulocytes, T cells, B cells, dendritic cells, NK cells, monocytes)

